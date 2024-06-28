POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.

(FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) and its Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2023 and 2022

(With Independent Auditors' Report Thereon)

Table of Contents

Page

Independent Auditors' Report

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Independent Auditors' Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting for

Consolidation Purposes

Report on the Operating Status of Internal Control over Financial Reporting for

Consolidation Purposes

Independent Auditors' Report

Based on a report originally issued in Korean

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.)

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023, the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, comprising of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS").

We also have audited, in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing (KSAs), the Group's Internal Control over Financial Reporting for Consolidation Purposes("ICFR") as of December 31, 2023 based on the criteria established in Conceptual Framework for Designing and Operating Internal Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Operating Committee of Internal Control over Financial Reporting in the Republic of Korea, and our report dated March 13, 2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control over financial reporting for consolidation purposes.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with KSAs. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Republic of Korea, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.

Risk of adjustment to timing of export sales revenue recognition from energy materials business

Sales from energy material business account for a material portion of the Group's sales. A significant portion of the sales of energy material businesses are export sales. Revenue recognition for these sales transactions may vary depending on the "International Rules on the Interpretation of Trade Terms (incoterms)" and usually the delivery of the products to the destination takes a long period of time, we judged that there is a high possibility of inappropriate adjustments on the timing of revenue recognition due to fraud.

Considering the inherent risk associated with export sales of energy material business and the significance of sales amount, we determined that the appropriateness of the timing of export sales revenue recognition from energy material business as a key audit matter.

The primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter included the following:

  • Evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of internal controls over the accuracy of revenue recognition cut-off related to the export sales of energy materials business
  • Analysis of monthly sales trends for key customers to verify the cut-off accuracy of sales to those customers whose sales transaction volume increased significantly in the last month of current reporting period
  • Checking the accuracy of the timing of revenue recognition through document inspection for unusual export sales transactions in the energy material business that occurred close to the end of the fiscal period
  • Inspection of document to verify the appropriateness of timing of revenue recognition for samples selected from export sales transactions of energy material projects that occurred during a certain period before and after the end of the fiscal period

Other Matters

The consolidated financial statements of the Group as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on March 8, 2023.

The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to audit such consolidated financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with K-IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with KSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with KSAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and

obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Yang-Ki Jung.

Seoul, Korea

March 13, 2024

This report is effective as of March 13, 2024, the audit report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the audit report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the audit report should understand that the above audit report has not been updated to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

The accompanying consolidated financial statements, including all footnote disclosures, were prepared by, and are the responsibility of, POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.

Kim, Jun Hyung

Chief Executive Officer

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

December 31,

December 31,

Notes

2023

2022

ASSETS:

(Korean

won)

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

4,6,7,8

389,579,199,482

281,380,444,158

Other financial assets

4,6,8,10,11,38,39

263,412,024,345

543,581,894,767

Trade receivables

4,6,9,39

758,049,903,328

288,251,214,999

Contract assets

4,9,29,39

9,680,909,912

11,953,195,995

Inventories

13

916,674,470,483

870,133,665,539

Other assets

12

71,356,583,015

42,187,760,955

Income taxes receivable

23

3,128,320,264

30,295,537

2,411,881,410,829

2,037,518,471,950

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant and equipment

14

3,359,487,997,645

2,097,998,557,447

Right-of-use assets

15

103,847,838,212

99,734,376,124

Intangible assets

16

40,880,147,843

30,937,938,871

Investments in associates and

joint ventures

18

262,841,552,913

287,705,105,620

Other financial assets

4,6,10,11,38,39

49,257,106,080

34,375,942,268

Investment property

17

188,070,156

188,070,156

Net Defined benefit assets

22

27,388,587,772

31,155,257,910

Other assets

12

23,338,406,670

1,074,893,841

Deferred tax assets

23

55,482,179,751

16,787,526,002

3,922,711,887,042

2,599,957,668,239

TOTAL ASSETS

6,334,593,297,871

4,637,476,140,189

LIABILITIES:

