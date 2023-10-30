POSCO DX is seeking to transfer its stock market listing to improve shareholder value through reevaluation of its corporate value. The company announced that it approved the "conditional delisting from the KOSDAQ exchange and its transfer of stock market listing" through an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.
