Portobello closes with profit down, but revenues up

(Alliance News) - Portobello Spa on Monday reported that the board reviewed and approved the consolidated financial statements, which closed with a consolidated net profit as of Dec. 31, 2022, at EUR7.7 million, a decrease of 13 percent compared to the same period in 2021 that closed at EUR8.8 million.

"Net of the extraordinary component and the related tax effect, it would be EUR14 million with a 60 percent growth over the year 2021," the company note reads.

Value of production is EUR130.5 million, up 48 percent from EUR88.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda of EUR24.6 million as of December 31, 2022, is an improvement over the December 31, 2021 figure of EUR16.5 million, up 48 percent.

Consolidated EBIT decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR13.5 million from EUR13.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Group shareholders' equity, at EUR45.6 million, increased due to the profit achieved in the year 2022.

Total net financial debt was EUR42.4 million, compared to EUR17.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Portobello closed Monday's session in the green by 4.6 percent at EUR25.00 per share.

