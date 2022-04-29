Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  POSaBIT Systems Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PBIT   CA7373071082

POSABIT SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(PBIT)
04/29 02:40:41 pm EDT
1.260 CAD   -5.26%
02:21pPOSABIT TO PARTICIPATE IN FOURTH QUARTER AND FY 2021 Q&A CALL WITH STANSBERRY RESEARCH ON TUESDAY, MAY 3, 2022 AT 4 : 30 pm (et)
BU
04/28POSaBIT Systems Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28POSaBIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
POSaBIT to Participate in Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Q&A Call with Stansberry Research on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET)

04/29/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, announced today that technical issues on its earnings call, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, restricted the ability to ask questions.

As a result, the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time with Stansberry Research. POSaBIT looks forward to addressing investor questions and would like thank investors for their continued interest and support of POSaBIT.

The Company invites investors to submit questions they would like addressed on the call to investors@posabit.com

Conference Call Information

Date: May 3, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Entry Code: 226688
Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/45462

Conference Call Replay Information:

The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 45462
Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/45462

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com .


© Business Wire 2022
Income Statement Evolution
