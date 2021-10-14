Porto Seguro S A : Notice to the Market - Attempted Cyber Attack

PORTO SEGURO S.A.

Public Held Company | CVM nº 01665-9

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.149.205/0001-69

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0015166.6 - ISIN Code: BRPSSAACNOR7 Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, nº 740, Tower B (Rosa Garfinkel Building)

11th andar, Campos Elíseos São Paulo/SP

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PORTO SEGURO S.A. ("Porto Seguro" or "Company") (B3: PSSA3), in compliance with CVM Resolution 44/2021 and current legislation, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it suffered an attempted cyber-attack that resulted in a partial instability in its service channels and some of its systems.

The Company informs that it promptly activated all the security protocols and, since 3 pm, it has been gradually restoring its operating environment and continues working to return to normality as soon as possible.

It also clarifies that, to date, no data leakage has been identified by the Company, its subsidiaries, its customers and/or partners, including any personal data.

Porto Seguro will keep the market and the competent authorities updated on any relevant information related to the case.

São Paulo, October 14th, 2021.

Roberto Santos

CEO and Investor Relations Officer