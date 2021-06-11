POSCO : ESG Report

Financials KRW USD Sales 2021 66 613 B 60,0 B 60,0 B Net income 2021 3 785 B 3,41 B 3,41 B Net Debt 2021 6 500 B 5,85 B 5,85 B P/E ratio 2021 7,57x Yield 2021 3,10% Capitalization 25 259 B 22 639 M 22 733 M EV / Sales 2021 0,48x EV / Sales 2022 0,44x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 85,4% Chart POSCO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends POSCO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 446 400,00 KRW Last Close Price 334 000,00 KRW Spread / Highest target 55,7% Spread / Average Target 33,7% Spread / Lowest Target 7,78% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Jeong-Woo Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) POSCO 22.79% 22 639 ARCELORMITTAL 41.45% 33 987 NUCOR CORPORATION 99.87% 32 192 TATA STEEL LIMITED 75.32% 18 143 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 44.73% 16 195 STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 74.56% 13 626