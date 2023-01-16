Portobello S p A : BECOMES THE ITALIAN NET ZERO RETAIL CHAIN

PRESS RELEASE
PORTOBELLO BECOMES THE ITALIAN NET ZERO RETAIL CHAIN
Partnership strengthened with Forever Bambù to offset 600 tons of CO2 per year
with bamboo forests entirely in Italy
Rome, 16 January 2023
Portobello S.p.A. ("Portobello" or the "Company"), holding company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan which operates through bartering in the publishing and advertising sector and owns the homonymous retail chain and the ePrice portal, announces that it has strengthened its commitment to environmental sustainability through the Forever Zero CO2 project, the carbon offset program of Forever Bambù, a leader in the planting of giant bamboo with biodynamic and symbiotic agriculture, for industrial, food and energy purposes.
Thanks to this ambitious project, Portobello has offset the polluting emissions of the entire retail chain, 31 stores open to date, through the absorption of approximately 600 tons of CO2 per year. In 2022 approximately 23,000 sqm of bamboo forest have already been planted in Civitella Paganico (GR) and this year the Company will arrange a further 23,700 sqm, of which 16,600 sqm in Civitella Paganico and 7,100 sqm in Portomaggiore (FE) to compensate a total of 1,200 tons of CO2 per year, corresponding to 24,000 tons of CO2 by 2043.
Pietro Peligra, Chairman of Portobello, explains: "Sustainable development today is no longer a choice but a duty that must be promoted through concrete, effective and measurable actions. Thanks to the partnership with Forever Bambù we have offset the CO2 emissions of all Portobello stores, through the planting of giant bamboo entirely in Italy. Our commitment will continue in the future by offsetting all the stores that we open every year in order to proudly continue to be the zero impact Italian chain!"
"Forever Bambù is pleased to continue with Portobello the important path undertaken in 2022 for the zeroing of their carbon footprint. To all intents and purposes, Portobello represents Italian excellence as a low-impact distribution chain. I am sure that the decision to integrate a twenty-year sustainability project like Forever Zero CO2 into the business plan will be rewarded by consumers, who are increasingly attentive to green issues", comments Emanuele Rissone, Forever Bambù President and Founder.
Portobello's carbon neutrality, the result of an accurate scientific study by Forever Bambù technicians, is related to all the Company's stores open to date. The program was born from the desire to implement the company's carbon offset parallel to the increase in number of the stores on the national territory foreseen by the Industrial Plan. A bamboo forest - thanks to Forever Bambù's exclusive method of cultivation, management and pruning - can absorb up to 265 tons of CO2 per year, 36 times more than a mixed forest under the same conditions.
To find out more about the project: www.foreverzeroco2.it
The press release is available online on the website www.portobellospa.comin the Investor Relations section
* * * *
Portobello S.p.A. founded in Rome in 2016 and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, operates through 3 Business Units active in the Media & Advertising, Retail and B2B sectors. The Company deals in the resale of advertising space, either proprietary or purchased from third parties, for a monetary consideration or alternatively through the barter system. The Company is part of the Portobello Group which owns and manages the homonymous retail chain and the e-commerce portal ePrice. In 2021, the Group achieved Revenues of Euro 88.2 million with an EBITDA of Euro 16.5 million and Net profit of Euro 8.8 million.
Forever Bambù is the first Italian initiative that combines a structured supply chain with attention to the Planet and the territories through the cultivation of giant bamboo and is the only European company in the industry to be certified both for organic and symbiotic production. Forever Bambù reunites 29 companies including 7 innovative start-ups, featuring 200 hectares of land dedicated to the plantation of 198,000 bamboo plants by 2022, with the participation of more than 1350 associates from all over Europe. Forever Bambù is also the first company planting forests for industrial purposes, which intends to embark on the path to listing on a European stock exchange.
To learn more please visit: www.foreverbambu.com
