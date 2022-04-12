- PRESS RELEASE -

Portobello: Initiation of Coverage by Equity Research Company Edison with recommendation "BUY" and target price euro 121.00 per share

Rome, 12 April 2021

Portobello S.p.A. ("Portobello" or the "Company"), holding company of the retail chain of the same name, which provides quality products at affordable prices and is active through bartering in the media advertising sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces that equity research company, Edison, has initiated coverage on the Company today in which it gives the investors the recommendation "BUY" with the target price of the Company's stock of euro 121.00 per share (the Company's last closing stock has a value of euro 39.20 per share).

Edison Group is a leading international investment research, investor relations, and consulting firm with a client and investor network which spans North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. Edison Group research has been accessed by more than 5,000 global professional investment institutions since MiFID II was introduced and many other market participants including private investors, sell side, advisors, and press.

Portobello has engaged Edison to produce in-depth and regular research on the Company in order to raise its visibility, further enlarge its investor base and to increase brand profile and market trading liquidity.

The Research is available on the Company's websitewww.portobellospa.com, Investor Relations section.

This press release is available online at www.portobellospa.com in the Investor Relations section.

Portobello S.p.A., founded in Rome in 2016 and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, operates through 3 Business Units active in the Media & Advertising, Retail and B2B sectors. The Company deals in the resale of advertising space, either proprietary or purchased from third parties, for a monetary consideration or alternatively through the barter system. The Company also manages a chain ofPortobello brand stores. In 2021, it achieved Revenues of Euro 88.2 million with an EBITDA of Euro 16.5 million and Net profit of Euro 8.8 million.