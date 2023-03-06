Advanced search
    PSSA3   BRPSSAACNOR7

PORTO SEGURO S.A.

(PSSA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:58:20 2023-03-06 pm EST
26.15 BRL   +1.36%
Porto Seguro S A : Notice to the Market - Monthly Sectorial Report Jan'23
PU
02/24Porto Seguro S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
02/10Transcript : Porto Seguro S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
Porto Seguro S A : Notice to the Market - Monthly Sectorial Report Jan'23

03/06/2023
Monthly Sectorial Report - SUSEP

J a n u a r y / 2 0 2 3

PREMIUM (R$ bi)

Written Premiums

Earned Premium

AUTO INSURANCE

jan/23

jan/22

Var.% vs.

1M23

1M22

Var.% vs.

jan/23

jan/22

Var.% vs.

1M23

1M22

Var.% vs.

Jan/22

Jan/22

jan/22

Jan/22

Porto

0.81

0.57

42.6%

0.81

0.57

42.6%

0.83

0.61

36.8%

0.83

0.61

36.8%

Azul

0.40

0.31

28.2%

0.40

0.31

28.2%

0.39

0.31

26.4%

0.39

0.31

26.4%

Total Porto Group

1.21

0.88

37.5%

1.21

0.88

37.5%

1.23

0.92

33.3%

1.23

0.92

33.3%

Market Ex-Porto

3.23

2.57

25.9%

3.23

2.57

25.9%

3.19

2.38

34.4%

3.19

2.38

34.4%

Total Market

4.44

3.45

28.8%

4.44

3.45

28.8%

4.42

3.30

34.1%

4.42

3.30

34.1%

EXPENSES

Loss Ratio

Comission Rate

AUTO INSURANCE

jan/23

jan/22

Var. p.p. vs.

1M23

1M22

Var. p.p. vs.

jan/23

jan/22

Var. p.p. vs.

1M23

1M22

Var. p.p. vs.

Jan/22

Jan/22

jan/22

Jan/22

Porto

57.5%

66.5%

-9.1 p.p.

57.5%

66.5%

-9.1 p.p.

21.5%

22.9%

-1.4 p.p.

21.5%

22.9%

-1.4 p.p.

Azul

62.3%

74.9%

-12.5 p.p.

62.3%

74.9%

-12.5 p.p.

19.8%

22.7%

-2.9 p.p.

19.8%

22.7%

-2.9 p.p.

Total Porto Group

59.0%

69.4%

-10.3 p.p.

59.0%

69.4%

-10.3 p.p.

21.0%

22.8%

-1.9 p.p.

21.0%

22.8%

-1.9 p.p.

Market Ex-Porto

62.3%

73.9%

-11.6 p.p.

62.3%

73.9%

-11.6 p.p.

17.7%

20.2%

-2.5 p.p.

17.7%

20.2%

-2.5 p.p.

Total Market

61.0%

73.0%

-12.0 p.p.

61.0%

73.0%

-12.0 p.p.

18.6%

20.9%

-2.3 p.p.

18.6%

20.9%

-2.3 p.p.

2

Written Premiums (R$ bi)

1.57

Auto

2

Earned Premium (R$ bi)

1.211.19 1.17 1.22 1.41 1.32 1.17 1.28

1.07 1.01

0.88

0.90

1.18

0.89

0.93

0.98

0.93

1.03

0.78

0.77

0.79

0.83

0.86

0.86

0Jan Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sept

Oct Nov Dec

1.23 0.96 0.93 0.99 0.97 1.06 1.07 1.07 1.13 1.11 1.22

0.92 0.84

0.83 0.77 0.83 0.82 0.85 0.84 0.87 0.88 0.86 0.90 0.88 0.91

0Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec

Loss Ratio* (%)

69.4%

67.3%

66.4%66.2%70.0%67.7%68.0%65.6%

63.3%63.6%

70

90

59.1%

55.4%

60

59.0%

64.2%

50

51.9%

55.6%58.6%

58.4%

62.2%40

52.1%46.7%

53.4%

30

42.3%43.6%

46.0%

20

10

0Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sept

Oct

Nov

Dec0

2021

2022Commission (%)

2023

30

24.7%

22.8%

24.3%24.9%24.6%

22.7%22.3%23.0%

22.8%

23.8%24.1%23.8%22.9%

20

22.0%22.2%22.2%

22.9%22.2%

22.0%

21.7%

21.7%

21.4%20.8%

21.0%

20.0%

10Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sept

Oct

Nov Dec

Market Share (%) and Premiums (1M23 - R$ bi)

Porto Group

1.2

27.3%

2nd Major

0.6

14.6%

3rd Major

0.5

12.1%

4th Major

0.5

10.3%

5th Major

0.5

10.2%

6th Major

0.3

7.0%

Highlights

  • +37.5% in Premiums of Porto's Auto (1M23 vs. 1M22) vs. +25.9% of Market's Premiums (Ex-Porto).
  • Significant improvement of 10.3 p.p. in Porto Auto loss ratio even after the impact on this Index* due to the split of the Assistance operation.
  • P&C + Cargo: +21.7% in Premiums (vs. Jan/22) and Loss Ratio of 39.0% in Jan/23.
  • Life: +16.9% in Premiums (vs. Jan/22) and Loss Ratio of 33.0% in Jan/23.

