Porto Seguro SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automobile insurance sector. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Car insurance, which offers automobile insurance products; Health insurance and plans, which provides health and dental insurance policies and healthcare plans; Life insurance and pension plan, which includes life insurance products and management of pension plans; Other insurance, which provides other non-life insurance policies; Financing, which is involved in the credit transactions, and Other, which mainly includes insurance services provided in Uruguay. In addition, the Company offers a range of services not related to insurance activity, such as electronic protection and surveillance and distribution of automotive parts. The Company is controlled by Porto Seguro Itau-Unibanco Participacoes SA.