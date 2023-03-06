Porto Seguro S A : Notice to the Market - Monthly Sectorial Report Jan'23
Monthly Sectorial Report - SUSEP
J a n u a r y / 2 0 2 3
PREMIUM (R$ bi)
Written Premiums
Earned Premium
AUTO INSURANCE
jan/23
jan/22
Var.% vs.
1M23
1M22
Var.% vs.
jan/23
jan/22
Var.% vs.
1M23
1M22
Var.% vs.
Jan/22
Jan/22
jan/22
Jan/22
Porto
0.81
0.57
42.6%
0.81
0.57
42.6%
0.83
0.61
36.8%
0.83
0.61
36.8%
Azul
0.40
0.31
28.2%
0.40
0.31
28.2%
0.39
0.31
26.4%
0.39
0.31
26.4%
Total Porto Group
1.21
0.88
37.5%
1.21
0.88
37.5%
1.23
0.92
33.3%
1.23
0.92
33.3%
Market Ex-Porto
3.23
2.57
25.9%
3.23
2.57
25.9%
3.19
2.38
34.4%
3.19
2.38
34.4%
Total Market
4.44
3.45
28.8%
4.44
3.45
28.8%
4.42
3.30
34.1%
4.42
3.30
34.1%
EXPENSES
Loss Ratio
Comission Rate
AUTO INSURANCE
jan/23
jan/22
Var. p.p. vs.
1M23
1M22
Var. p.p. vs.
jan/23
jan/22
Var. p.p. vs.
1M23
1M22
Var. p.p. vs.
Jan/22
Jan/22
jan/22
Jan/22
Porto
57.5%
66.5%
-9.1 p.p.
57.5%
66.5%
-9.1 p.p.
21.5%
22.9%
-1.4 p.p.
21.5%
22.9%
-1.4 p.p.
Azul
62.3%
74.9%
-12.5 p.p.
62.3%
74.9%
-12.5 p.p.
19.8%
22.7%
-2.9 p.p.
19.8%
22.7%
-2.9 p.p.
Total Porto Group
59.0%
69.4%
-10.3 p.p.
59.0%
69.4%
-10.3 p.p.
21.0%
22.8%
-1.9 p.p.
21.0%
22.8%
-1.9 p.p.
Market Ex-Porto
62.3%
73.9%
-11.6 p.p.
62.3%
73.9%
-11.6 p.p.
17.7%
20.2%
-2.5 p.p.
17.7%
20.2%
-2.5 p.p.
Total Market
61.0%
73.0%
-12.0 p.p.
61.0%
73.0%
-12.0 p.p.
18.6%
20.9%
-2.3 p.p.
18.6%
20.9%
-2.3 p.p.
Written Premiums
(R$ bi)
1.57
1.21 1.19 1.17
1.22 1.41 1.32 1.17 1.28
1.07 1.01
0.88
0.90
1.18
0.89
0.93
0.98
0.93
1.03
0.78
0.77
0.79
0.83
0.86
0.86
0Jan Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sept
Oct Nov Dec
1.23 0.96 0.93 0.99 0.97 1.06 1.07 1.07 1.13 1.11 1.22
0.92
0.84
0.83 0.77 0.83 0.82 0.85 0.84 0.87 0.88 0.86 0.90 0.88 0.91
0Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec
Loss Ratio*
(%)
69.4%
67.3%
66.4%66.2%
70.0% 67.7%68.0% 65.6%
63.3%63.6%
70
90
59.1%
55.4%
60
59.0%
64.2%
50
51.9%
55.6%
58.6%
58.4%
62.2%
40
52.1%
46.7%
53.4%
30
42.3%
43.6%
46.0%
20
10
0Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sept
Oct
Nov
Dec
0
2021
2022 Commission
(%)
2023
30
24.7%
22.8%
24.3%24.9%24.6%
22.7%
22.3%23.0%
22.8%
23.8%24.1%23.8%
22.9%
20
22.0%22.2%22.2%
22.9%
22.2%
22.0%
21.7%
21.7%
21.4%
20.8%
21.0%
20.0%
10Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sept
Oct
Nov Dec
Market Share
(%) and Premiums (1M23 - R$ bi)
Porto Group
1.2
27.3%
2nd Major
0.6
14.6%
3rd Major
0.5
12.1%
4th Major
0.5
10.3%
5th Major
0.5
10.2%
6th Major
0.3
7.0%
Highlights
+37.5% in Premiums of Porto's Auto (1M23 vs. 1M22) vs. +25.9% of Market's Premiums (Ex-Porto).
Significant improvement of 10.3 p.p. in Porto Auto loss ratio even after the impact on this Index* due to the split of the Assistance operation.
P&C + Cargo: +21.7% in Premiums (vs. Jan/22) and Loss Ratio of 39.0% in Jan/23.
Life: +16.9% in Premiums (vs. Jan/22) and Loss Ratio of 33.0% in Jan/23.
