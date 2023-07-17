Disclaimer

This report was prepared by Porto Seguro S/A. and its main objective is to help the market to monitor the performance of its businesses. exclusively based on public data provided by the Statistics System of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP). available at http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx. It should be noted that the figures in this report are calculated using the accounting standard used by SUSEP. known as SUSEP GAAP. and may differ from those disclosed in the Performance Analysis Report and in the quarterly Financial Statements of Porto Seguro S/A.. which adopt international accounting standards and standards (International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In producing this report. any effects that may be considered non-recurring were not segregated. Additional information in this regard will only be detailed in the quarterly release.