Portman Ridge Finance : Closes Private Placement of $80 Million of 4.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Closes Private Placement of

$80 Million of 4.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 - Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the 'Company' or 'Portman Ridge'), a business development company, today announced that on April 30, 2021, it closed a private placement of $80 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the 'Notes'), which were initially assigned a BBB- rating by Egan-Jones. The net proceeds to the Company were approximately $77.7 million, after deducting payment of fees and estimated offering expenses.

The Notes bear an interest rate of 4.875% per year, payable semiannually and will mature on April 30, 2026 and may be repaid in whole or in part, at Portman Ridge's option, at any time or from time to time at par plus a 'make-whole' premium, if applicable. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement to redeem in full its 6.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due September 2022, make investments in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objectives, and for general corporate purposes.

'We are very pleased to announce the closing of this debt offering which addresses a near-term debt maturity while significantly reducing our cost of debt,' said Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge. 'We continue to assess options to improve our overall cost of capital to support our portfolio companies and generate value for shareholders.'

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and will not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.