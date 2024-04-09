April 09, 2024 at 10:28 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Porto Aviation Group Spa announced Tuesday that nonexecutive director Massimo Masetti has resigned from the company's board of directors, effective immediately, for personal reasons.

Masetti holds 13,310 shares or about 0.6 percent of Porto Aviation Group's share capital.

Porto Aviation Group rises 3.1 percent to EUR4.72 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

