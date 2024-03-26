PORTO SEGURO S.A.

Public Held Company | CVM nº 01665-9

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 02.149.205/0001-69

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0015166.6 - ISIN Code: BRPSSAACNOR7 Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, nº 740, Tower B (Rosa Garfinkel Building)

11th floor, Campos Elíseos São Paulo/SP

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PORTO SEGURO S.A. ("Porto" or "Company") (B3: PSSA3) informs its shareholders that, according to the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on this date, March 25, 2024, it was approved (ad referendum of the General Assembly Ordinary meeting of the Company that will approve the accounts for the 2024 fiscal year) the declaration of interest on equity ("JCP"), relating to the first quarter of 2024, in the amount of R$ 192,115,000.00, gross, allocated to the value of mandatory dividend for the 2024 fiscal year, subject to the following:

1. The gross value of JCP corresponds to R$ 0.29935563114 for each of the Company's shares, excluding treasury shares. Income tax will be withheld at source at the rate of 15% (fifteen percent) on this amount, except for shareholders who are proven to be exempt or immune.

2. The credit corresponding to these JCP will be made, in accounting terms, in net values, on March 28, 2024, individually to each shareholder based on the final shareholding position of that date (inclusive), and, from April 1, 2024, the Company's shares will be traded ex-right to the aforementioned JCP.

3. The payment date will be defined by management and approved at the Company's Ordinary General Meeting, which will approve the accounts for the 2024 fiscal year.

São Paulo, March 25, 2024.

Porto Seguro S.A.

Domingos de Toledo Piza Falavina

Investor Relations Officer