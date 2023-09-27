2023 Interim Results
September 2023
2023
OVERVIEW & H1 2023 RESULTS
H1 23 overview
- Resilient performance with total sales down 3% on tough comparator (record 2022 sales) despite diminished consumer sentiment
- North America down 13% reflecting previously stated customer de-stocking
- Robust sales performance outside of North America
- Profit: £nil due to high operational gearing drop through on sales - Group traditionally second half weighted
- Christmas order books ahead of prior year and started to ship per forecasts
- Maintaining focus on tight control of operating costs
- Operating margin medium-term target of 10% remains viable and long-term target of 12.5%
- Interim dividend maintained at 3.50p
OVERVIEW & H1 2023 RESULTS
H1 2023 performance
- Sales decline 3% versus record 2022 sales due to increased caution on ordering from US retailer customers
- Sales remain +26% ahead of 2019 pre-Covid levels
- Peak inflation cost in inventory including container freight - subsides H2 2023/2024
- Small underlying profit increase across UK/ROW/South Korea/Wax Lyrical
- Interim dividend maintained
- Net debt increase due to higher working capital - expected to improve by
Profit Walk
2.0 0.2 (1.4)
£m's
(0.5)
(0.3)
-
H1 2022
UK/ROW profit N America profit
Interest
Other Income
H1 2023
improvement
reduction
2022
2019
2023 v
2023 v
2022
2019
£m
£m
£m
Change
Change
Revenue
44.1
45.5
34.9
-3%
+26%
Headline* profit
0.0
2.0
0.5
-100%
-100%
before tax
Headline*
operating profit
1.6%
4.3%
1.7%
-2.7%
-0.1%
margin
Headline* EPS
(0.12p)
12.00p
3.96p
-101%
-103%
Dividends
3.50p
3.50p
8.00p
-
-4.50p
Net debt
(15.0)
(6.8)
(5.8)
-8.2
-9.2
*Headline numbers exclude exceptional items; acquisition and restructuring costs.
OVERVIEW & H1 2023 RESULTS
Strong balance sheet maintained
- Net assets increased by 1%
- Significant facility headroom
- Net debt £15.0 million, December 23 forecast reduction of 30% year on year
- Like-for-likeinventory reduction of 5% with more progress to come in H2
- Pension scheme small surplus
Inventory Walk
1.4
(1.9)
1.5
(5.1)
41.1
£m's
37.0
Dec 2022
AromaWorks
Chrismas in Transit H1 LFL reduction H2 LFL reduction Dec 2023 Forecast
2022
2019
2023 v
2023 v
2022
2019
£m
£m
£m
Change
Change
Non-current assets
41.0
38.9
30.3
5%
35%
Inventory
42.1
42.6
24.2
-1%
74%
Trade & other
17.3
14.0
12.9
24%
34%
receivables
Cash
1.5
3.2
2.2
-53%
-32%
Total current
60.9
59.8
39.3
2%
55%
assets
Trade and other
-22.3
-27.0
-16.7
-17%
34%
payables
Borrowings
-16.4
-10.0
-8.0
64%
-105%
Pension scheme
0.6
1.4
0.6
-57%
-
Net assets
63.8
63.1
45.5
1%
40%
OVERVIEW & H1 2023 RESULTS
Sales analysis by market
• US/Canada impacted by retailer destocking
2022
2019
2023 v
2023 v
Sales by country
2022
2019
• UK sales +2% despite weakened consumer sentiment
£m
£m
£m
Change
Change
• South Korea growth due to timing, new ranges, increased online
US
12.9
14.1
8.5
-9%
52%
distribution - expect slower H2 in department store channel
UK
11.7
11.5
12.3
2%
-5%
• Total ROW ceramic markets +10% (excluding Russia/Eastern
South Korea
14.3
13.4
10.5
7%
36%
Europe) - part of long term strategy
Canada
1.5
2.6
0.5
-42%
200%
Europe
1.5
1.4
1.5
7%
-
Australia
0.1
0.7
0.3
-86%
-67%
China/Far East
1.5
0.6
0.1
150%
1400%
Middle East
0.1
0.4
0.6
-75%
-83%
Russia/Eastern
-
0.2
0.4
-100%
-100%
Europe
Other
0.5
0.6
0.2
-17%
150%
Total
44.1
45.5
34.9
-3%
26%
