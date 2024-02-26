(Alliance News) - Portobello Spa reported Monday that Chief Operating Officer, Roberto Panfili, sold 50,100 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.00, for a total consideration of EUR450,900.

Portobello's stock closed Monday down 0.5 percent at EUR7.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

