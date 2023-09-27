Portmeirion Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is focused on the homeware sector. The Company is the owner, designer, manufacturer, and omni-channel retailer of homeware brands in global markets. The Company manufactures earthenware from its factory in Stoke-on-Trent and home fragrance at its factory in the Lake District. It also sources a range of products from around the world, which includes bone China and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware, and other associated homeware products. Its business is built around six international homeware brands, which include Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Pimpernel, and Nambe. The Company sells its products in various countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East. It sells its products via online channels, including its own United Kingdom and United States Websites and through a network of distributors, agents and own-retail stores.