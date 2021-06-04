POSCO : ESG Report

No. of certified worksites

No. of certification-target worksites

No. of certified worksites

Manufacture of iron and steel products and chemical by-products.

Manufacture of iron and steel products and chemical by-products.

The scope of this approval is applicable to:

The scope of this approval is applicable to:

This certificate forms part of the approval identified by approval number: 0066994

This certificate forms part of the approval identified by approval number: 0066994

for and on behalf of: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited

for and on behalf of: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited

Issued by: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (Korea) Ltd.

Issued by: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (Korea) Ltd.

has been approved by LRQA to the following standards:

has been approved by LRQA to the following standards:

This is to certify that the Management System of:

This is to certify that the Management System of:

Certificate of Approval

This is to certify that the Management System of:

POSCO

6261, Donghaean-ro,Nam-gu,Pohang-si, Gyeongbuk 37859, Republic of Korea

has been approved by Lloyd's Register to the following standards:

ISO 14001:2015

Approval number(s): ISO 14001 - 0066145

The scope of this approval is applicable to: