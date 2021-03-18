Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Portofino Resources Inc.    POR   CA73689L2075

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC.

(POR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portofino Common Shares Now DTC Eligible

03/18/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Portofino's common shares are now fully DTC eligible and are tradeable in the United States under the ticker symbol "PFFOF" on the OTCQB Venture Market. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers enabling the Company's common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based, Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Its South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the high-grade Dixie gold project owned by Great Bear Resources Ltd. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan Nickel-Copper mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

The Company also holds the right to a 100% interest in the Yergo lithium salar property located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Argentina.

For further information on the Company, its projects and its management please visit our website:

https://www.portofinoresources.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"David G. Tafel"
Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel CEO,
Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements concerning future operations of Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company"). All forward-looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77800


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC.
03:05pPortofino Common Shares Now DTC Eligible
NE
03/16Portofino Receives Drill Permit, Engages Drill Contractor- Gold Creek Project
NE
02/18PORTOFINO RESOURCES  : Completes Geophysical Survey, Yergo Lithium Project
AQ
02/17Portofino Completes Geophysical Survey - Yergo Lithium Project
NE
02/05Portofino Receives Encouraging Phase 1 SGH Silver-Copper-VMS-in-Soil Anomalie..
AQ
02/04Portofino Receives Approval to Commence Trading on the OTCQB
NE
02/04Portofino Receives Encouraging Phase 1 SGH Silver-Copper-VMS-In-Soil Anomalie..
NE
02/02PORTOFINO RESOURCES  : Mobilizes Geophysical Survey Crew to Yergo Lithium Projec..
MT
02/02Portofino Mobilizes Geophysical Survey Crew to Its Yergo Lithium Project
NE
01/19Portofino Plans Geophysical Survey on Its Yergo Lithium Project
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,95 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2020 0,30 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,59 M 7,68 M 7,68 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Portofino Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Geophry Tafel President, CEO & Director
Jeremy Wright Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen J. Wilkinson Independent Director
Brian Crawford Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC.25.00%6
BHP GROUP7.68%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC-0.18%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.18%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.94%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED18.14%12 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