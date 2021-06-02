Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. POSaBIT Systems Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBIT   CA7373071082

POSABIT SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(PBIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

POSaBIT to Present at LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on June 8, 2021, at 4:30pm ET

06/02/2021 | 07:46am EDT
POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), a leading financial technology company delivering unique payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the cannabis industry, today announced that management will present at:

LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference
Date: June 8, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET – Track 4
Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

ABOUT POSABIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com .


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,82 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,25 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,61 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,9 M 30,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 80,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryan Hamlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Gledhill Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Sweet Chief Technology Officer
Michael Markette Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul D. Fiore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSABIT SYSTEMS CORPORATION136.67%30
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.13.74%30 164
CANON INC.29.42%24 364
INGENICO GROUP30.99%9 386
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.91.73%8 534
TECAN GROUP LTD.1.80%5 923