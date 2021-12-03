Response to Request for Disclosure Inquiry (Rumorsor Media Reports): Undetermined

2. Details

On December 2, 2021, in response to an official inquiry from the Korea Exchange on press reports regarding potential plans by POSCO to convert to holding company regime, POSCO disclosed that the company is reviewing various strategic options including corporate governance reform to strengthen future growth and enhance corporate value for the great transition to a low-carbon, eco-friendly era and accelerated technological change, but its plans have not been confirmed as of such date.

POSCO expects to make further disclosures in the event of any specific decisions are made regarding the above or within one month.