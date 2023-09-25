Porto Seguro S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends Interest on Equity
September 25, 2023 at 05:43 pm EDT
Share
PORTO SEGURO S.A.
Publicly-Held Company | CVM nº. 01665-9
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.149.205/0001-69 |Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.001.5166.6
ISIN Code: BRPSSAACNOR7
Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, nº 740, Torre B (Edifício Rosa Garfinkel), 11º andar, São Paulo/SP
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
PORTO SEGURO S.A. ("Porto" or "Company") (B3: PSSA3) hereby informs its shareholders that, pursuant to the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 25, 2023, ad referendum of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which approved the declaration of interest on shareholders' equity ("JCP") referring to the period from July to September 2023, in the amount of R$ 187,000,000.00, gross, allocated to the value of the mandatory dividend for the 2023 fiscal year, observing the following:
The gross amount of the JCP corresponds to R$ 0.29169001539 for each of the Company's shares, disregarding treasury shares. This amount is subject to withholding income tax of 15% (fifteen percent), except for shareholders who are provenly exempt or immune.
The net amount corresponding to this interest will be credited on September 28, 2023, individually to each shareholder based on their final shareholding position on this date (including), whereas from September 29, 2023, the Company's shares will be traded ex-right to this JCP.
The payment date indicated above will be proposed by the management and shall be approved at the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company and will be based on the calculation of the shareholding position of September 28, 2023.
São Paulo, September 25, 2023.
Porto Seguro S.A.
Roberto de Souza Santos
Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Porto Seguro SA published this content on 25 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2023 21:42:41 UTC.
Porto Seguro SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automobile insurance sector. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Car insurance, which offers automobile insurance products; Health insurance and plans, which provides health and dental insurance policies and healthcare plans; Life insurance and pension plan, which includes life insurance products and management of pension plans; Other insurance, which provides other non-life insurance policies; Financing, which is involved in the credit transactions, and Other, which mainly includes insurance services provided in Uruguay. In addition, the Company offers a range of services not related to insurance activity, such as electronic protection and surveillance and distribution of automotive parts. The Company is controlled by Porto Seguro Itau-Unibanco Participacoes SA.