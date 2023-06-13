Advanced search
    PSSA3   BRPSSAACNOR7

PORTO SEGURO S.A.

(PSSA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:46 2023-06-13 pm EDT
26.76 BRL   +0.79%
Porto Seguro S A : Notice to the Market - Legal Proceeding Regarding the Incidence of Taxes on Operating Revenues Applied to Insurance Companies

06/13/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
PORTO SEGURO S.A.

Public Held Company | CVM nº 01665-9

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.149.205/0001-69

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0015166.6 - ISIN Code: BRPSSAACNOR7 Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, nº 740, Tower B (Rosa Garfinkel Building)

11th floor, Campos Elíseos São Paulo - SP

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PORTO SEGURO S.A. ("Porto Seguro" or "Company") (B3: PSSA3), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it was finished yesterday's virtual judgment of the Extraordinary Appeal of the Supreme Court of Brazil ("STF"), within the scope of the Legal Proceeding filed by its subsidiary AXA Seguros Brasil S.A., currently known as Azul Companhia de Seguro Gerais ("Azul"), against the Federal Government, which discussed the incidence of contribution to the financing of social security ("COFINS") on operating income applied to Insurance Companies, in the period of 1998 to 2014, under the aegis of Law 9,718/98.

The respective Judgment with the decision of the aforementioned Appeal has not yet been published; however, in view of the disclosure of the votes cast, the loss of the thesis discussed was consigned, with the majority of votes against the insurers.

Due to the non-publication of the Judgment referring to the STF decision, it is not yet possible to measure its effects, which is why the Company will wait for its publication, so that it can assess its real impacts.

Additionally, the Company informs that, given the similarity of the taxes COFINS and PIS, under the terms of the Explanatory Note available in its Financial Statements, the amounts discussed that cover processes involving the incidence of both COFINS and PIS on the operating revenues of the insurance companies of Porto Group, are deposited in court and fully provisioned for a total amount of R$ 786 million.

São Paulo, June 13, 2023.

Roberto Santos

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Porto Seguro SA published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 21:36:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
