  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Porto Seguro S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    PSSA3   BRPSSAACNOR7

PORTO SEGURO S.A.

(PSSA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:47 2023-03-31 pm EDT
23.52 BRL   -0.63%
03/31Porto Seguro S A : Notice To Shareholders - Dividends Interest on Equity
PU
03/14Trouble in Brazil's coral paradise
AQ
03/06Porto Seguro S A : Notice to the Market - Monthly Sectorial Report Jan'23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Porto Seguro S A : Notice To Shareholders - Dividends Interest on Equity

03/31/2023 | 08:14pm EDT
PORTO SEGURO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company | CVM no. 01665-9

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.149.205/0001-69 |Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.001.5166.6

ISIN Code: BRPSSAACNOR7

Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, nº 740, Torre B (Edifício Rosa Garfinkel) 11º andar, Campos Elíseos, São Paulo/SP

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PORTO SEGURO S.A. ("Porto Seguro" or "Companhia") (B3: PSSA3) hereby informs its shareholders that, the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on March 31, 2023 ("AGOE") ratified the declarations of interest on shareholders' equity (juros sobre o capital próprio), attributed to the mandatory dividend related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, by the Board of Directors, ad referendum of the Shareholders' Meeting, in meetings held on August 24, 2022, and October 26, 2022, as well as approved the dates of payment of such interest on shareholders' equity (juros sobre o capital próprio), as follows:

  1. the gross amount of BRL 397,575,000.00, corresponding to BRL 0.62330389068 per share (excluding treasury shares), which was already credited to the shareholders, based on the shareholding held on August 30, 2022, in net amounts, corresponding to BRL 0.5377661174 per share (excluding treasury shares), as interest on shareholders' equity (juros sobre o capital próprio) referring to the months of January to June, 2022, declared on the Board of Directors' meeting held on August 24, 2022, ad referendum of the Shareholders' Meeting. The interest on shareholders' equity (juros sobre o capital próprio) referred to in this item shall be paid to its creditors on April 11, 2023; and
  2. the gross amount of BRL 56,000,000.00, corresponding to BRL 0.08777106007 per share (excluding treasury shares), which was already credited to the shareholders, based on the shareholding held on October 31, 2022, in net amounts, corresponding to BRL 0.0756812008 per share (excluding treasury shares), as interest on shareholders' equity (juros sobre o capital próprio) referring to the months of July to December, 2022, declared on the Board of Directors' meeting held on October 26, 2022, ad referendum of the Shareholders' Meeting. The interest on shareholders' equity (juros sobre o capital próprio) referred to in this item shall be paid to its creditors until December 31, 2023.

São Paulo, March 31, 2023.

Porto Seguro S.A.

Roberto de Souza Santos

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Porto Seguro SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 00:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
