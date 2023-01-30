Advanced search
    PRV   GB0006963689

PORVAIR PLC

(PRV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:00:34 2023-01-30 am EST
585.00 GBX   -4.57%
04:42aPorvair warns of near-term outlook
AN
02:02aEarnings Flash (PRV.L) PORVAIR Posts FY22 Revenue GBP172.6M
MT
02:01aEarnings Flash (PRV.L) PORVAIR Reports FY22 EPS GBX32.10
MT
Porvair warns of near-term outlook

01/30/2023 | 04:42am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC, up 4.9% at 170.78 pence, 12-month range 90p-191p. The owner of homeware brands makes gains following its ex-dividend payment date last Friday. In November, UP, which stands for Ultimate Products, lifted its annual payout by 42% to 7.12p for its financial year that ended July 31.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Porvair PLC, down 5.4% at 580.00p, 12-month range 481p-720p. In the year ended November 30, the specialist filtration, laboratory and environmental company reported an 18% increase in revenue to GBP172.6 million from GBP146.3 million a year earlier. Pretax profit increases by 26% to GBP18.7 million from GBP14.8 million. It declares a final dividend of 3.8p, bringing the full-year dividend to 5.7p, up from 5.3p for financial year 2021. "As we move into 2023 the board sees some reasons for caution in the near-term: supply chain dislocation, while diminishing, requires vigilance; inflationary pressures continue; the wider economic picture is uncertain and there is a likelihood of currency headwinds," says CEO Ben Stocks.

----------

Superdry PLC, down 5.5% at 116.00p, 12-month range 91.7p-236p. The clothing retail continues to make losses, after it issued a profit warning on Friday. On Friday, Superdry reported that in the six months ended October 29, it swung to a pretax loss of GBP17.7 million from a profit of GBP4.0 million a year before. Revenue as a whole inched up by 3.6% to GBP287.2 million from GBP277.2 million. Superdry said it now expects to be broadly breakeven in financial 2023 at the adjusted pretax level. Previously, the firm had expected adjusted pretax profit between GBP10 million to GBP20 million.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
PORVAIR PLC -4.57% 585 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
SUPERDRY PLC -4.72% 117.2 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC 4.74% 170.46 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 173 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2022 13,4 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net cash 2022 14,6 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 282 M 350 M 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 76,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 613,00 GBX
Average target price 712,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Denys William Stocks Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Alan Mills Group Finance Director & Director
John Edward Nicholas Chairman
Sally Martin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasi Hari Halai Independent Non-Executive Director
