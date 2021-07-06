Log in
    PTMN   US73688F1021

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION

(PTMN)
  Report
Portman Ridge Finance : Departures of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

07/06/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
Departures of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 30, 2021, Graeme Dell resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (the 'Company'). Mr. Dell's decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, or on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Disclaimer

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 20:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67,5 M - -
Net income 2021 27,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,29x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 218 M 218 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 96,0%
Technical analysis trends PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Goldthorpe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason T. Roos Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Andrew John Devine Chief Compliance Officer
Patrick Schafer Chief Investment Officer
Christopher Lacovara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION24.08%216
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.00%8 620
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.30.86%6 130
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.49%4 160
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION56.38%3 420
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.89%2 624