POSCO : Letters to Shareholders Ahead of 2022 EGM

For half a century, POSCO has continued to innovate and grow, proudly growing into a globally acknowledged company, maintaining its position at the pinnacle of its industry as the world's leading steel company for 12 consecutive years (World Steel Dynamics). Furthermore, the Company is delivering steady growth in its other businesses that enjoy synergies with our steel business, such as secondary battery materials, energy, trading and construction. However, the shifting business environment we are witnessing today foretells the arrival of unprecedented revolutionary change. The global low-carbon transition is shaking the core of the fundamental competitiveness of traditional industry, while the acceleration of technological innovation in green materials, mobility, digital and bio-technology, is introducing new growth opportunities. Companies unable to adapt to this change are facing serious risk.

On December 10th, 2021, POSCO's Board of Directors unanimously approved the proposal to vertically spin-off the steel business division and existing POSCO will transfer into a holding company. At the upcoming Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting("EGM") on January 28th, 2022, should you, our valued shareholders grant final approval, POSCO will transition into a holding company, called POSCO Holdings. The Holding Company would 1) drive the development of the Group's future business portfolio, 2) conduct restructuring and create synergy within the businesses, and 3) lead ESG strategy on a group level. Following the vertical spin-off, the steel business would become a wholly- owned subsidiary of POSCO Holdings. We understand there is concern from shareholders regarding a potential listing of the steel business. We take this opportunity to unequivocally communicate the Board's unanimous decision not to list the spun-offsteel business to ensure that the steel business performance continues to benefit our shareholders. We also note that this is consistent with the articles of incorporation of the steel company.

The Board has discussed in length over the course of many discussions, to determine the optimal management structure that will enable and drive each business and medium-long term growth strategies effectively. As such, the Board came to the conclusion that a single entity managing the steel business as well the future growth of POSCO Group would suffer limitations on its ability to strengthen competitiveness of main businesses and drive growth for the overall group. Furthermore, it was concluded that an innovative management structure is critical for the Group to develop into a global business leader contributing to a sustainable future for the humanity.

POSCO achieved record profits in 2021, and is expanding into forward-looking business segments including cathode·anode, lithium, nickel, hydrogen businesses. Current cathode·anode production capacity stands at 114,000 tons per year, and with the imminent commercialization of the lithium and nickel, we expect to see this business start contributing to the Group's performance. As an integral component of the green steelmaking process as well as demand from the global push for energy transition, hydrogen production is closely linked to POSCO Group's future growth. Our vision is to develop hydrogen as part of the group's main business. We are currently reviewing green hydrogen projects with global companies and strengthening our business capabilities through R&D collaboration with leading organizations.

Despite the progress demonstrated in our new growth businesses, POSCO remains under-valued trading at less than mid-cycle valuations vs 2007 peak levels. I believe this is due to the persisting perception of the Company as a low-growth steel producer, deterring the market from factoring in the growth potential from new businesses. The steel business spin-off and holding company transition will enable the company to accelerate balanced growth in the Group's business portfolio and re-establish itself in the eyes of investors as a 'green' materials company so that its efforts as a growth stock can be properly reflected in its corporate value.

Regarding market concern on a potential share price decline resulting from the holding company transition, our standing policy not to list the spun-offsteel business. As such, I would reiterate that the steel company's Articles of Incorporation therefore do not include any articles for listing. This decision was made based on the fact that the financial health of the steel company is very strong, eliminating any need for additional financing via a listing. Furthermore, this would prevent any conflicts of interest between the holding company and its subsidiaries on a fundamental level. In case of future spin-offof new businesses, we will not list them in order to keep the growth value to stay intact to the Holding company's shareholder value.