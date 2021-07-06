Portman Ridge Finance : Departures of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departures of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 30, 2021, Graeme Dell resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (the 'Company'). Mr. Dell's decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, or on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.