Monthly Sectorial Report - SUSEP
J a n u a r y / 2 0 2 3
P&C + Cargo
*
0.23
0.20
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.20
0.22
0.22
0.18
0.19
0.19
0.20
0.19
0.18
0.16
0.17
0.17
0.16
0.17
0.14
0.15
0.15
0.14
0.14
0.15
0.18
0.18
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.20
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.17
0.17
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.18
0.18
0.15
0.14
0.16
0.15
0.16
0.15
0.16
0.16
Jan-21Feb-21Mar-21
Apr-21
May-21
Jun-21
Jul-21
Aug-21
Sep-21
Oct-21
Nov-21
Dec-21
Jan-22
Feb-22Mar-22
Apr-22
May-22
Jun-22
Jul-22
Aug-22
Sep-22
Oct-22
Nov-22
Dec-22
Jan-23
Written Premiums (R$ bi)
Earned Premium (R$ bi)
45
43.0%
39.0%
39.0%
41.0% 43.0%
39.0%
35.0%
37.0%
37.0%
30.0% 30.0%
30.0%
33.0%
35.0%
35.0%
37.0%
33.0%
37.0%
36.0%
35
30.0%
27.0%
31.0%
27.0%
25.0%
27.0%
30
25
29.5%
29.0%
28.2%
28.8%
27.9%
29.5% 29.8%
30.8% 29.7% 29.5%
28.7%
29.7% 29.9% 30.4%
28.8% 29.2%
29.6%
28.4%
29.2%
29.9%
28.7%
30.2%
20
28.3%
28.7%
27.9%
Loss Ratio
15
10
Comission
5
Jan-21
Feb-21Mar-21
Apr-21
May-21
Jun-21Jul-21
Aug-21Sep-21
Oct-21Nov-21Dec-21
Jan-22
Feb-22Mar-22Apr-22
May-22
Jun-22Jul-22
Aug-22
Sep-22
Oct-22
Nov-22
Dec-22
Jan-23
Life
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.11
0.08
0.08
0.11
0.07
0.08
0.08
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.07
Jan-21
Feb-21Mar-21
Apr-21May-21
Jun-21Jul-21Aug-21Sep-21Oct-21
Nov-21
Dec-21
Jan-22
Feb-22Mar-22
Apr-22
May-22
Jun-22
Jul-22
Aug-22
Sep-22
Oct-22
Nov-22
Dec-22
Jan-23
82.0%78.0% 76.0%
66.0%
80
54.0%
48.0%
47.0%
34.0%
31.0%
39.0%
43.0%44.0% 42.0%
37.0%
41.0%
34.0% 34.0% 34.0%34.0%
37.0%
33.0%
39.0%
27.0%
18.0%
27.0%
31.6%31.6%29.9% 28.6%29.6% 29.9%29.8% 29.7% 28.9% 28.2% 31.3% 30.2% 28.6% 28.3%27.8% 30.9% 28.1% 32.8% 29.5% 28.8% 30.3% 29.0% 29.9% 25.7% 30.9%
0
Jan-21
Feb-21Mar-21
Apr-21
May-21
Jun-21
Jul-21
Aug-21
Sep-21
Oct-21
Nov-21
Dec-21
Jan-22
Feb-22Mar-22
Apr-22
May-22
Jun-22
Jul-22
Aug-22
Sep-22
Oct-22
Nov-22
Dec-22
Jan-23
Written Premiums (R$ bi)
Earned Premium (R$ bi)
Loss Ratio
Comission
Company Name | Code:
Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais | 5886
Azul Companhia de Seguros Gerais | 5355
Porto Seguro Vida e Previdência S/A. | 6033
Itaú Seguros de Auto e Residência S/A. | 3182
Written Premiums - Insurance | premiums and loss ratio
Access:
http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx
Operations / Insurance:
Premiums and Loss Ratio
Code of branches by Segment:
Auto:0520, 0524, 0525, 0526, 0531, 0542, 0553, 0628, 0644.
P&C + Cargo : 0112, 0114, 0116, 0118, 0141, 0167, 0171, 0173, 0195, 0196, 0621, 0622, 0623, 0632, 0638, 0652, 0654, 0655, 0656, 0658.
Life: 0929, 0936, 0969, 0977, 0980, 0982, 0983, 0984, 0986, 0987, 0990, 0993, 0994, 1329, 1336, 1369, 1377, 1380, 1381, 1383, 1384, 1386, 1387, 1390, 1391, 1392.
Disclaimer
This report was prepared by Porto Seguro S/A. and its main objective is to help the market to monitor the performance of its businesses, exclusively based on public data provided by the Statistics System of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP), available at
http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx. It should be noted that the figures in this report are calculated using the accounting standard used by SUSEP, known as SUSEP GAAP, and may differ from those disclosed in the Performance Analysis Report and in the quarterly Financial Statements of Porto Seguro S/A., which adopt international accounting standards and standards (International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In producing this report, any effects that may be considered non-recurring were not segregated. Additional information in this regard will only be detailed in the quarterly release.
*The Loss ratio for Auto and Home Insurance (which make up property insurance) has changed from 2Q22 onwards due to the spin-off of assistance services from the Insurance operation to "Porto Assistência" with no material impact on the Company's consolidated Net Income. For more detailed information, access the Company's 4Q22 release. (Pg. 9)
Disclaimer
Porto Seguro SA published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 19:14:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about PORTO SEGURO S.A.
Sales 2023
24 617 M
4 758 M
4 758 M
Net income 2023
1 804 M
349 M
349 M
Net Debt 2023
2 957 M
572 M
572 M
P/E ratio 2023
9,21x
Yield 2023
5,21%
Capitalization
16 461 M
3 182 M
3 182 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,79x
EV / Sales 2024
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
12 716
Free-Float
27,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PORTO SEGURO S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
25,80 BRL
Average target price
29,86 BRL
Spread / Average Target
15,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.