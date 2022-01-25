Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Kicks off Construction on an Automotive Steel Sheet Plant in China

01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Joints Business with HBIS in Sep. 2021 - Building a Plant with the Annual Production Capacity of 900K Tons- to Be Completed in 2023
- Establishing Stable Supply Chain to Respond to the Demands in Automotive Steel Sheet Sustainably Growing in China

POSCO began construction of a new plant for automotive steel plates in Tangshan, Hebei province, China, on January 7th, 2022.

As a joint business with HBIS Group (formerly known as Hesteel Group), POSCO founded Hagang Pohang in September 2021 with shares split equally between the two in order to manufacture and sell auto steel plates in China. A ground-breaking ceremony for the plant capable of 900K tons production annually was held online with the anticipated completion date by the end of 2023.

Executive officers participating in the event included CEO Jeong-woo Choi from the POSCO Group, Head of Steel Business Unit of POSCO, Hag-dong Kim, and Bok-geun Yoo, the Economic Corporation of the Korean Embassy in China, Woo Yong, Co-Chief of HBIS, Wang Nan-Yi, General Manager, Huqi Sheng, Hebei Province Vice-Chairman, Zhang Gugang Secretary of Dangsan City and Guong-yang City Mayor.

During his congratulatory speech, CEO Choi said, "the Joint Venture is responsible for its roles and tasks as a global company making auto steel plates and aiming for eco-friendly products." He also added, "I expect the venture to innovate improvement on production levels making the most of the high expertise and great experiences in this field that both companies have."

At the end of 2021, Hagang Pohang acquired POSCO's Guangdong CGL with an annual production capacity of 450K tons, and now they generate about 1.35M tons. Full Hard is one of the materials supplied by both HBIS and POSCO based on the stake ratio.

Having generated 44M tons of crude steel as of 2020, HBIS became one of the world's top 3 steelmakers, ranking second in China. The company also ranked on the Fortune Global 500 along with POSCO.

It is expected that the POSCO-HBIS joint business will help build a solid supply chain to meet the growing demands for steel plates in China.

China built 25M automobiles in 2020, which amounts to 32% of the world's total car production - making it the world's top car-producing country. With the highest demands for car steel plates, the sustainable growth rate is likely to increase in the future.

▲ A Bird's Eye View of Hagang Pohang

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSCO
03:17aPOSCO : Kicks off Construction on an Automotive Steel Sheet Plant in China
PU
03:17aPOSCO : Joins Value Balancing Alliance (VBA), a Non-profit Organization for the Global ESG..
PU
01/21POSCO : Samsung C&T, PIF Promote Green Hydrogen Production Project
PU
01/20POSCO REVEALS &LSQUO;GREEN TOMORROW : The Man from the Future' campaign
PU
01/20Worker Dies in Accident at Posco's Steel Plant in South Korea's Pohang City
MT
01/20Posco, Samsung C&T Enter Deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to Produce Gre..
MT
01/17South Korea's Competition Watchdog Fines Three Firms Over Price Fixing
MT
01/17Tokyo Steel holds product prices unchanged in Feb for third month
RE
01/16POSCO : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
01/16Senex Energy Completes Acquisition of PL 209, PL 445 Gas Fields
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 74 885 B 62,5 B 62,5 B
Net income 2021 6 670 B 5,56 B 5,56 B
Net Debt 2021 5 832 B 4,86 B 4,86 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,55x
Yield 2021 5,95%
Capitalization 20 759 B 17 319 M 17 313 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 17 403
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 274 500,00 KRW
Average target price 430 217,39 KRW
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO0.00%17 319
ARCELORMITTAL-4.12%29 812
NUCOR CORPORATION-16.50%25 337
TATA STEEL LIMITED-1.11%19 212
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.38%15 412
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-11.87%10 409