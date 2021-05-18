POSaBIT : to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), a leading financial technology company delivering unique payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the cannabis industry, will host a conference call and live webcast on May 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the first quarter 2021.

Conference Call Information

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/41353

Conference Call Replay Information:

The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 41353

Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/41353

ABOUT POSABIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

