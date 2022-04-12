Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Portobello S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POR   IT0005337495

PORTOBELLO S.P.A.

(POR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/12 08:34:43 am EDT
40.00 EUR   +2.04%
08:43aPORTOBELLO : Initiation of Coverage by Equity Research Company Edison with recommendation “BUY” and target price euro 121.00 per share
PU
04/04PORTOBELLO : the Board of Directors decided to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting the implementation of a stock-grant plan for the period 2022-2024; the authorisation for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares; and the issuance of market cap warrants.
PU
03/21PORTOBELLO S P A : Approval of the Financial Statements for financial year 2021 and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021
PU
Portobello: Initiation of Coverage by Equity Research Company Edison with recommendation “BUY” and target price euro 121.00 per share

04/12/2022 | 08:43am EDT
- PRESS RELEASE -

Portobello: Initiation of Coverage by Equity Research Company Edison with recommendation "BUY" and target price euro 121.00 per share

Rome, 12 April 2021

Portobello S.p.A. ("Portobello" or the "Company"), holding company of the retail chain of the same name, which provides quality products at affordable prices and is active through bartering in the media advertising sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces that equity research company, Edison, has initiated coverage on the Company today in which it gives the investors the recommendation "BUY" with the target price of the Company's stock of euro 121.00 per share (the Company's last closing stock has a value of euro 39.20 per share).

Edison Group is a leading international investment research, investor relations, and consulting firm with a client and investor network which spans North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. Edison Group research has been accessed by more than 5,000 global professional investment institutions since MiFID II was introduced and many other market participants including private investors, sell side, advisors, and press.

Portobello has engaged Edison to produce in-depth and regular research on the Company in order to raise its visibility, further enlarge its investor base and to increase brand profile and market trading liquidity.

The Research is available on the Company's websitewww.portobellospa.com, Investor Relations section.

This press release is available online at www.portobellospa.com in the Investor Relations section.

** * *

Portobello S.p.A., founded in Rome in 2016 and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, operates through 3 Business Units active in the Media & Advertising, Retail and B2B sectors. The Company deals in the resale of advertising space, either proprietary or purchased from third parties, for a monetary consideration or alternatively through the barter system. The Company also manages a chain ofPortobello brand stores. In 2021, it achieved Revenues of Euro 88.2 million with an EBITDA of Euro 16.5 million and Net profit of Euro 8.8 million.

****

Contacts

IR TOP Consulting S.r.l.

Portobello S.p.A.

Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Domenico Gentile

investorrelator@portobellogroup.it

d.gentile@irtop.com

Piazzale della Stazione snc - 00071

Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano

Pomezia (RM) / Z.I. Santa Palomba

Tel.: +39 02 4547 3883/4

Tel.: +39 06 2294725

Disclaimer

Portobello S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 88,6 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 8,02 M 8,73 M 8,73 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 21,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 39,20 €
Average target price 78,23 €
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Simone Prete Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirco di Giuseppe Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Peligra Chairman
Emanuele Ferreri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTOBELLO S.P.A.-1.01%138
WESFARMERS LIMITED-18.30%40 791
FIVE BELOW, INC.-15.92%9 693
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-15.79%8 600
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.78%7 220
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.32%6 995