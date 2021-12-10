Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 12/08
290000 KRW   +0.52%
03:42aPOSCO : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03:22aPOSCO : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
02:04aS.Korea stocks end 7-day rally but mark best week in 2 months
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
1. Type of shareholders' meeting Extraordinary meeting
2. Date and time of meeting 2022-01-28 09 : 00
3. Place of meeting Art Hall, 4F West Wing, POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea
4. Agenda and key issues - Reporting Agenda : Audit reporting
- Deliberation Agenda : Approval of vertical
spin-off Plan
5. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2021-12-10
- Attendance of outside directors Present(No.) 7
Absent(No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- Record date for this Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting is 2021-12-27.
- Detailed Information is disclosed on "Decision on Vertical Spin-off", 2021-12-10.
- The company will use electronic voting system for this Extraordinary Shareholder
Meeting under the Article 368-4 of the Korean Commercial Act and Korea
Securities Depository will be in charge of managing this voting system.
- Members of Audit Committee are composed entirely of outside director.
- In the event of COVID-19 related quarantine guidelines or unavoidable circumstances,
the authority to change the date, time, location, etc. has been delegated to the
Representative Director.
※ Related disclosure 2021-12-10 회사분할 결정
2021-12-10 주주명부폐쇄기간 또는 기준일 설정
[Details of Changes in Business Objectives]
Category Details Reasons
1. Business objectives added - -
2. Business objectives deleted - -
3. Business objectives changed Before After
1. To manufacture, market, promote, sell and distribute iron, steel and rolled products;

2. To engage in harbor loading and unloading, transportation and warehousing businesses;

3. To engage in the management of professional athletic organizations;

4. To engage in the supply of gas and power generation as well as in the distribution business thereof and in the resources development business;

5. To engage in leasing of real estate and distribution businesses;

6. To engage in the supply of district heating business;

7. To engage in marine transportation, processing and sales of minerals within or outside of Korea;

8. To engage in educational service and other services related to business;

9. To engage in manufacture, process and sale of non-ferrous metal;

10. To engage in technology license sales and engineering business; and

11. To engage in all other conducts, activities or businesses which are related, directly or indirectly, to the attainment and continuation of the foregoing purposes
 		1.To engage in holding business of controlling the business of, and guiding, organizing and improving the management of, subsidiaries by acquiring and owning the shares or ownership interests in subsidiaries (including sub-subsidiaries and companies controlled by such sub-subsidiaries; collectively "subsidiaries");

2.To engage in the management and licensing of intellectual property rights including brands and trademarks;

3.To engage in the investment related to start-up assistance and new technology;

4.To engage in market research, management advisory and consulting services;

5.To engage in technology research and commissioned services;

6.To engage in matters entrusted by subsidiaries to assist the subsidiaries' businesses;

7.To engage in the supply of gas such as hydrogen and resources development business;

8.To engage in leasing of real estate and distribution businesses; and

9.To engage in all other conducts, activities or businesses which are related, directly or indirectly, to the attainment and continuation of the foregoing purposes
 		Following Alteration of Business Plan after vertical spin-off

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POSCO
03:42aPOSCO : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03:22aPOSCO : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
02:04aS.Korea stocks end 7-day rally but mark best week in 2 months
RE
01:12aPOSCO : Investor Conference on POSCO's transition to a Holding Company
PU
12/08POSCO : Non-consolidated 2021 - 3Q Audit Report
PU
12/08POSCO : Consolidated 2021 - 3Q Audit Report
PU
12/03RESPONSE TO REQUEST FOR DISCLOSURE I : Undetermined
PU
12/02Posco Chemical, General Motors to Establish Cathode Materials Joint Venture
MT
12/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermès, Walt Disney, Apple, Novartis, Square...
12/01Ford, GM race to brag 'We're Number 3!' in electric vehicle market
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 74 902 B 63,6 B 63,6 B
Net income 2021 6 680 B 5,67 B 5,67 B
Net Debt 2021 6 290 B 5,34 B 5,34 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,86x
Yield 2021 5,36%
Capitalization 22 310 B 18 948 M 18 941 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 17 403
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 295 000,00 KRW
Average target price 440 238,10 KRW
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO6.62%18 948
NUCOR CORPORATION112.24%32 264
ARCELORMITTAL36.81%27 558
TATA STEEL LIMITED82.32%19 014
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION41.27%14 973
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.66.12%12 117