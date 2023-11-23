(Alliance News) - Portobello Spa announced Thursday that the shareholders' meeting has decided to give the board of directors the power to approve, within five years, a capital increase of up to EUR20 million by issuing ordinary shares.

In addition, the board will be empowered to issue convertible bonds, with mandatory conversion, for the same period and same maximum amount.

Portobello's stock closed Thursday down 2.2 percent at EUR8.82 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.