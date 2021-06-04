POSCO : ESG Report

Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance Performance
ESG FACTBOOK
This ESG Factbook was based on data from POSCO's domestic worksites and verified by a third-party along with the 2020 Corporate Citizenship Report.
POSCO
Corporate
Citizenship
Report 2020
Unit
2017
2018
2019
2020
Basic Information
POSCO Crude Steel Output
Thousand tons
37,207
37,735
38,007
35,935
Air 1)
Absolute dust emissions
Thousand tons
3.3
3.2
3.5
0.3
Dust intensity (per output)
kg/t-crude steel
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.01
Absolute NOx emissions
Thousand tons
36.1
39.2
41.0
40.7
NOx intensity (per output)
kg/t-crude steel
0.97
1.04
1.08
1.13
Absolute SOx emissions
Thousand tons
25.0
24.2
23.2
24.9
SOx intensity (per output)
kg/t-crude steel
0.67
0.64
0.61
0.69
Water
Water withdrawal
million m3
140.0
139.5
142.0
136.4
1
Treated urban sewage water
million m3
29.2
28.6
28.8
28.6
Desalinated water
million m3
8.1
7.2
7.3
7.7
Surface water (rivers, dams)
million m3
96.2
97.0
100.0
93.3
Underground water
million m3
6.6
6.6
5.9
6.7
Water intensity (per crude steel output)
kg/t-crude steel
3.70
3.70
3.74
3.80
Total water consumption2)
million m3
72.7
68.8
68.7
64.4
Total recycled water
million m3
46.9
48.0
50.9
50.8
Total rainwater and wastewater discharge3)
million m3
67.4
70.6
73.3
71.9
Percentage of water withdrawn from regions with
million m3
None
None
None
None
"High" or "Extremely High" baseline water stress
Percentage of water consumed in regions with
million m3
None
None
None
None
"High" or "Extremely High" baseline water stress
In accordance with the Special Act on the Improvement of Air Quality in Air Control Zones, the facilities subject to air emission calculations have been changed
Indicating total water withdrawal - wastewater discharge according to GRI Standards
Total amount of wastewater under final treatment at worksites and discharged into the sea during report period
POSCO
Corporate
Citizenship
Report 2020
Waste
Total waste generated1)
tons
10,587,757
11,295,560
16,713,940
21,974,669
Total waste recycled
tons
10,201,434
10,892,423
16,332,607
21,662,981
Total waste disposed (incineration and landfill)
tons
386,323
403,137
381,333
311,688
The amount of granulated slag excluded until 2018 was included in the calculation of waste for reporting purposes.
Resource Recycling
Recycled furnace slag
tons
12,039,635
12,239,298
12,450,191
11,998,028
Granulated slag
Cement industry use
tons
11,151,012
10,728,377
10,625,781
10,810,459
Fertilizer
tons
257,019
259,484
260,406
277,349
Palletized slag
tons
631,603
1,251,437
1,564,005
910,220
CO2 avoided from slag re-use in the cement industry1)
Thousand tCO2e
8,596
8,392
8,311
8,486
Reused production residue and byproducts
%
98.4
98.3
98.3
98.8
By applying the theoretical ratio of which CaO, the main component of cement clinker, is converted to CO2, the CO2 reduction result for every 1 ton of clinker being replaced by 1 ton of granulated slag has been calculated as 0.785 t-CO2/t-Clinker.
