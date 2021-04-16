POSCO : C&C, rearranging business partnership with Myanmar MEHL

POSCO C&C, rearrangement of JV partnership with Myanmar MEHL

POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co.'s subsidiary Myanmar POSCO C&C ("MPCC")

has produced high quality steel for roof materials and expanded sales in Myanmar domestic market. In doing so, the company helped to improve housing environment, created local employment, and devoted to invigorate industrialization and revitalization of the economy.

Unfortunately, however, as serious accusations are being made towards MEHL, Myanmar Economic Holdings Company Limited, POSCO C&C will proceed to rearrange the joint venture partnership with MEHL.

POSCO C&C hopes the steel business in Myanmar to continuously make positive influence to improve the local economy and housing environment for the residents. The company promise to strengthen the existing CSR activities, such as scholarship programs, local school funding, and contribution to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the region. Through such devotions, POSCO C&C will keep its efforts to be well-received by the people of Myanmar.

POSCO C&C will continue to provide updates on future major progress.