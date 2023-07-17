Monthly Sectorial Report - SUSEP

M A Y / 2 0 2 3

Highlights

  • +11.5% in Porto's premiums (May/23 vs. May/22) vs. +14.6% of market (Ex-Porto).
  • Improvement of 15.5 p.p. in Porto's Auto loss ratio in May/23 (vs. May/22).
  • P&C + Cargo: +26.6% in premium (vs. May/22) and loss ratio of 33.4% em May/23.
  • Life: +17.5% in premiums (vs. May/22) and loss ratio of 35.5% in May/23.

Market Share (%) andPremiums (5M23 - R$ bi)

Auto

Porto Group

6.1

27.1

2nd Major

3.0

13.3

3rd Major

2.8

12.4

4th Major

2.6

11.7

5th Major

2.2

9.9

6th Major

1.6 7.0

2

Written Premium - Auto (R$ bi)

2

Earned Premium - Auto (R$ bi)

1.32

1.33

1.57

1.21 1.09

1.11

1.22

1.41

1.32

1.28

1.17

0.88

1.07

1.17

1.18

0.90

1.19

0.89

1.01

0.93

0.98

0.93

1.03

0.77

0.83

0.86

0.86

0.78

0.79

0Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

1.12

1.25

1.22 1.25

1.23

0.97

1.06

1.07

1.07

1.13

1.11

1.22

0.92 0.840.960.930.99

0.83 0.77 0.83 0.82 0.85 0.84 0.87 0.88 0.86 0.90 0.88 0.910Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Loss Ratio* - Auto (%)

2021

Commission - Auto (%)

2022

70.0

2023

69.4

67.3

59.1

66.4

66.2

67.7

68.0

65.6

63.3

63.6

70

30

90

59.0

64.7

61.0

57.8

55.460

24.7

24.3

24.9

24.6

23.8

24.1

23.8

22.9

22.8

22.7

22.3

23.0

64.2

50

22.8

22.0

22.2

22.2

50.7

21.7

51.9

52.1

55.6

58.6

53.4

58.4

62.2 40

20

22.9

22.2

21.7

22.0

21.4

20.8

46.7

46.0

30

20.0

42.3

43.6

21.0

19.8

20.0

19.9

20

20.3

10

0Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec0

10Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

PREMIUMS (R$ Bi)

Written Premiums

Earned Premiums

AUTO INSURANCE

may/23

may/22

Var.% vs.

5M23

5M22

Var.% vs.

may/23

may/22

Var.% vs.

5M23

5M22

Var.% vs.

may/22

5M22

may/22

5M22

Porto

0.91

0.79

15.1%

4.13

3.35

23.2%

0.84

0.66

28.1%

4.12

3.08

34.0%

Azul

0.42

0.40

4.4%

1.94

1.71

13.1%

0.40

0.33

20.8%

1.94

1.57

23.7%

Total Porto Group

1.33

1.19

11.5%

6.06

5.06

19.8%

1.25

0.99

25.6%

6.06

4.65

30.5%

Market Ex-Porto

3.50

3.06

14.6%

16.31

13.60

19.9%

3.36

2.60

29.2%

15.99

12.09

32.3%

Total Market

4.84

425

13.7%

22.37

18.66

19.9%

4.61

3.59

28.2%

22.05

16.73

31.8%

EXPENSES

Loss Ratio

Commission Ratio

AUTO INSURANCE

may/23

may/22

Var.% vs.

5M23

5M22

Var.% vs.

may/23

may/22

Var.% vs.

5M23

5M22

Var.% vs.

may/22

5M22

may/22

5M22

Porto

57.4%

60.9%

-3.5 p.p.

57.6%

61.1%

-3.5 p.p.

20.5%

22.0%

-1.6 p.p.

20.7%

22.5%

-1.8 p.p.

Azul

59.0%

75.6%

-16.7 p.p.

60.6%

74.3%

-13.8 p.p.

18.8%

21.0%

-2.2 p.p.

19.2%

21.5%

-2.3 p.p.

Total Porto Group

57.8%

66.2%

-15.5 p.p.

58.6%

65.6%

-7.0 p.p.

19.9%

21.7%

-1.8 p.p.

20.2%

22.2%

-2.0 p.p.

Market Ex-Porto

60.8%

78.4%

-17.7 p.p.

60.7%

77.6%

-16.9 p.p.

17.7%

18/9%

-1.1 p.p.

18.0%

19.4%

-1.4 p.p.

Total Market

60.0%

75.1%

-15.1 p.p.

60.1%

74.3%

-14.1 p.p.

18.3%

19.7%

-1.3 p.p.

18.6%

20.2%

-1.6 p.p.