Management
Adoption of ISO 50001 (Energy Management System Certification)
%
100
100
100
100
No. of certified worksites
Worksites
2
2
2
2
No. of certification-target worksites
Worksites
2
2
2
2
Adoptionof ISO14001(Environmental Management System Certification)
%
100
100
100
100
No. of certified worksites
Worksites
2
2
2
2
Certificate of Approval
Certificate of Approval
This is to certify that the Management System of:
This is to certify that the Management System of:
POSCO
POSCO
Pohang Works
Gwangyang Works
6262, Donghaean-ro,Nam-gu,Pohang-si,Gyeongsangbuk-do 37859, Republic of Korea
20-26,Pokposarang-gil,Gwangyang-si,Jeollanam-do 57807, Republic of Korea
has been approved by LRQA to the following standards:
has been approved by LRQA to the following standards:
ISO 50001:2011
ISO 50001:2011
Sang-Keun Yoo - Korea Operation Manager and NA Area Sales Manager
Sang-Keun Yoo - Korea Operation Manager and NA Area Sales Manager
for and on behalf of: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited
for and on behalf of: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited
This certificate forms part of the approval identified by approval number: 0066994
This certificate forms part of the approval identified by approval number: 0066994
Current issue date: 25 September 2018
Original approval(s):
Current issue date: 25 September 2018
Original approval(s):
Expiry date: 20 September 2021
ISO 50001 - 25 September 2012
Expiry date: 20 August 2021
ISO 50001 - 25 September 2012
Certificate identity number: 10127840
Certificate identity number: 10127842
Approval number(s): ISO 50001 - 0066994-001
Approval number(s): ISO 50001 - 0066994-002
The scope of this approval is applicable to:
The scope of this approval is applicable to:
Manufacture of iron and steel products and chemical by-products.
Manufacture of iron and steel products and chemical by-products.
Certificate of Approval
This is to certify that the Management System of:
POSCO
6261, Donghaean-ro,Nam-gu,Pohang-si, Gyeongbuk 37859, Republic of Korea
has been approved by Lloyd's Register to the following standards:
ISO 14001:2015
Approval number(s): ISO 14001 - 0066145
The scope of this approval is applicable to:
2
No. of certification target worksites
Worksites
2
2
2
2
No. of violations of legal obligations1)
Cases
1
10
8
5
Amount of green purchases
Million KRW
267,721
320,014
315,892
279,686
1) Number of violations of legal obligations according to POSCO's Corporate Report
Il-Hyoung Lee
▲ ISO 50001 Certification
▲ ISO 50001 Certification
▲ ISO 14001 Certification
(Pohang Works)
(Gwangyang Works)
(General)
Environmental
Indicator
Unit
2017
2018
2019
2020
Energy
Energy consumption
GJ
374,858,713
378,728,730
382,845,859
374,874,610
Direct energy
Natural gas
GJ
42,841,873
41,384,234
45,885,941
52,692,024
Diesel
GJ
174,541
170,094
183,292
179,288
Gasoline
GJ
10,942
10,866
12,732
8,347
Vehicle LPG
GJ
174
167
132
62
Indirect energy (electricity)
Electricity
GJ
8,550,171
8,545,433
6,300,216
4,480,025
Renewable energy
GJ
0
119
219
318
Retrieved and reused on-site energy
Off-gas
GJ
323,281,012
328,617,817
330,463,327
317,514,546
Energy intensity (per output)
GJ/ t-crude steel
10.1
10.0
10.1
10.4
Percentage of off-gas in consumed fuel
%
86.2
86.8
86.3
84.7
Percentage of natural gas in consumed fuel
%
11.4
10.9
12.0
14.1
Percentage of electricity in consumed fuel
%
2.3
2.3
1.6
1.2
Renewable energy sales
GJ
17,834
16,135
16,012
16,287
GHG
GHG emissions (Scope 1 & 2)1)
tCO2e
76,741,041
78,498,443
80,263,890
75,649,8823)
Scope 1 (direct emissions)
tCO2e
75,633,360
77,391,479
79,447,924
75,069,656
Scope 2 (indirect emissions)
tCO2e
1,107,681
1,106,964
815,966
580,226
GHG emissions (Scope 3)
tCO2e
18,044,000
18,903,000
13,139,000
11,951,000
GHG intensity (per output)2)
tCO2e/t-crude steel
2.06
2.08
2.11
2.11
The above-listed data covers Pohang Works and Gwangyang Works only, which may lead to discrepancies from the inventory data submitted to the government that covers all worksites
Changes made in GHG-emission calculations may lead to discrepancies from the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report
Emissions that were ultimately reported to the government after third-party verification but subject to change according to the government's final assessment results
