Porvair warns of near-term outlook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC, up 4.9% at 170.78 pence, 12-month range 90p-191p. The owner of homeware brands makes gains following its ex-dividend payment date last Friday. In November, UP, which stands for Ultimate Products, lifted its annual payout by 42% to 7.12p for its financial year that ended July 31.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Porvair PLC, down 5.4% at 580.00p, 12-month range 481p-720p. In the year ended November 30, the specialist filtration, laboratory and environmental company reported an 18% increase in revenue to GBP172.6 million from GBP146.3 million a year earlier. Pretax profit increases by 26% to GBP18.7 million from GBP14.8 million. It declares a final dividend of 3.8p, bringing the full-year dividend to 5.7p, up from 5.3p for financial year 2021. "As we move into 2023 the board sees some reasons for caution in the near-term: supply chain dislocation, while diminishing, requires vigilance; inflationary pressures continue; the wider economic picture is uncertain and there is a likelihood of currency headwinds," says CEO Ben Stocks.

Superdry PLC, down 5.5% at 116.00p, 12-month range 91.7p-236p. The clothing retail continues to make losses, after it issued a profit warning on Friday. On Friday, Superdry reported that in the six months ended October 29, it swung to a pretax loss of GBP17.7 million from a profit of GBP4.0 million a year before. Revenue as a whole inched up by 3.6% to GBP287.2 million from GBP277.2 million. Superdry said it now expects to be broadly breakeven in financial 2023 at the adjusted pretax level. Previously, the firm had expected adjusted pretax profit between GBP10 million to GBP20 million.