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade payables

4,6,39

262,251,342,107

288,697,331,268

Contract liabilities

20,29,39

1,271,094,700

4,743,604,414

Short-term borrowings

4,6,21

352,139,820,122

202,826,829,068

Current portion of long-term

borrowings and debentures

4,6,21

327,651,087,897

262,105,774,279

Other financial liabilities

4,6,19,38,39

424,393,605,558

162,576,173,394

Lease liabilities

4,6,15

16,787,717,635

18,075,727,222

Other provisions

24

5,798,873,151

3,917,731,426

Other liabilities

20

4,828,034,290

3,496,114,947

Income taxes payable

23

1,286,237,565

19,353,536,748

1,396,407,813,025

965,792,822,766

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

December 31,

December 31,

Notes

2023

2022

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

(Korean

won)

Long-term borrowings and

debentures

4,6,21

2,218,104,479,318

926,410,899,757

Net benefit defined liabilities

22

406,999,499

424,740,953

Other financial liabilities

4,6,19,38,39

16,843,484,836

10,709,737,378

Lease liabilities

4,6,15

79,702,557,350

73,711,926,919

Other provisions

24

8,057,979,367

5,839,075,936

Deferred tax liabilities

23

3,603,994,393

3,942,297,639

2,326,719,494,763

1,021,038,678,582

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,723,127,307,788

1,986,831,501,348

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO

OWNERS OF THE PARENT:

Common stock

25

38,731,610,000

38,731,610,000

Additional paid-in capital

26

1,457,400,615,954

1,454,531,893,625

Capital adjustment

27

(127,633,910,076)

(16,819,535,254)

Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)

28

(16,742,186,987)

(8,920,112,154)

Retained earnings

28

998,453,747,373

1,003,497,787,834

2,350,209,876,264

2,471,021,644,051

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

261,256,113,819

179,622,994,790

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY

2,611,465,990,083

2,650,644,638,841

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

6,334,593,297,871

4,637,476,140,189

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

Notes

2023

2022

(Korean

won)

SALES

5,29,39 ₩

4,759,871,486,264

3,301,915,805,063

COST OF SALES

32,39

4,502,641,709,206

2,967,157,795,371

GROSS PROFIT

257,229,777,058

334,758,009,692

General administrative expense

30,32,39

197,707,172,296

156,949,012,419

Selling and logistics expense

30,33

23,640,418,763

11,937,327,330

OPERATING INCOME

35,882,185,999

165,871,669,943

Other income

31,39

9,937,503,103

4,774,826,974

Other expense

31,39

58,667,161,732

3,441,213,761

Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint

(30,920,020,533)

20,749,921,121

ventures

18

Financial income

6,33

203,467,428,777

121,370,869,361

Financial expense

6,33

175,792,031,699

175,381,126,020

INCOME (LOSS)

(16,092,096,085)

133,944,947,618

BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Income tax expense (income)

23

(20,527,316,038)

12,016,380,494

NET INCOME

4,435,219,953

121,928,567,124

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Parent

28,722,208,549

118,266,658,602

Non-controlling interests

(24,286,988,596)

3,661,908,522

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

Notes

2023

2022

(Korean

won)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):

(20,192,299,665)

(4,366,879,099)

Items not to be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss:

Remeasurement of defined benefit plan

(10,799,110,527)

10,241,676,645

Changes in retained earnings in equity method

295,594,425

12,439,072

Gain (loss) on currency translation for foreign

operations

(1,866,708,730)

(6,445,238,307)

Gain on valuation of financial assets at FVTOCI

-

605,570,000

Items to be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Changes in equity in equity method

18

267,936,226

(2,937,228,837)

Gain (loss) on currency translation for foreign

operations

(8,090,011,059)

(5,844,097,672)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(15,757,079,712)

117,561,688,025

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Parent

10,356,040,206

120,339,139,797

Non-controlling interests

(26,113,119,918)

(2,777,451,772)

NET EARNINGS PER SHARE:

Basic and diluted earnings per share

34

371

1,527

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

