Monthly Sectorial Report - SUSEP
M A Y / 2 0 2 3
Highlights
- +11.5% in Porto's premiums (May/23 vs. May/22) vs. +14.6% of market (Ex-Porto).
- Improvement of 15.5 p.p. in Porto's Auto loss ratio in May/23 (vs. May/22).
- P&C + Cargo: +26.6% in premium (vs. May/22) and loss ratio of 33.4% em May/23.
- Life: +17.5% in premiums (vs. May/22) and loss ratio of 35.5% in May/23.
Market Share (%) andPremiums (5M23 - R$ bi)
Auto
Porto Group
6.1
27.1
2nd Major
3.0
13.3
3rd Major
2.8
12.4
4th Major
2.6
11.7
5th Major
2.2
9.9
6th Major
1.6 7.0
2
Written Premium - Auto (R$ bi)
2
Earned Premium - Auto (R$ bi)
1.32
1.33
1.57
1.21 1.09
1.11
1.22
1.41
1.32
1.28
1.17
0.88
1.07
1.17
1.18
0.90
1.19
0.89
1.01
0.93
0.98
0.93
1.03
0.77
0.83
0.86
0.86
0.78
0.79
0Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
1.12
1.25
1.22 1.25
1.23
0.97
1.06
1.07
1.07
1.13
1.11
1.22
0.92 0.840.960.930.99
0.83 0.77 0.83 0.82 0.85 0.84 0.87 0.88 0.86 0.90 0.88 0.910Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Loss Ratio* - Auto (%)
2021
Commission - Auto (%)
2022
70.0
2023
69.4
67.3
59.1
66.4
66.2
67.7
68.0
65.6
63.3
63.6
70
30
90
59.0
64.7
61.0
57.8
55.460
24.7
24.3
24.9
24.6
23.8
24.1
23.8
22.9
22.8
22.7
22.3
23.0
64.2
50
22.8
22.0
22.2
22.2
50.7
21.7
51.9
52.1
55.6
58.6
53.4
58.4
62.2 40
20
22.9
22.2
21.7
22.0
21.4
20.8
46.7
46.0
30
20.0
42.3
43.6
21.0
19.8
20.0
19.9
20
20.3
10
0Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec0
10Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
PREMIUMS (R$ Bi)
Written Premiums
Earned Premiums
AUTO INSURANCE
may/23
may/22
Var.% vs.
5M23
5M22
Var.% vs.
may/23
may/22
Var.% vs.
5M23
5M22
Var.% vs.
may/22
5M22
may/22
5M22
Porto
0.91
0.79
15.1%
4.13
3.35
23.2%
0.84
0.66
28.1%
4.12
3.08
34.0%
Azul
0.42
0.40
4.4%
1.94
1.71
13.1%
0.40
0.33
20.8%
1.94
1.57
23.7%
Total Porto Group
1.33
1.19
11.5%
6.06
5.06
19.8%
1.25
0.99
25.6%
6.06
4.65
30.5%
Market Ex-Porto
3.50
3.06
14.6%
16.31
13.60
19.9%
3.36
2.60
29.2%
15.99
12.09
32.3%
Total Market
4.84
425
13.7%
22.37
18.66
19.9%
4.61
3.59
28.2%
22.05
16.73
31.8%
EXPENSES
Loss Ratio
Commission Ratio
AUTO INSURANCE
may/23
may/22
Var.% vs.
5M23
5M22
Var.% vs.
may/23
may/22
Var.% vs.
5M23
5M22
Var.% vs.
may/22
5M22
may/22
5M22
Porto
57.4%
60.9%
-3.5 p.p.
57.6%
61.1%
-3.5 p.p.
20.5%
22.0%
-1.6 p.p.
20.7%
22.5%
-1.8 p.p.
Azul
59.0%
75.6%
-16.7 p.p.
60.6%
74.3%
-13.8 p.p.
18.8%
21.0%
-2.2 p.p.
19.2%
21.5%
-2.3 p.p.
Total Porto Group
57.8%
66.2%
-15.5 p.p.
58.6%
65.6%
-7.0 p.p.
19.9%
21.7%
-1.8 p.p.
20.2%
22.2%
-2.0 p.p.
Market Ex-Porto
60.8%
78.4%
-17.7 p.p.
60.7%
77.6%
-16.9 p.p.
17.7%
18/9%
-1.1 p.p.
18.0%
19.4%
-1.4 p.p.
Total Market
60.0%
75.1%
-15.1 p.p.
60.1%
74.3%
-14.1 p.p.
18.3%
19.7%
-1.3 p.p.
18.6%
20.2%
-1.6 p.p.