Monthly Sectorial Report - SUSEP

J a n u a r y / 2 0 2 3

P&C + Cargo*

0.23

0.20

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.20

0.22

0.22

0.18

0.19

0.19

0.20

0.19

0.18

0.16

0.17

0.17

0.16

0.17

0.14 0.15

0.15

0.14

0.14

0.15

0.18

0.18

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.20

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.17

0.17

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.18

0.18

0.150.14

0.16

0.15

0.16

0.15

0.16

0.16

Jan-21Feb-21Mar-21

Apr-21

May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

Sep-22

Oct-22

Nov-22

Dec-22

Jan-23

Written Premiums (R$ bi)

Earned Premium (R$ bi)

45

43.0%

39.0%

39.0% 41.0% 43.0%

39.0%

35.0%37.0%

37.0%

30.0% 30.0%

30.0%

33.0%

35.0%

35.0%37.0%

33.0%

37.0%

36.0%

35

30.0%

27.0%

31.0%

27.0%

25.0% 27.0%

30

25

29.5%

29.0%

28.2%

28.8% 27.9%

29.5% 29.8%

30.8% 29.7% 29.5%

28.7%

29.7% 29.9% 30.4%

28.8% 29.2%

29.6%

28.4%

29.2%

29.9%

28.7%

30.2%

20

28.3%

28.7%

27.9%

Loss Ratio

15

10

Comission

5

Jan-21

Feb-21Mar-21

Apr-21

May-21

Jun-21Jul-21

Aug-21Sep-21

Oct-21Nov-21Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22Mar-22Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22Jul-22

Aug-22

Sep-22

Oct-22

Nov-22

Dec-22

Jan-23

Life

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.10

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.11

0.08

0.08

0.11

0.07

0.08

0.08

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.11

0.10

0.10

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.07

Jan-21

Feb-21Mar-21

Apr-21May-21

Jun-21Jul-21Aug-21Sep-21Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

Sep-22

Oct-22

Nov-22

Dec-22

Jan-23

82.0%78.0% 76.0%

66.0%

80

54.0%

48.0%

47.0%

34.0%

31.0% 39.0%

43.0%44.0% 42.0%

37.0%

41.0%

34.0% 34.0% 34.0%34.0%

37.0% 33.0%

39.0%

27.0%

18.0%

27.0%

31.6%31.6%29.9% 28.6%29.6% 29.9%29.8% 29.7% 28.9% 28.2% 31.3% 30.2% 28.6% 28.3%27.8% 30.9% 28.1% 32.8% 29.5% 28.8% 30.3% 29.0% 29.9% 25.7% 30.9%

0

Jan-21

Feb-21Mar-21

Apr-21

May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

Sep-22

Oct-22

Nov-22

Dec-22

Jan-23

Written Premiums (R$ bi)

Earned Premium (R$ bi)

Loss Ratio

Comission

Summary

Company Name | Code:

Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais | 5886

Azul Companhia de Seguros Gerais | 5355

Porto Seguro Vida e Previdência S/A. | 6033

Itaú Seguros de Auto e Residência S/A. | 3182

Written Premiums - Insurance | premiums and loss ratio

Access: http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx

Operations / Insurance:

Premiums and Loss Ratio

Code of branches by Segment:

Auto:0520, 0524, 0525, 0526, 0531, 0542, 0553, 0628, 0644.

P&C + Cargo: 0112, 0114, 0116, 0118, 0141, 0167, 0171, 0173, 0195, 0196, 0621, 0622, 0623, 0632, 0638, 0652, 0654, 0655, 0656, 0658.

Life: 0929, 0936, 0969, 0977, 0980, 0982, 0983, 0984, 0986, 0987, 0990, 0993, 0994, 1329, 1336, 1369, 1377, 1380, 1381, 1383, 1384, 1386, 1387, 1390, 1391, 1392.

Disclaimer

This report was prepared by Porto Seguro S/A. and its main objective is to help the market to monitor the performance of its businesses, exclusively based on public data provided by the Statistics System of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP), available at http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx. It should be noted that the figures in this report are calculated using the accounting standard used by SUSEP, known as SUSEP GAAP, and may differ from those disclosed in the Performance Analysis Report and in the quarterly Financial Statements of Porto Seguro S/A., which adopt international accounting standards and standards (International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In producing this report, any effects that may be considered non-recurring were not segregated. Additional information in this regard will only be detailed in the quarterly release.

*The Loss ratio for Auto and Home Insurance (which make up property insurance) has changed from 2Q22 onwards due to the spin-off of assistance services from the Insurance operation to "Porto Assistência" with no material impact on the Company's consolidated Net Income. For more detailed information, access the Company's 4Q22 release. (Pg. 9)

Disclaimer

Porto Seguro SA published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 19:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 24 617 M 4 758 M 4 758 M
Net income 2023 1 804 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2023 2 957 M 572 M 572 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,21x
Yield 2023 5,21%
Capitalization 16 461 M 3 182 M 3 182 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 12 716
Free-Float 27,8%