GHG Emissions (Scope 3) (unit: thousand tCO2)
Other CO2 Emissions
2017
2018
2019
2020
Transportation of purchased raw materials
978
986
936
903
Employee commutes
7
7
5
6
Employees' domestic/
0.7
0.6
0.8
0.4
overseas business travels
Purchased products and services
2,638
2,997
3,287
3,332
Upstream leased assets
2,081
2,180
2,184
2,014
Investments
12,339
12,733
6,725
5,696
Total (excluding downstream leased assets)
18,044
18,904
13,138
11,951
Calculated with reference to WBCSD/WRI Greenhouse Gas Protocol
The total weight of purchased raw materials amounted to 93.91 million tons (concerning coal, iron ore, and limestone, which make up the majority)
While the total number of employees was 17,937 at the end of 2020, the data was calculated for Scope 1 & 2 only, which concerns only 14,169 employees at Pohang Works and Gwangyang Works
GHG emissions were calculated with a focus on suppliers of primary raw materials out of all purchased products and services
GHG emissions were calculated from the limestone calcination plant leased to POSCO CHEMICAL out of upstream leased assets
Calculated based on POSCO-invested companies subject to the Emissions Trading System in consideration of their Scope 1 & 2 emissions and proportions of equity ownership
Social
Indicator
Unit
2017
2018
2019
2020
Safety
Injured employees (total)1)
Persons
8
18
21
21
Injured employees (direct employees)
Persons
4
63)
13
12
Injured employees (contractors)
Persons
4
12
84)
9
Injury rate (total)
%
0.03
0.06
0.07
0.07
Injury rate (direct employees)
%
0.02
0.04
0.07
0.07
Injury rate (contractors)
%
0.03
0.09
0.06
0.06
Fatalities (total)2)
Persons
0
5
2
4
Fatalities (direct employees)
Persons
0
0
2
2
Fatalities (contractors)
Persons
0
5
0
2
Fatality rate (total)
%
0.00
0.02
0.01
0.01
Fatalities (direct employees)
%
0.00
0.03
0.01
0.02
Fatalities (contractors)
%
0.00
0.04
0.00
0.01
Percentage of health and safety management
%
100
100
100
100
system certifications (ISO 45001) (general)
Certifications
2
2
2
2
Certifications
2
2
2
2
The above-listed numbers of injured employees, including the injury rate, total recordable injury frequency rate, and lost-time injury rate, were based on the data of direct employees and primary contractors. With the inclusion of direct employees, primary contractors, and relevant contractor, the number of annual injured employees would be as follows:
2017
2018
2019
2020
8 persons
18 persons
28 persons
26 persons
The above numbers of injured employees, including the fatality rate, and lost-time injury frequency rate, were based on the data of direct employees and primary contractors. With the inclusion of direct employees, primary contractors, and relevant contractor, the number of annual fatalities would be as follows:
2017
2018
2019
2020
0 persons
5 persons
3 persons
5 persons
The 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report specifies this as 4 persons, but due to 2 additional cases verified as industrial accidents, the final number was increased to 6 persons.
1 additional industrial accident case due to revised KOSHA regulations
1 additional case due to approval of a post-application industrial accident
Due to revisions made to the Occupation Safety and Health Act in 2020, statistical standards have been expanded to include relevant contractor,
leading to additions made to total accident cases, and making the total number of injured employees higher than what was published in the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report.
The lost-time injury frequency rate and total recordable injury frequency rate for POSCO worksite locations according to the accident management criteria of Korea are as follows:
2017
2018
2019
2020
Lost-time injury frequency rate
0.11
0.20
0.26
0.26
(LTIFR) (total, per million hours)
Lost-time injury
0.11
0.16
0.31
0.36
frequency rate
(direct employees)
Lost-time injury
0.11
0.24
0.21
0.18
frequency rate
(contractors)
2017
2018
2019
2020
Total recordable injury frequency rate
0.15
0.24
0.73
0.36
(TRIFR) (total, per million hours)
Total recordable injury
0.20
0.24
0.92
0.54
frequency rate
(direct employees)
Total recordable injury
0.11
0.24
0.52
0.20
frequency rate
(contractors)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.