P&C + Cargo
0.23
0.20
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.20
0.22
0.22
0.24
0.24
0.18
0.19
0.19
0.20
0.19
0.20
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.18
0.14
0.16
0.15
0.15
0.19
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.17
0.17
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.19
0.19
0.18
Written Premium
0.15
0.15
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
(R$ bi)
Earned Premium
(R$ bi)
may/21
jun/21
jul/21
aug/21
sep/21
oct/21
nov/21
dec/21
jan/22
feb/22
mar/22
apr/22
may/22
jun/22
jul/22
aug/22
sep/22
oct/22
nov/22
dec/22
jan/23
feb/23
mar/23
apr/23
may/23
50
43.2
40.1
44.2
48.3
36.1
35.8
36.9
39.5
36.8
36.7
39.7
41.3
33.4
35.1
30.2 29.8
29.4
31.9
29.8
31.5
33.8
33.4
27.1
26.8
24.5
30
31.6
20 29.0
29.6
28.7
30.0
30.6
30.7
30.1
29.3
28.4
30.2
30.4
30.9
29.2
29.6
29.9
28.7
29.5
30.2
29.0
30.7
27.6
28.4
28.2
29.4
10
Loss Ratio
0
Commission
may/21
jun/21
jul/21
aug/21
sep/21
oct/21
nov/21
dec/21
jan/22
feb/22
mar/22
apr/22
may/22
jun/22
jul/22
aug/22
sep/22
oct/22
nov/22
dec/22
jan/23
feb/23
mar/23
apr/23
may23
Life
0.12
0.13
0.14
0.12
0.11
0.11
0.12
0.11
0.12
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.11
0.12
Written Premium
0.08
0.08
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
(R$ bi)
0.09
0.09
0.09
Earned Premium
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.08
0.08
0.08
(R$ bi)
may/21
jun/21
jul/21
aug/21
sep/21
oct/21
nov/21
dec/21
jan/22
feb/22
mar/22
apr/22
may/22
jun/22
jul/22
aug/22
sep/22
oct/22
nov/22
dec/22
jan/23
feb/23
mar/23
apr/23
may/23
77.1
72.3
80
61.9
Loss Ratio
70
46.4
42.0
42.0
42.6
37.6
41.6
35.6
39.8
36.7
Commission
34.0
35.5
30.7
29.0
25.1
32.7
32.0
32.5
17.4
33.7
27.4
30
18.0
24.7
32.3
31.9
34.8
31.6
31.5
32.0
29.1
30.1
30.4
30.3
30.3
29.5
29.0
31.0
29.1
28.6
28.1
30.4
30.1
29.8
26.8
27.0
30.2
30.1
30.6
0
may/21
jun/21
jul/21
aug/21
sep/21
oct/21
nov/21
dec/21
jan/22
feb/22
mar/22
apr/22
may/22
jun/22
jul/22
aug/22
sep/22
oct/22
nov/22
dec/22
jan/23
feb/23
mar/23
apr/23
may/23
Summary
Company Name | Code:
Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais | 5886
Azul Companhia de Seguros Gerais | 5355
Porto Seguro Vida e Previdência S/A. | 6033
Itaú Seguros de Auto e Residência S/A. | 3182
Written Premiums - Insurance | premiums and loss ratio
Access:http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx
Operations / Insurance:
Premiums and Loss Ratio
Code of branches by Segment:
Auto:0520, 0524, 0525, 0526, 0531, 0542, 0553, 0628, 0644.
P&C + Cargo: 0112, 0114, 0116, 0118, 0141, 0167, 0171, 0173, 0195, 0196, 0621, 0622, 0623, 0632, 0638, 0652, 0654, 0655, 0656, 0658.
Life: 0929, 0936, 0969, 0977, 0980, 0982, 0983, 0984, 0986, 0987, 0990, 0993, 0994, 1329, 1336, 1369, 1377, 1380, 1381, 1383, 1384, 1386, 1387, 1390, 1391, 1392.
Disclaimer
This report was prepared by Porto Seguro S/A. and its main objective is to help the market to monitor the performance of its businesses. exclusively based on public data provided by the Statistics System of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP). available at http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx. It should be noted that the figures in this report are calculated using the accounting standard used by SUSEP. known as SUSEP GAAP. and may differ from those disclosed in the Performance Analysis Report and in the quarterly Financial Statements of Porto Seguro S/A.. which adopt international accounting standards and standards (International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In producing this report. any effects that may be considered non-recurring were not segregated. Additional information in this regard will only be detailed in the quarterly release.
*The Loss ratio for Auto and Home Insurance (which make up property insurance) has changed from 2Q22 onwards due to the spin-off of assistance services from the Insurance operation to "Porto Assistência" with no material impact on the Company's consolidated Net Income. For more detailed information. access the Company's 4Q22 release. (Pg. 9)
Disclaimer
