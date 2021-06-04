Log in
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06/04
347000 KRW   +0.14%
11:27aPOSCO  : ESG Report
PU
06/03POSCO  : Change in Ownership of the Largest Shareholder (Form 6-K)
PU
06/03POSCO  : Non-consolidated 2021 - 1Q Audit Report
PU
POSCO : ESG Report

06/04/2021 | 11:27am EDT
POSCO CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP

REPORT 2020

Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance Performance

ESG FACTBOOK

This ESG Factbook was based on data from POSCO's domestic worksites and verified by a third-party along with the 2020 Corporate Citizenship Report.

POSCO

Corporate

Citizenship

Report 2020

OVERVIEW

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

PEOPLE

Environmental

Indicator

Unit

2017

2018

2019

2020

Basic Information

POSCO Crude Steel Output

Thousand tons

37,207

37,735

38,007

35,935

Air 1)

Absolute dust emissions

Thousand tons

3.3

3.2

3.5

0.3

Dust intensity (per output)

kg/t-crude steel

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.01

Absolute NOx emissions

Thousand tons

36.1

39.2

41.0

40.7

NOx intensity (per output)

kg/t-crude steel

0.97

1.04

1.08

1.13

Absolute SOx emissions

Thousand tons

25.0

24.2

23.2

24.9

SOx intensity (per output)

kg/t-crude steel

0.67

0.64

0.61

0.69

Water

Water withdrawal

million m3

140.0

139.5

142.0

136.4

Air Emissions (unit: thousand tons)

41.0

39.2

40.7

NOx

36.1

SOx

23.2

25.0

24.2

24.9

3.3

3.5

3.2

0.3 Dust

2017

2018

2019

2020

Water Withdrawal (unit: million m3)

GOVERNANCE

1

Treated urban sewage water

million m3

29.2

28.6

28.8

28.6

Desalinated water

million m3

8.1

7.2

7.3

7.7

Surface water (rivers, dams)

million m3

96.2

97.0

100.0

93.3

Underground water

million m3

6.6

6.6

5.9

6.7

Water intensity (per crude steel output)

kg/t-crude steel

3.70

3.70

3.74

3.80

Total water consumption2)

million m3

72.7

68.8

68.7

64.4

Total recycled water

million m3

46.9

48.0

50.9

50.8

Total rainwater and wastewater discharge3)

million m3

67.4

70.6

73.3

71.9

Percentage of water withdrawn from regions with

million m3

None

None

None

None

"High" or "Extremely High" baseline water stress

Percentage of water consumed in regions with

million m3

None

None

None

None

"High" or "Extremely High" baseline water stress

  1. In accordance with the Special Act on the Improvement of Air Quality in Air Control Zones, the facilities subject to air emission calculations have been changed
  2. Indicating total water withdrawal - wastewater discharge according to GRI Standards
  3. Total amount of wastewater under final treatment at worksites and discharged into the sea during report period

140.0 139.5 142.0 136.4

96.2

97.0

100.0

93.3

29.2 28.6 28.8 28.6

8.1

7.2

7.3

7.7

6.6

6.6

5.9

6.7

2017

2018

2019

2020

Surface water (rivers, dams)

Treated urban sewage water

Desalinated water

Underground water

POSCO

Corporate

Citizenship

Report 2020

OVERVIEW

Environmental

Indicator

Unit

2017

2018

2019

2020

Waste

Total waste generated1)

tons

10,587,757

11,295,560

16,713,940

21,974,669

Total waste recycled

tons

10,201,434

10,892,423

16,332,607

21,662,981

Total waste disposed (incineration and landfill)

tons

386,323

403,137

381,333

311,688

Percentage of Total Waste and Designated Waste

(Unit: Thousand tons, %)

1.5

0.9 0.6 0.4

21,975

BUSINESS

Percentage of hazardous waste

%

1.5

0.9

0.6

0.4

1) Granulated slag-producing facilities were reclassified as waste-recycling facilities in reflection of the governmental interpretation of waste that was redefined in 2019.

16,714

16,333

21,663

SOCIETY

PEOPLE

GOVERNANCE

The amount of granulated slag excluded until 2018 was included in the calculation of waste for reporting purposes.

Resource Recycling

Recycled furnace slag

tons

12,039,635

12,239,298

12,450,191

11,998,028

Granulated slag

Cement industry use

tons

11,151,012

10,728,377

10,625,781

10,810,459

Fertilizer

tons

257,019

259,484

260,406

277,349

Palletized slag

tons

631,603

1,251,437

1,564,005

910,220

CO2 avoided from slag re-use in the cement industry1)

Thousand tCO2e

8,596

8,392

8,311

8,486

Reused production residue and byproducts

%

98.4

98.3

98.3

98.8

  1. By applying the theoretical ratio of which CaO, the main component of cement clinker, is converted to CO2, the CO2 reduction result for every 1 ton of clinker being replaced by 1 ton of granulated slag has been calculated as 0.785 t-CO2/t-Clinker.

