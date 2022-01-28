Log in
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Steelmaker POSCO's 2021 profit jumps on strong demand

01/28/2022 | 02:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean steelmaker POSCO's operating profit more than tripled to a record 9.2 trillion won ($7.62 billion), boosted by strong demand and higher prices of the construction raw material.

Global crude steel production rose 3.7% last year to 1.95 billion tonnes, World Steel Association data showed this month, despite an energy crunch that led to weaker output in top producer China.

POSCO's consolidated operating margins in 2021 were 12.1%, up from 4.2% in 2020.

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated profit was 2.37 trillion won, in line with estimates of 2.3 trillion won, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

For 2022, POSCO expects consolidated sales of 77.2 trillion won, compared with 76.3 trillion won in 2021. The company also forecast capital expenditure of 8.9 trillion won this year.

Meanwhile, the company's shareholders earlier on Friday approved a plan to split off its steel operations and form a holding company called POSCO Holdings Inc.

The new holding company will wholly own the steel unit, which will remain unlisted, and oversee development of new businesses, such as battery materials and lithium.

POSCO shares closed up 2.9% after the shareholder meeting, while the wider market rose 1.9%.

($1=1,206.8600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO
Financials
Sales 2021 74 885 B 62,1 B 62,1 B
Net income 2021 6 670 B 5,53 B 5,53 B
Net Debt 2021 5 832 B 4,83 B 4,83 B
P/E ratio 2021 3,33x
Yield 2021 6,34%
Capitalization 19 474 B 16 187 M 16 144 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 17 403
Free-Float 85,3%
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO-6.19%16 187
ARCELORMITTAL-3.91%28 022
NUCOR CORPORATION-15.25%25 335
TATA STEEL LIMITED-2.05%18 082
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-0.45%15 058
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-12.45%10 542