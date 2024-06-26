PORTO SEGURO S.A.

Public Held Company | CVM nº 01665-9

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 02.149.205/0001-69

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0015166.6 - ISIN Code: BRPSSAACNOR7

Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, nº 740, Tower B (Rosa Garfinkel Building)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PORTO SEGURO S.A. ("Porto" or "Company") (B3: PSSA3) informs its shareholders that, according to the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on this date, June 25, 2024, it was approved, ad referendum of the Company's Ordinary General Meeting that will approve the accounts for the 2024 fiscal year, the declaration of interest on equity ("JCP"), relating to the first quarter of 2024, in the amount of R$ 204,820,000.00, gross, imputed to the value of the mandatory dividend for the 2024 fiscal year, observing the following:

  1. The gross value of JCP corresponds to R$ 0.31910862668 for each of the Company's shares, excluding treasury shares. Income tax will be withheld at source at the rate of 15% (fifteen percent) on this amount, except for shareholders who are proven to be exempt or immune.
  2. The credit corresponding to these JCP will be made, in accounting terms, in net amounts, on June 28, 2024, individually to each shareholder based on the final shareholding position of that date (included), and, as of July 1st of 2024, the Company's shares will be traded ex-right to the aforementioned JCP.
  3. JCP values are preliminary and may vary until the cut-off date as a result of Porto's share buyback program. If there is a change in the values per share, the Company will communicate the new values to the market.
  4. The payment date will be defined by management and approved at the Company's Ordinary General Meeting, which will approve the accounts for the 2024 fiscal year.

São Paulo, June 25th of 2024.

Porto Seguro S.A.

Domingos de Toledo Piza Falavina

Investor Relations Officer

