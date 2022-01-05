POSCO : Transition to a Holding Company and Business Strategies for 2030
2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Transition to a Holding Company
& Business Strategies for 2030
January 5, 2022
1 Proposed Structure to Enhance Growth and Valuations
The proposal to spinoff the steel business and transform the company into a Holding Company serves two main purposes.
First, We accelerate a more balanced growth in group portfolio in order to respond towards revolutionary change in business environment.
The speed and regularity with which innovation in green, digital and bio-technology has been emerging coupled with the rapid growth in eco-friendly businesses such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, has intensified global competition and put a strain on supply chain security.
The vertical spin-off and transition to a Holding Company structure would better support the management decision-making process and fortify expertise of each business segment.
Transform steel business to a low-carboneco-friendly production process and focus on global growth
Strategically foster new growth business, such as secondary battery materials, hydrogen, etc.
Pursue
balanced
growth
Secondly, the proposed structure is to shift the market perception on POSCO from a steel- only based company to a 'green' materials company so that the Company's efforts as a growth stock can be properly reflected in its corporate value.
POSCO shares continued to be under-valued, underperforming the KOSPI, despite delivering record profits this year and the increased visibility of new business earnings growth. Growth from new business segments such as battery materials, lithium/nickel, and hydrogen, were exceptional through capacity expansion, commercial production and global partnerships establishments.
As such, we have decided to shift to a Holding Company in order to change the perception of a steel-based company while efficiently pursue new growth strategies and transition to eco- friendly production process.
2007
2021
Steel Operating Profit
KRW 4.7 Tri.
KRW 8.0 ~ 8.5 Tri. (f)
Stock Price*(KRW/Share)
765thousand
275thousand
Market Cap*
KRW 67 Tri.
KRW 24 Tri.
* POSCO stock price and market capital data : Applied Oct 2, 2007 (2007 data), applied end of the year closing price for 2021
Green Tomorrow,
2 Proposed Structure and Corporate Governance Post Vertical Spin-Off
The Holding Company will strengthen its corporate governance structure by increasing management transparency based on Board of Directors, while ensuring unlisted steel subsidiary to foucs on its core competence.
Transition to Holding Company
After the spin-off, the Holding Company will wholly own the steel business as an unlisted subsidiary, to allow the Holding Company to focus on driving POSCO Group's vision for 2030.
Holding Company
(Surviving Company)
Vertical spin-off steel business
Newly established companies will remain unlisted
100%
63%
53%
100%
60%
100%
100%
100%
POSCO
P-Int'l
P-E&CP-EnergyP-Chemical Lithium
Nickel
Hydrogen
(Unlisted New Company)
＊POSCO
Lithium Solution,
POSCO-Argentina, etc.
Corporate Governance Structure for POSCO Group
Steel company is to remain unlisted to prevent any conflicts of interest within the Holding Company and its subsidiaries and ensure existing shareholders of the Holding Company enjoy the benefits of the steel business performance. The Articles of Incorporation for the new steel company will not include any articles required for listing and will mandate the added measure of requiring a special resolution from a shareholder meeting at the Holding Company level, in order to list.
New businesses in hydrogen and nickel, will be unlisted after proposed spin-off.Financing will primarily be executed on the Holding Company level, and in case of financing, equity financing from the Holding Company will take place, not through listing, in order to protect shareholders' value.
To further strengthen Board-centric management of the Holding Company, the expertise of the BOD will be made more diversified and the portion of outside directors will increase. As for the steel company, even though not listed, it will appoint outside directors and establish an ESG committee and Audit committee, to ensure management transparency and clear communication of key information.
3 The Holding Company and ESG Management
The Holding Company will build balanced growth of group portfolio by creating business synergies and developing future business, and lead group-level of ESG management.
The Holding Company's integral role
The Holding Company will steer the group's growth strategy and oversee the development of the Group's future business portfolio, by identifying business opportunities and acquisition/ investment targets. It will act as the portfolio developer for future businesses.
The Holding Company will also drive the Group's R&D strategy by exploring intra-Group and partnership synergy opportunities, thereby establishing a future new technology strategies.
Develop future business portfolio
Establish growth strategy in group level
Find new business opportunity
Pursue new business, through M&As
Restructure group business and
Set R&D Strategy in
create synergy
group level
- Diagnose and evaluate group business
- Establish strategies to acquire new
- Nurture growth business and set the direction
technologies for the future
for restructuring
- Recruit and nurture R&D talents
- Discover opportunities for synergy within
- Build group wide R&D cluster to develop
businesses
future technologies
ESG management strengthened by Holding Company structure
POSCO Group plans to continue strengthening its ESG management through the Holding Company Board of Directors after the transition. The BoD of the Holding Company will not only establish the Group's ESG policy, but also monitor ESG issues of the subsidiaries and actively identify solutions. We also commit to establishing and strengthening internal ESG organization and headcount at key subsidiaries so that each business can hone their varying material ESG capabilities as required by each business segment or industry.
Strengthen 'ESG Committee' within Holding Company's BoD
Composition : Majority of the committee will be composed of independent directors
Role : Establish Group-level ESG policy and management system, monitor Group's ESG issues, publish ESG report, communicate with investors, check ESG issues and regularly discuss strategies with the management of subsidiaries, etc.
Establish 'ESG Committee' on steel company's BoD
Composition: Executive Director (CEO, Environment and Safety Officer) and Independent Director (ESG expert in steel business)
Role : Establish low-carbon policy and roadmap for implementation, formulate safety and health plan, manage ESG-related performance indicators, etc.
Establish 'Group ESG Council', led by CEO of Holding Company
Composition : CEO of Holding Company and CEO of major subsidiaries
Role : Discuss and set ESG management system, identify risks and agree on approach/ solutions for carbon neutrality, safety, health, environment, human rights, etc. issues. Report findings to the Holding Company's board or ESG Committee (at least once a quarter)
Green Tomorrow,
4 Posco Group's Vision and Euterprise Value
We are determined to become a global business leader contributing to usher for a
sustainable future for humanity by accelerating balanced growth of our core businesses
under the Holding Company structure.
POSCO Group's vision
With the target of achieving a balanced business portfolio by 2030, and the vision to become a global business leader contributing to ushering in a sustainable future for humanity, we aim to grow our main businesses and identify new opportunities centered around our 5 key goals below.
Vision
[
Theglobal businessleader for sustainable future ofhumanity
[
Complete carbon
Lead in new mobility
Lead in renewable
Form future
Secure global
neutrality in steel
application
energy
housing
food resources
Goals
Based on HyREX &
Renewable Energy
Car body
BatteryPack
Bipolar Plate
Motor
Cathode/
anode
LNG
Hydrogen,
Zero-E
Modular
Build global infrastructure for
Renewable-E
Building
Construction
processing and distribution
Main
Secondary
Lithium/
Construction,
Business
Steel
battery
Hydrogen
Energy
Agri-Bio
Nickel
Infrastructure
materials
Target to triple Enterprise Value by 2030
We plan to triple the Enterprise Value of POSCO by 2030,
through building balanced group business portfolio.
3 x +α
(EV*, trillion KRW)
43
2021
2030
Steel
Cathode
Lithium
Hydrogen Energy E&C, Agri-
/Anode
/Nickel
Bio etc.
* Enterprise Value : Sum of business value estimated with the business plan (EBITDA, Sales, etc.) multiplies by market multiple
