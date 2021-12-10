POSCO : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting

Art Hall, 4F West Wing, POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea
4. Agenda and key issues
- Reporting Agenda : Audit reporting
- Deliberation Agenda : Approval of vertical
spin-off Plan
5. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2021-12-10
- Attendance of outside directors
Present(No.)
7
Absent(No.)
0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- Record date for this Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting is 2021-12-27.
- Detailed Information is disclosed on "Decision on Vertical Spin-off", 2021-12-10.
- The company will use electronic voting system for this Extraordinary Shareholder
Meeting under the Article 368-4 of the Korean Commercial Act and Korea
Securities Depository will be in charge of managing this voting system.
- Members of Audit Committee are composed entirely of outside director.
- In the event of COVID-19 related quarantine guidelines or unavoidable circumstances,
the authority to change the date, time, location, etc. has been delegated to the
Representative Director.
※ Related disclosure
2021-12-10 회사분할 결정
2021-12-10 주주명부폐쇄기간 또는 기준일 설정
[Details of Changes in Business Objectives]
Category
Details
Reasons
1. Business objectives added
-
-
2. Business objectives deleted
-
-
3. Business objectives changed
Before
After
1. To manufacture, market, promote, sell and distribute iron, steel and rolled products;
2. To engage in harbor loading and unloading, transportation and warehousing businesses;
3. To engage in the management of professional athletic organizations;
4. To engage in the supply of gas and power generation as well as in the distribution business thereof and in the resources development business;
5. To engage in leasing of real estate and distribution businesses;
6. To engage in the supply of district heating business;
7. To engage in marine transportation, processing and sales of minerals within or outside of Korea;
8. To engage in educational service and other services related to business;
9. To engage in manufacture, process and sale of non-ferrous metal;
10. To engage in technology license sales and engineering business; and
11. To engage in all other conducts, activities or businesses which are related, directly or indirectly, to the attainment and continuation of the foregoing purposes
1.To engage in holding business of controlling the business of, and guiding, organizing and improving the management of, subsidiaries by acquiring and owning the shares or ownership interests in subsidiaries (including sub-subsidiaries and companies controlled by such sub-subsidiaries; collectively "subsidiaries");
2.To engage in the management and licensing of intellectual property rights including brands and trademarks;
3.To engage in the investment related to start-up assistance and new technology;
4.To engage in market research, management advisory and consulting services;
5.To engage in technology research and commissioned services;
6.To engage in matters entrusted by subsidiaries to assist the subsidiaries' businesses;
7.To engage in the supply of gas such as hydrogen and resources development business;
8.To engage in leasing of real estate and distribution businesses; and
9.To engage in all other conducts, activities or businesses which are related, directly or indirectly, to the attainment and continuation of the foregoing purposes
Following Alteration of Business Plan after vertical spin-off