Portmeirion : H1 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR

OVERVIEW & H1 2022 RESULTS
H1 2022 OVERVIEW
5% revenue growth despite significant macro headwinds shows resilience of brands
Benefit of diversified sales markets negates weak consumer sentiment
Operating margin up 8% : Cost pressures successfully passed through in price
UK/US total online channels sales growth during pandemic maintained
Stoke factory productivity up 5% YOY as capex automation starts to bed in
Profit +30%
Positive start to Q3 with growth YOY
Reinstating interim dividend
+30% Y03Y
45.5
43.1
36.9
34.9
32.0
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2021
H1 2022
5% SALES GROWTH DESPITE
SIGNIFICANT MACRO HEADWINDS
OVERVIEW & H1 2022 RESULTS
H1 2022 PERFORMANCE
2022
2021
2019
2022 v 2021
2022 v 2019
£m
£m
£m
Change
Change
Revenue
45.5
43.1
34.9
+5%
+30%
Headline* profit
2.0
1.5
0.5
+30%
+186%
before tax
Headline* operating
4.3%
4.0%
1.7%
+0.3%
+2.6%
profit margin
Headline* EPS
12.00p
9.12p
3.96p
+2.88p
+8.04p
Dividends
3.50p
0.00p
8.00p
+3.50p
-4.50p
Net (debt)/cash
(6.8)
0.1
(5.8)
-6.9
-1.0
*Headline numbers exclude exceptional items, restructuring costs.
05.
Continued sales growth +5%
Y03Y +30% sales growth
Profit + 30%
Dividends reinstated for FY21.
Net debt due to cost inflation/FX and earlier US inventory purchases
Sales 2022
106 M
120 M
120 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
8,16 M
9,25 M
9,25 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
4,27%
Capitalization
48,1 M
54,5 M
54,5 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,53x
EV / Sales 2023
0,50x
Nbr of Employees
866
Free-Float
57,6%