Monthly Sectorial Report - SUSEP

M A Y / 2 0 2 3

P&C + Cargo

0.23

0.20

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.20

0.22

0.22

0.24

0.24

0.18

0.19

0.19

0.20

0.19

0.20

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.18

0.14

0.16

0.15

0.15

0.19

0.20

0.20

0.20

0.20

0.17

0.17

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.19

0.19

0.18

Written Premium

0.15

0.15

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.16

(R$ bi)

Earned Premium

(R$ bi)

may/21

jun/21

jul/21

aug/21

sep/21

oct/21

nov/21

dec/21

jan/22

feb/22

mar/22

apr/22

may/22

jun/22

jul/22

aug/22

sep/22

oct/22

nov/22

dec/22

jan/23

feb/23

mar/23

apr/23

may/23

50

43.2

40.1

44.2

48.3

36.1

35.8

36.9

39.5

36.8

36.7

39.7

41.3

33.4

35.1

30.2 29.8

29.4

31.9

29.8

31.5

33.8

33.4

27.1

26.8

24.5

30

31.6

20 29.0

29.6

28.7

30.0

30.6

30.7

30.1

29.3

28.4

30.2

30.4

30.9

29.2

29.6

29.9

28.7

29.5

30.2

29.0

30.7

27.6

28.4

28.2

29.4

10

Loss Ratio

0

Commission

may/21

jun/21

jul/21

aug/21

sep/21

oct/21

nov/21

dec/21

jan/22

feb/22

mar/22

apr/22

may/22

jun/22

jul/22

aug/22

sep/22

oct/22

nov/22

dec/22

jan/23

feb/23

mar/23

apr/23

may23

Life

0.12

0.13

0.14

0.12

0.11

0.11

0.12

0.11

0.12

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.10

0.10

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.11

0.12

Written Premium

0.08

0.08

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

(R$ bi)

0.09

0.09

0.09

Earned Premium

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.08

0.08

0.08

(R$ bi)

may/21

jun/21

jul/21

aug/21

sep/21

oct/21

nov/21

dec/21

jan/22

feb/22

mar/22

apr/22

may/22

jun/22

jul/22

aug/22

sep/22

oct/22

nov/22

dec/22

jan/23

feb/23

mar/23

apr/23

may/23

77.1

72.3

80

61.9

Loss Ratio

70

46.4

42.0

42.0

42.6

37.6

41.6

35.6

39.8

36.7

Commission

34.0

35.5

30.7

29.0

25.1

32.7

32.0

32.5

17.4

33.7

27.4

30

18.0

24.7

32.3

31.9

34.8

31.6

31.5

32.0

29.1

30.1

30.4

30.3

30.3

29.5

29.0

31.0

29.1

28.6

28.1

30.4

30.1

29.8

26.8

27.0

30.2

30.1

30.6

0

may/21

jun/21

jul/21

aug/21

sep/21

oct/21

nov/21

dec/21

jan/22

feb/22

mar/22

apr/22

may/22

jun/22

jul/22

aug/22

sep/22

oct/22

nov/22

dec/22

jan/23

feb/23

mar/23

apr/23

may/23

Summary

Company Name | Code:

Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais | 5886

Azul Companhia de Seguros Gerais | 5355

Porto Seguro Vida e Previdência S/A. | 6033

Itaú Seguros de Auto e Residência S/A. | 3182

Written Premiums - Insurance | premiums and loss ratio

Access:http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx

Operations / Insurance:

Premiums and Loss Ratio

Code of branches by Segment:

Auto:0520, 0524, 0525, 0526, 0531, 0542, 0553, 0628, 0644.

P&C + Cargo: 0112, 0114, 0116, 0118, 0141, 0167, 0171, 0173, 0195, 0196, 0621, 0622, 0623, 0632, 0638, 0652, 0654, 0655, 0656, 0658.

Life: 0929, 0936, 0969, 0977, 0980, 0982, 0983, 0984, 0986, 0987, 0990, 0993, 0994, 1329, 1336, 1369, 1377, 1380, 1381, 1383, 1384, 1386, 1387, 1390, 1391, 1392.

Disclaimer

This report was prepared by Porto Seguro S/A. and its main objective is to help the market to monitor the performance of its businesses. exclusively based on public data provided by the Statistics System of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP). available at http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx. It should be noted that the figures in this report are calculated using the accounting standard used by SUSEP. known as SUSEP GAAP. and may differ from those disclosed in the Performance Analysis Report and in the quarterly Financial Statements of Porto Seguro S/A.. which adopt international accounting standards and standards (International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In producing this report. any effects that may be considered non-recurring were not segregated. Additional information in this regard will only be detailed in the quarterly release.

*The Loss ratio for Auto and Home Insurance (which make up property insurance) has changed from 2Q22 onwards due to the spin-off of assistance services from the Insurance operation to "Porto Assistência" with no material impact on the Company's consolidated Net Income. For more detailed information. access the Company's 4Q22 release. (Pg. 9)

