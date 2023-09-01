PORTO SEGURO S.A.

Public Held Company | CVM nº 01665-9

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.149.205/0001-69

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0015166.6 - ISIN Code: BRPSSAACNOR7

Alameda Barão de Piracicaba, nº 740, Tower B (Rosa Garfinkel Building), 11th andar

Campos Elíseos São Paulo/SP

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PORTO SEGURO S.A. ("Company") (B3: PSSA3), in compliance with CVM Resolution nº 44/2021 and current legislation, informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais ("Porto Seguro") and Mitsui Sumitomo Seguros ("Mitsui Sumitomo") signed, on this date, a partnership agreement to operate retail products in the automotive, residential and small and medium-sized companies segments. The operation will be carried out in coinsurance, with the leadership of Porto Seguro, which will have the right to renew the policies of these segments. The insurance commercialized by Mitsui Sumitomo in the corporate segment is not part of this operation.

In Auto insurance, Mitsui Sumitomo has 118 thousand active policies and ended the first six months of 2023 with R$ 133 million in written premiums. In the other covered segments, there are 127 thousand active policies and R$ 43 million in premiums issued in the first half of 2023.

With this operation, Porto Seguro intends to expand its sales channels, provide more business options for brokers, and also strengthen the strategy of attracting new customers.

Mitsui Sumitomo will continue to maintain an independent structure in the Country, either for carrying out its coinsurance activities with Porto Seguro or conducting its operations, in isolation, in other segments. The agreement signed today is subject to evaluation and approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), in addition to other usual conditions in this type of operation.

São Paulo, September 1, 2023.

Roberto de Souza Santos

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer