    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
  Report
Response to Request for Disclosure Inquiry (Rumorsor Media Reports): Undetermined

12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
Response to Request for Disclosure Inquiry (Rumors or Media Reports): Undetermined
1. Title Response to request for disclosure inquiries for press reports on conversion of POSCO to a holding company regime.
2. Details On December 2, 2021, in response to an official inquiry from the Korea Exchange on press reports regarding potential plans by POSCO to convert to holding company regime, POSCO disclosed that the company is reviewing various strategic options including corporate governance reform to strengthen future growth and enhance corporate value for the great transition to a low-carbon, eco-friendly era and accelerated technological change, but its plans have not been confirmed as of such date.
POSCO expects to make further disclosures in the event of any specific decisions are made regarding the above or within one month.
3. Expected date of subsequent disclosure 2021-12-31

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 74 858 B 63,5 B 63,5 B
Net income 2021 6 680 B 5,66 B 5,66 B
Net Debt 2021 6 290 B 5,33 B 5,33 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,68x
Yield 2021 5,65%
Capitalization 21 289 B 18 102 M 18 053 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 17 403
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 281 500,00 KRW
Average target price 440 238,10 KRW
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO3.49%18 102
NUCOR CORPORATION102.22%29 920
ARCELORMITTAL30.43%26 368
TATA STEEL LIMITED72.92%17 665
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.50%14 017
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.61.65%11 726