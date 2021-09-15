POSCO : Notice of the Record Date for Quarterly Dividend (Form 6-K)

Notice of the Record Date for Quarterly Dividend

Pursuant to Article 354 of the Korean Commercial Act and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the Company designates the record date for the quarterly dividend as below.

1. Record Date: September 30, 2021 (Seoul Time)

2. Purpose: To finalize the list of shareholders eligible for the receipt of the 3rd quarter dividend for year 2021

3. The Board of Directors will decide whether to pay dividends in the future.