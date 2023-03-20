Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Portobello S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POR   IT0005337495

PORTOBELLO S.P.A.

(POR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:30 2023-03-20 pm EDT
25.00 EUR   +4.60%
01:16pPortobello closes with profit down, but revenues up
AN
02/20Futures predict European lists to rise
AN
02/17Europeans down; MPS tops on Mid
AN
Summary 
Summary

Portobello closes with profit down, but revenues up

03/20/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Portobello Spa on Monday reported that the board reviewed and approved the consolidated financial statements, which closed with a consolidated net profit as of Dec. 31, 2022, at EUR7.7 million, a decrease of 13 percent compared to the same period in 2021 that closed at EUR8.8 million.

"Net of the extraordinary component and the related tax effect, it would be EUR14 million with a 60 percent growth over the year 2021," the company note reads.

Value of production is EUR130.5 million, up 48 percent from EUR88.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda of EUR24.6 million as of December 31, 2022, is an improvement over the December 31, 2021 figure of EUR16.5 million, up 48 percent.

Consolidated EBIT decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR13.5 million from EUR13.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Group shareholders' equity, at EUR45.6 million, increased due to the profit achieved in the year 2022.

Total net financial debt was EUR42.4 million, compared to EUR17.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Portobello closed Monday's session in the green by 4.6 percent at EUR25.00 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

