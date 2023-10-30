Posco DX Co Ltd, formerly Posco ICT Co Ltd, is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the provision of engineering and information technology (IT) services. The Company provides consulting services, such as business consulting and consulting on solutions; information and communications technology (ICT) services, such as establishment of information systems, network integration, ICT outsourcing services and others; engineering services and automation services, as well as infrastructure services, such as network, data center and cloud computing. Its services are applied in the steel, logistics, railway, environment, energy, airport and other industries. It also involves in the development and maintenance of systems. In addition, the Company manufactures industrial light emitting diode (LED) products.