Management

10,587 11,295

10,201 10,892

386

403

381

312

2017

2018

2019

2020

Recycled waste

Disposed waste

Percentage of

(incineration and landfill)

designated waste

Adoption of ISO 50001 (Energy Management System Certification)

%

100

100

100

100

No. of certified worksites

Worksites

2

2

2

2

No. of certification-target worksites

Worksites

2

2

2

2

Adoptionof ISO14001(Environmental Management System Certification)

%

100

100

100

100

No. of certified worksites

Worksites

2

2

2

2

Certificate of Approval

Certificate of Approval

This is to certify that the Management System of:

This is to certify that the Management System of:

POSCO

POSCO

Pohang Works

Gwangyang Works

6262, Donghaean-ro,Nam-gu,Pohang-si,Gyeongsangbuk-do 37859, Republic of Korea

20-26,Pokposarang-gil,Gwangyang-si,Jeollanam-do 57807, Republic of Korea

has been approved by LRQA to the following standards:

has been approved by LRQA to the following standards:

ISO 50001:2011

ISO 50001:2011

Sang-Keun Yoo - Korea Operation Manager and NA Area Sales Manager

Sang-Keun Yoo - Korea Operation Manager and NA Area Sales Manager

Issued by: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (Korea) Ltd.

Issued by: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (Korea) Ltd.

for and on behalf of: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited

for and on behalf of: Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited

This certificate forms part of the approval identified by approval number: 0066994

This certificate forms part of the approval identified by approval number: 0066994

Current issue date: 25 September 2018

Original approval(s):

Current issue date: 25 September 2018

Original approval(s):

Expiry date: 20 September 2021

ISO 50001 - 25 September 2012

Expiry date: 20 August 2021

ISO 50001 - 25 September 2012

Certificate identity number: 10127840

Certificate identity number: 10127842

Approval number(s): ISO 50001 - 0066994-001

Approval number(s): ISO 50001 - 0066994-002

The scope of this approval is applicable to:

The scope of this approval is applicable to:

Manufacture of iron and steel products and chemical by-products.

Manufacture of iron and steel products and chemical by-products.

Certificate of Approval

This is to certify that the Management System of:

POSCO

6261, Donghaean-ro,Nam-gu,Pohang-si, Gyeongbuk 37859, Republic of Korea

has been approved by Lloyd's Register to the following standards:

ISO 14001:2015

Approval number(s): ISO 14001 - 0066145

The scope of this approval is applicable to:

2

No. of certification target worksites

Worksites

2

2

2

2

No. of violations of legal obligations1)

Cases

1

10

8

5

Amount of green purchases

Million KRW

267,721

320,014

315,892

279,686

1) Number of violations of legal obligations according to POSCO's Corporate Report

Il-Hyoung Lee

ISO 50001 Certification

ISO 50001 Certification

ISO 14001 Certification

(Pohang Works)

(Gwangyang Works)

(General)

POSCO

Corporate

Citizenship

Report 2020

OVERVIEW

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

PEOPLE

GOVERNANCE

3

Environmental

Indicator

Unit

2017

2018

2019

2020

Energy

Energy consumption

GJ

374,858,713

378,728,730

382,845,859

374,874,610

Direct energy

Natural gas

GJ

42,841,873

41,384,234

45,885,941

52,692,024

Diesel

GJ

174,541

170,094

183,292

179,288

Gasoline

GJ

10,942

10,866

12,732

8,347

Vehicle LPG

GJ

174

167

132

62

Indirect energy (electricity)

Electricity

GJ

8,550,171

8,545,433

6,300,216

4,480,025

Renewable energy

GJ

0

119

219

318

Retrieved and reused on-site energy

Off-gas

GJ

323,281,012

328,617,817

330,463,327

317,514,546

Energy intensity (per output)

GJ/ t-crude steel

10.1

10.0

10.1

10.4

Percentage of off-gas in consumed fuel

%

86.2

86.8

86.3

84.7

Percentage of natural gas in consumed fuel

%

11.4

10.9

12.0

14.1

Percentage of electricity in consumed fuel

%

2.3

2.3

1.6

1.2

Renewable energy sales

GJ

17,834

16,135

16,012

16,287

GHG

GHG emissions (Scope 1 & 2)1)

tCO2e

76,741,041

78,498,443

80,263,890

75,649,8823)

Scope 1 (direct emissions)

tCO2e

75,633,360

77,391,479

79,447,924

75,069,656

Scope 2 (indirect emissions)

tCO2e

1,107,681

1,106,964

815,966

580,226

GHG emissions (Scope 3)

tCO2e

18,044,000

18,903,000

13,139,000

11,951,000

GHG intensity (per output)2)

tCO2e/t-crude steel

2.06

2.08

2.11

2.11

  1. The above-listed data covers Pohang Works and Gwangyang Works only, which may lead to discrepancies from the inventory data submitted to the government that covers all worksites
  2. Changes made in GHG-emission calculations may lead to discrepancies from the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report
  3. Emissions that were ultimately reported to the government after third-party verification but subject to change according to the government's final assessment results

