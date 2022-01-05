POSCO : Transition to a Holding Company and Business Strategies for 2030

1 Proposed Structure to Enhance Growth and Valuations

The proposal to spinoff the steel business and transform the company into a Holding Company serves two main purposes.

First, We accelerate a more balanced growth in group portfolio in order to respond towards revolutionary change in business environment.

The speed and regularity with which innovation in green, digital and bio-technology has been emerging coupled with the rapid growth in eco-friendly businesses such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, has intensified global competition and put a strain on supply chain security.

The vertical spin-off and transition to a Holding Company structure would better support the management decision-making process and fortify expertise of each business segment.