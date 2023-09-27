2023 Interim Results

September 2023

2023

OVERVIEW & H1 2023 RESULTS

H1 23 overview

  • Resilient performance with total sales down 3% on tough comparator (record 2022 sales) despite diminished consumer sentiment
  • North America down 13% reflecting previously stated customer de-stocking
  • Robust sales performance outside of North America
  • Profit: £nil due to high operational gearing drop through on sales - Group traditionally second half weighted
  • Christmas order books ahead of prior year and started to ship per forecasts
  • Maintaining focus on tight control of operating costs
  • Operating margin medium-term target of 10% remains viable and long-term target of 12.5%
  • Interim dividend maintained at 3.50p

2

OVERVIEW & H1 2023 RESULTS

H1 2023 performance

  • Sales decline 3% versus record 2022 sales due to increased caution on ordering from US retailer customers
  • Sales remain +26% ahead of 2019 pre-Covid levels
  • Peak inflation cost in inventory including container freight - subsides H2 2023/2024
  • Small underlying profit increase across UK/ROW/South Korea/Wax Lyrical
  • Interim dividend maintained
  • Net debt increase due to higher working capital - expected to improve by

Profit Walk

2.0 0.2 (1.4)

£m's

(0.5)

(0.3)

-

H1 2022

UK/ROW profit N America profit

Interest

Other Income

H1 2023

improvement

reduction

2023

2022

2019

2023 v

2023 v

2022

2019

£m

£m

£m

Change

Change

Revenue

44.1

45.5

34.9

-3%

+26%

Headline* profit

0.0

2.0

0.5

-100%

-100%

before tax

Headline*

operating profit

1.6%

4.3%

1.7%

-2.7%

-0.1%

margin

Headline* EPS

(0.12p)

12.00p

3.96p

-101%

-103%

Dividends

3.50p

3.50p

8.00p

-

-4.50p

Net debt

(15.0)

(6.8)

(5.8)

-8.2

-9.2

*Headline numbers exclude exceptional items; acquisition and restructuring costs.

2023

3

OVERVIEW & H1 2023 RESULTS

Strong balance sheet maintained

  • Net assets increased by 1%
  • Significant facility headroom
  • Net debt £15.0 million, December 23 forecast reduction of 30% year on year
  • Like-for-likeinventory reduction of 5% with more progress to come in H2
  • Pension scheme small surplus

Inventory Walk

1.4

(1.9)

1.5

(5.1)

41.1

£m's

37.0

Dec 2022

AromaWorks

Chrismas in Transit H1 LFL reduction H2 LFL reduction Dec 2023 Forecast

2023

2022

2019

2023 v

2023 v

2022

2019

£m

£m

£m

Change

Change

Non-current assets

41.0

38.9

30.3

5%

35%

Inventory

42.1

42.6

24.2

-1%

74%

Trade & other

17.3

14.0

12.9

24%

34%

receivables

Cash

1.5

3.2

2.2

-53%

-32%

Total current

60.9

59.8

39.3

2%

55%

assets

Trade and other

-22.3

-27.0

-16.7

-17%

34%

payables

Borrowings

-16.4

-10.0

-8.0

64%

-105%

Pension scheme

0.6

1.4

0.6

-57%

-

Net assets

63.8

63.1

45.5

1%

40%

2023

4

OVERVIEW & H1 2023 RESULTS

Sales analysis by market

• US/Canada impacted by retailer destocking

2023

2022

2019

2023 v

2023 v

Sales by country

2022

2019

• UK sales +2% despite weakened consumer sentiment

£m

£m

£m

Change

Change

• South Korea growth due to timing, new ranges, increased online

US

12.9

14.1

8.5

-9%

52%

distribution - expect slower H2 in department store channel

UK

11.7

11.5

12.3

2%

-5%

• Total ROW ceramic markets +10% (excluding Russia/Eastern

South Korea

14.3

13.4

10.5

7%

36%

Europe) - part of long term strategy

Canada

1.5

2.6

0.5

-42%

200%

Europe

1.5

1.4

1.5

7%

-

Australia

0.1

0.7

0.3

-86%

-67%

China/Far East

1.5

0.6

0.1

150%

1400%

Middle East

0.1

0.4

0.6

-75%

-83%

Russia/Eastern

-

0.2

0.4

-100%

-100%

Europe

Other

0.5

0.6

0.2

-17%

150%

Total

44.1

45.5

34.9

-3%

26%

2023

5

