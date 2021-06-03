Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 05/31
355000 KRW   -0.56%
03:37aPOSCO  : Non-consolidated 2021 - 1Q Audit Report
PU
03:37aPOSCO  : Consolidated 2021 - 1Q Audit Report
PU
06/01BLACK ROCK MINING  : South Korea's POSCO Completes 15% Stake Investment in Black Rock Mining
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Consolidated 2021 - 1Q Audit Report

06/03/2021 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POSCO

and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021

(With Independent Auditors' Review Report Thereon)

Table of Contents

Page

Independent Auditors' Review Report ................................................................................

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position ..................................

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income .......................

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity.................................

6

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows ...........................................

8

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.............................

10

Independent Auditors' Review Report

Based on a report originally issued in Korean

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

POSCO:

Reviewed financial statements

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of POSCO and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position as of March 31, 2021, the condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three- month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's responsibility

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standard ("K-IFRS") No. 1034 "Interim Financial Reporting". The Company's management is also responsible for the internal controls determined necessary to prepare condensed consolidated interim financial statements free of material misstatements due to error or fraud.

Auditor's review responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our reviews.

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No. 1034 "Interim Financial Reporting".

Other matters

The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to review such condensed consolidated interim financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.

The consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, were audited by us in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and our report thereon, dated March 4, 2021, expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020, presented for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated financial statements from which it has been derived.

Seoul, Korea

May 14, 2021

This report is effective as of May 14, 2021, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that the above review report has not been updated to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.

2

POSCO and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(in millions of Won)

Notes

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

21

W

4,546,138

4,754,644

Trade accounts and notes receivable, net

4,21,26,27,34

8,953,757

8,120,619

Other receivables, net

5,21,34

1,736,992

1,494,239

Other short-term financial assets

6,21

13,129,801

11,709,209

Inventories

7

10,253,347

9,051,790

Current income tax assets

33,396

49,481

Assets held for sale

8

48,074

34,210

Other current assets

14

740,693

616,623

Total current assets

39,442,198

35,830,815

Long-term trade accounts and notes receivable, net

4,21

76,191

86,423

Other receivables, net

5,21

1,186,717

1,195,962

Other long-term financial assets

6,21

1,710,782

1,561,807

Investments in associates and joint ventures

9

3,896,677

3,876,249

Investment property, net

11

998,405

994,781

Property, plant and equipment, net

12

29,471,591

29,400,141

Intangible assets, net

13

4,348,672

4,449,432

Defined benefit assets, net

19

71,346

86,149

Deferred tax assets

1,356,921

1,335,154

Other non-current assets

14

263,114

270,060

Total non-current assets

43,380,416

43,256,158

Total assets

W

82,822,614

79,086,973

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POSCO
03:37aPOSCO  : Non-consolidated 2021 - 1Q Audit Report
PU
03:37aPOSCO  : Consolidated 2021 - 1Q Audit Report
PU
06/01BLACK ROCK MINING  : South Korea's POSCO Completes 15% Stake Investment in Black..
MT
06/01MARKET CHATTER : South Korean Steelmakers Reaches Deal with Automakers to Raise ..
MT
05/31MARKET CHATTER : South Korea's National Pension Service to Limit Exposure to Coa..
MT
05/31POSCO  : Ministry of Gender Equality and Family – Korean Institute for Hea..
PU
05/28Posco International reviewing dividend payments on Myanmar gas project
RE
05/27South Korea Stocks End Lower for Second Session as Investors Await US Inflati..
MT
05/27ORSTED A/S  : Ørsted, POSCO Sign MOU to Develop Offshore Wind Projects in South ..
MT
05/27POSCO  : #3 Simpler and lighter, e Autopos' battery pack!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 66 173 B 59,4 B 59,4 B
Net income 2021 3 464 B 3,11 B 3,11 B
Net Debt 2021 6 500 B 5,84 B 5,84 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,00x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 26 696 B 24 063 M 23 973 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 446 400,00 KRW
Last Close Price 353 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeong-Woo Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO30.51%24 063
ARCELORMITTAL46.11%35 543
NUCOR CORPORATION97.46%33 138
TATA STEEL LIMITED74.91%18 170
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION54.74%16 713
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.72.90%13 624