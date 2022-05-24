Portobello S p A : ON ITS WAY TO BECOMING THE ITALIAN NET ZERO RETAIL CHAIN

PRESS RELEASE

PORTOBELLO ON ITS WAY TO BECOMING THE ITALIAN NET ZERO RETAIL

CHAIN

It has embarked on an environmental sustainability path with Forever Bambù to

offset 600 tons of CO2 per year with bamboo forests entirely in Italy

Rome, 24 May 2022

Portobello S.p.A. ("Portobello" or the "Company"), holding company of the retail chain of the same name, which provides quality products at affordable prices and is active through bartering in the media advertising sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces the launch of the Forever Zero CO2 environmental sustainability project, the carbon offset program of Forever Bambù, a leader in the planting of giant bamboo with biodynamic and symbiotic agriculture, for industrial, food and energy purposes.

Thanks to this ambitious project, which is part of the sustainability strategy pursued by the Company, Portobello has offset the polluting emissions produced by all the stores opened by December 2021, through the absorption of approximately 600 tons of CO2 per year, to a total of 12,000 tons by 2042, by planting a bamboo forest of 23,000 sqm in Civitella Paganico in Tuscany.

Pietro Peligra, Chairman of Portobello, explains: "For Portobello, sustainability must immediately translate into concrete and effective actions. The partnership with Forever Bambù allows us to offset the CO2 emissions of all the stores opened by the end of last year through the planting of bamboo in Italy, which has proven to have an absorption capacity unmatched compared to other plant species. Obviously, our goal will continue in the future by offsetting all the stores that we will open every year in order to become the Italian chain with net zero emission!"

"Portobello has demonstrated a forward-looking vision by integrating a twenty-year sustainability project such as Forever Zero CO2 into its Business Plan" comments Emanuele Rissone, Forever Bambù President and Founder. "We are happy to support them in this project, which is also useful for raising awareness among the final consumer".

Portobello's carbon neutrality, the result of an accurate scientific study by Forever Bambù technicians, is related to the Company's stores opened by December 31st 2021. The program was born from the desire to implement the company's carbon offset parallel to the increase in number of the stores on the national territory foreseen by the Industrial Plan. A bamboo forest - thanks to Forever Bambù's exclusive method of cultivation, management and pruning - can absorb up to 265 tons of CO2 per year, 36 times more than a mixed forest under the same conditions.

To find out more about the project: www.foreverzeroco2.it

