February 07, 2024 at 09:32 am EST

(Alliance News) - Portobello Spa announced Wednesday that the offer on the Italian Stock Exchange of the in-optato related to the capital increase has been concluded.

All 491,295 previously unexercised rights were sold, entitling subscribers to obtain 163,765 ordinary shares in the company, or 14.3 percent of the total new shares in the aucap.

During the previous offering period, 2.9 million rights were exercised and 979,085 new shares subscribed.

Portobello's stock is trading at EUR6.94 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