Total Energy Consumption (unit: TJ)

378,729

382,846

374,859

tal energy

374,875

To

328,618

330,463

323,281

317,515

Re

used energy

(off-gas)

42,842

45,886

41,384

52,692

N

atural gas

8,550

8,545

6,300

Electricity

4,480

2017

2018

2019

2020

GHG Emissions (Scope 3) (unit: thousand tCO2)

Other CO2 Emissions

2017

2018

2019

2020

Transportation of purchased raw materials

978

986

936

903

Employee commutes

7

7

5

6

Employees' domestic/

0.7

0.6

0.8

0.4

overseas business travels

Purchased products and services

2,638

2,997

3,287

3,332

Upstream leased assets

2,081

2,180

2,184

2,014

Investments

12,339

12,733

6,725

5,696

Total (excluding downstream leased assets)

18,044

18,904

13,138

11,951

  1. Calculated with reference to WBCSD/WRI Greenhouse Gas Protocol
  2. The total weight of purchased raw materials amounted to 93.91 million tons (concerning coal, iron ore, and limestone, which make up the majority)
  3. While the total number of employees was 17,937 at the end of 2020, the data was calculated for Scope 1 & 2 only, which concerns only 14,169 employees at Pohang Works and Gwangyang Works
  4. GHG emissions were calculated with a focus on suppliers of primary raw materials out of all purchased products and services
  5. GHG emissions were calculated from the limestone calcination plant leased to POSCO CHEMICAL out of upstream leased assets
  6. Calculated based on POSCO-invested companies subject to the Emissions Trading System in consideration of their Scope 1 & 2 emissions and proportions of equity ownership

POSCO

Corporate

Citizenship

Report 2020

OVERVIEW

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

PEOPLE

GOVERNANCE

4

Social

Indicator

Unit

2017

2018

2019

2020

Safety

Injured employees (total)1)

Persons

8

18

21

21

Injured employees (direct employees)

Persons

4

63)

13

12

Injured employees (contractors)

Persons

4

12

84)

9

Injury rate (total)

%

0.03

0.06

0.07

0.07

Injury rate (direct employees)

%

0.02

0.04

0.07

0.07

Injury rate (contractors)

%

0.03

0.09

0.06

0.06

Fatalities (total)2)

Persons

0

5

2

4

Fatalities (direct employees)

Persons

0

0

2

2

Fatalities (contractors)

Persons

0

5

0

2

Fatality rate (total)

%

0.00

0.02

0.01

0.01

Fatalities (direct employees)

%

0.00

0.03

0.01

0.02

Fatalities (contractors)

%

0.00

0.04

0.00

0.01

Percentage of health and safety management

%

100

100

100

100

system certifications (ISO 45001) (general)

Certifications

2

2

2

2

Certifications

2

2

2

2

  1. The above-listed numbers of injured employees, including the injury rate, total recordable injury frequency rate, and lost-time injury rate, were based on the data of direct employees and primary contractors. With the inclusion of direct employees, primary contractors, and relevant contractor, the number of annual injured employees would be as follows:

2017

2018

2019

2020

8 persons

18 persons

28 persons

26 persons

  1. The above numbers of injured employees, including the fatality rate, and lost-time injury frequency rate, were based on the data of direct employees and primary contractors. With the inclusion of direct employees, primary contractors, and relevant contractor, the number of annual fatalities would be as follows:

2017

2018

2019

2020

0 persons

5 persons

3 persons

5 persons

  1. The 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report specifies this as 4 persons, but due to 2 additional cases verified as industrial accidents, the final number was increased to 6 persons.
  1. 1 additional industrial accident case due to revised KOSHA regulations
  2. 1 additional case due to approval of a post-application industrial accident
  1. Due to revisions made to the Occupation Safety and Health Act in 2020, statistical standards have been expanded to include relevant contractor,
    leading to additions made to total accident cases, and making the total number of injured employees higher than what was published in the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report.

The lost-time injury frequency rate and total recordable injury frequency rate for POSCO worksite locations according to the accident management criteria of Korea are as follows:

2017

2018

2019

2020

Lost-time injury frequency rate

0.11

0.20

0.26

0.26

(LTIFR) (total, per million hours)

Lost-time injury

0.11

0.16

0.31

0.36

frequency rate

(direct employees)

Lost-time injury

0.11

0.24

0.21

0.18

frequency rate

(contractors)

2017

2018

2019

2020

Total recordable injury frequency rate

0.15

0.24

0.73

0.36

(TRIFR) (total, per million hours)

Total recordable injury

0.20

0.24

0.92

0.54

frequency rate

(direct employees)

Total recordable injury

0.11

0.24

0.52

0.20

frequency rate

(contractors)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:26:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
