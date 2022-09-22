Advanced search
    PMP   GB0006957293

PORTMEIRION GROUP PLC

(PMP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2022-09-22 am EDT
326.00 GBX   -5.92%
03:20aPORTMEIRION : H1 2022 financial year
PU
09/22PORTMEIRION GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/15Earnings Flash (PMP.L) PORTMEIRION GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP45.5M
MT
Portmeirion : H1 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR

09/22/2022 | 03:20am EDT
WELCOME TO OUR

H1 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR INVESTOR ROADSHOW

TODAY'S AGENDA

Overview & H1 2022 Results

Our Business Model

  1. Core strengths
  2. Strategy
  3. Ambitions

Our Strategic Progress

  1. Highlights
  2. Developing Online
  1. Building New Markets / Geography
  2. New Product Development
  3. Leveraging Our Brands
  4. Operational Capabilities & Efficiency
  5. ESG

Forward View & Summary

03.

OVERVIEW &

H1 2022 RESULTS.

OVERVIEW & H1 2022 RESULTS

H1 2022 OVERVIEW

+5% YOY

04.

Revenue (£M)

  • 5% revenue growth despite significant macro headwinds shows resilience of brands
  • Benefit of diversified sales markets negates weak consumer sentiment
  • Operating margin up 8% : Cost pressures successfully passed through in price
  • UK/US total online channels sales growth during pandemic maintained
  • Stoke factory productivity up 5% YOY as capex automation starts to bed in
  • Profit +30%
  • Positive start to Q3 with growth YOY
  • Reinstating interim dividend

+30% Y03Y

45.5

43.1

36.9

34.9

32.0

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

5% SALES GROWTH DESPITE

SIGNIFICANT MACRO HEADWINDS

2022

OVERVIEW & H1 2022 RESULTS

H1 2022 PERFORMANCE

2022

2021

2019

2022 v 2021

2022 v 2019

£m

£m

£m

Change

Change

Revenue

45.5

43.1

34.9

+5%

+30%

Headline* profit

2.0

1.5

0.5

+30%

+186%

before tax

Headline* operating

4.3%

4.0%

1.7%

+0.3%

+2.6%

profit margin

Headline* EPS

12.00p

9.12p

3.96p

+2.88p

+8.04p

Dividends

3.50p

0.00p

8.00p

+3.50p

-4.50p

Net (debt)/cash

(6.8)

0.1

(5.8)

-6.9

-1.0

*Headline numbers exclude exceptional items, restructuring costs.

05.

  • Continued sales growth +5%
  • Y03Y +30% sales growth
  • Profit + 30%
  • Dividends reinstated for FY21.
  • Net debt due to cost inflation/FX and earlier US inventory purchases

2022

Portmeirion Group plc published this content on 22 September 2022


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 106 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8,16 M 9,25 M 9,25 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 48,1 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 866
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart PORTMEIRION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Portmeirion Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORTMEIRION GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 350,00 GBX
Average target price 705,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Trevor Raybould Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
David Sproston Group Finance Director & Director
Richard John Steele Non-Executive Chairman
Michael John Knapper Operations Director & Director
Andrew Andonis Andrea Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTMEIRION GROUP PLC-43.55%55
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-28.40%52 309
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-15.72%32 202
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-32.30%7 239
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-30.36%6 456
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-12.45%5 731