Portobello S p A : BECOMES THE ITALIAN NET ZERO RETAIL CHAIN

PRESS RELEASE

PORTOBELLO BECOMES THE ITALIAN NET ZERO RETAIL CHAIN

Partnership strengthened with Forever Bambù to offset 600 tons of CO2 per year

with bamboo forests entirely in Italy

Rome, 16 January 2023

Portobello S.p.A. ("Portobello" or the "Company"), holding company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan which operates through bartering in the publishing and advertising sector and owns the homonymous retail chain and the ePrice portal, announces that it has strengthened its commitment to environmental sustainability through the Forever Zero CO2 project, the carbon offset program of Forever Bambù, a leader in the planting of giant bamboo with biodynamic and symbiotic agriculture, for industrial, food and energy purposes.

Thanks to this ambitious project, Portobello has offset the polluting emissions of the entire retail chain, 31 stores open to date, through the absorption of approximately 600 tons of CO2 per year. In 2022 approximately 23,000 sqm of bamboo forest have already been planted in Civitella Paganico (GR) and this year the Company will arrange a further 23,700 sqm, of which 16,600 sqm in Civitella Paganico and 7,100 sqm in Portomaggiore (FE) to compensate a total of 1,200 tons of CO2 per year, corresponding to 24,000 tons of CO2 by 2043.

Pietro Peligra, Chairman of Portobello, explains: "Sustainable development today is no longer a choice but a duty that must be promoted through concrete, effective and measurable actions. Thanks to the partnership with Forever Bambù we have offset the CO2 emissions of all Portobello stores, through the planting of giant bamboo entirely in Italy. Our commitment will continue in the future by offsetting all the stores that we open every year in order to proudly continue to be the zero impact Italian chain!"

"Forever Bambù is pleased to continue with Portobello the important path undertaken in 2022 for the zeroing of their carbon footprint. To all intents and purposes, Portobello represents Italian excellence as a low-impact distribution chain. I am sure that the decision to integrate a twenty-year sustainability project like Forever Zero CO2 into the business plan will be rewarded by consumers, who are increasingly attentive to green issues", comments Emanuele Rissone, Forever Bambù President and Founder.

Portobello's carbon neutrality, the result of an accurate scientific study by Forever Bambù technicians, is related to all the Company's stores open to date. The program was born from the desire to implement the company's carbon offset parallel to the increase in number of the stores on the national territory foreseen by the Industrial Plan. A bamboo forest - thanks to Forever Bambù's exclusive method of cultivation, management and pruning - can absorb up to 265 tons of CO2 per year, 36 times more than a mixed forest under the same conditions.

To find out more about the project: www.foreverzeroco2.it