Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Notice of the Record Date for Quarterly Dividend (Form 6-K)

09/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice ofthe Record Date for Quarterly Dividend

Pursuant to Article 354 of the Korean Commercial Act and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the Company designates the record date for the quarterly dividend as below.

1. Record Date: September 30, 2021 (Seoul Time)

2. Purpose: To finalize the list of shareholders eligible for the receipt of the 3rd quarter dividend for year 2021

3. The Board of Directors will decide whether to pay dividends in the future.

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 10:21:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POSCO
06:22aPOSCO : Notice of the Record Date for Quarterly Dividend (Form 6-K)
PU
09/14In Argentina's north, a 'white gold' rush for EV metal lithium gathers pace
RE
09/14Tokyo Steel to keep product prices unchanged in October
RE
09/13Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
09/08SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : China's Baosteel, Aramco ink pact on Saudi steel plate facto..
RE
09/07POSCO : Result of Treasury Stock Disposal (Form 6-K)
PU
09/07KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX : South Korean Stocks Post Losses on Uncertainty over US F..
MT
09/06POSCO : Korea Shipbuilding to Work with Posco for Liquefied Hydrogen Tank Develo..
MT
09/02ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES : Enters Supply Agreement With South Korean Steelmaker POSCO
MT
09/02POSCO : Signs MoU to Supply Steel Products to Array Technologies
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 70 640 B 60,4 B 60,4 B
Net income 2021 4 999 B 4,27 B 4,27 B
Net Debt 2021 3 237 B 2,77 B 2,77 B
P/E ratio 2021 6,23x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 27 717 B 23 713 M 23 698 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 17 403
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 366 500,00 KRW
Average target price 464 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO34.74%23 713
ARCELORMITTAL45.76%32 932
NUCOR CORPORATION99.66%31 190
TATA STEEL LIMITED125.66%23 740
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION77.60%19 802
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.73.23%12 649