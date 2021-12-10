POSCO : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting

1. To manufacture, market, promote, sell and distribute iron, steel and rolled products;



2. To engage in harbor loading and unloading, transportation and warehousing businesses;



3. To engage in the management of professional athletic organizations;



4. To engage in the supply of gas and power generation as well as in the distribution business thereof and in the resources development business;



5. To engage in leasing of real estate and distribution businesses;



6. To engage in the supply of district heating business;



7. To engage in marine transportation, processing and sales of minerals within or outside of Korea;



8. To engage in educational service and other services related to business;



9. To engage in manufacture, process and sale of non-ferrous metal;



10. To engage in technology license sales and engineering business; and



11. To engage in all other conducts, activities or businesses which are related, directly or indirectly, to the attainment and continuation of the foregoing purposes



1.To engage in holding business of controlling the business of, and guiding, organizing and improving the management of, subsidiaries by acquiring and owning the shares or ownership interests in subsidiaries (including sub-subsidiaries and companies controlled by such sub-subsidiaries; collectively "subsidiaries");



2.To engage in the management and licensing of intellectual property rights including brands and trademarks;



3.To engage in the investment related to start-up assistance and new technology;



4.To engage in market research, management advisory and consulting services;



5.To engage in technology research and commissioned services;



6.To engage in matters entrusted by subsidiaries to assist the subsidiaries' businesses;



7.To engage in the supply of gas such as hydrogen and resources development business;



8.To engage in leasing of real estate and distribution businesses; and



9.To engage in all other conducts, activities or businesses which are related, directly or indirectly, to the attainment and continuation of the foregoing purposes

