PORTO SEGURO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company | CVM nº. 01665-9

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.149.205/0001-69 |Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.001.5166.6

ISIN Code: BRPSSAACNOR7

Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, nº 740, Torre B (Edifício Rosa Garfinkel), 11º andar, São Paulo/SP

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PORTO SEGURO S.A. ("Porto" or "Company") (B3: PSSA3) hereby informs its shareholders that, pursuant to the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 26, 2023, ad referendum of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which approved the declaration of interest on shareholders' equity ("JCP") referring to the first half of 2023, to be deducted from the mandatory dividend related to the

2023 fiscal year, in the amount of R$ 377,865,000.00, subject to the following:

The gross amount of the JCP corresponds to R$ 0.58940881104 for each of the Company's shares, disregarding treasury shares. This amount is subject to withholding income tax of 15% (fifteen percent), except for shareholders who are provenly exempt or immune. The net amount corresponding to this interest will be credited on June 29, 2023, individually to each shareholder based on their final shareholding position on this date (including), whereas from June 30, 2023, the Company's shares will be traded ex-right to this JCP. The payment date indicated above will be proposed by the management and shall be approved at the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company and will be based on the calculation of the shareholding position of June 29, 2023.

São Paulo, June 26, 2023.

Porto Seguro S.A.

Roberto de Souza Santos

Investor Relations Officer