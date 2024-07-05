PORTO SEGURO S.A.
Public Held Company | CVM nº 01665-9
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 02.149.205/0001-69
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0015166.6 - ISIN Code: BRPSSAACNOR7
Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, nº 740, Tower B (Rosa Garfinkel Building)
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
PORTO SEGURO S.A. ("Porto" or "Company") (B3: PSSA3) informs its shareholders that, in continuation of the Notice to Shareholders published to the market on June 25, 2024, there was a change in the number of treasury shares, as a result of the Company's share buyback program. Therefore, the gross value of interest on equity ("JCP") becomes R$ 0.31918046848 for each of the Company's shares. The total amount of remuneration to shareholders remains unchanged, as well as the other information and dates contained in the Notice to Shareholders from June 25, 2024.
São Paulo, July 04, 2024.
Porto Seguro S.A.
Domingos de Toledo Piza Falavina
Investor Relations Officer
