POSCO : Non-consolidated 2021 - 1Q Audit Report

Independent Auditors' Review Report

Based on a report originally issued in Korean

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

POSCO:

Reviewed financial statements

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements of POSCO (the "Company"), which comprise the condensed separate interim statement of financial position as of March 31, 2021, the condensed separate interim statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's responsibility

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed separate interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standard ("K-IFRS") No. 1034 "Interim Financial Reporting". The Company's management is also responsible for the internal controls determined necessary to prepare condensed separate interim financial statements free of material misstatements due to error or fraud.

Auditor's review responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report on the condensed separate interim financial statements based on our reviews.

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No. 1034 "Interim Financial Reporting".