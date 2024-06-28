POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) and its Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2023 and 2022 (With Independent Auditors' Report Thereon)

Independent Auditors' Report Based on a report originally issued in Korean To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023, the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, comprising of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS"). We also have audited, in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing (KSAs), the Group's Internal Control over Financial Reporting for Consolidation Purposes("ICFR") as of December 31, 2023 based on the criteria established in Conceptual Framework for Designing and Operating Internal Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Operating Committee of Internal Control over Financial Reporting in the Republic of Korea, and our report dated March 13, 2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control over financial reporting for consolidation purposes. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with KSAs. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Republic of Korea, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matter Key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. Risk of adjustment to timing of export sales revenue recognition from energy materials business Sales from energy material business account for a material portion of the Group's sales. A significant portion of the sales of energy material businesses are export sales. Revenue recognition for these sales transactions may vary depending on the "International Rules on the Interpretation of Trade Terms (incoterms)" and usually the delivery of the products to the destination takes a long period of time, we judged that there is a high possibility of inappropriate adjustments on the timing of revenue recognition due to fraud.

Inspection of document to verify the appropriateness of timing of revenue recognition for samples selected from export sales transactions of energy material projects that occurred during a certain period before and after the end of the fiscal period Other Matters The consolidated financial statements of the Group as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on March 8, 2023. The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to audit such consolidated financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with K-IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with KSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with KSAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and

obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors' report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Yang-Ki Jung. Seoul, Korea March 13, 2024 This report is effective as of March 13, 2024, the audit report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the audit report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the audit report should understand that the above audit report has not been updated to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 The accompanying consolidated financial statements, including all footnote disclosures, were prepared by, and are the responsibility of, POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. Kim, Jun Hyung Chief Executive Officer POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. - 4 -

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 December 31, December 31, Notes 2023 2022 ASSETS: (Korean won) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 4,6,7,8 ₩ 389,579,199,482 ₩ 281,380,444,158 Other financial assets 4,6,8,10,11,38,39 263,412,024,345 543,581,894,767 Trade receivables 4,6,9,39 758,049,903,328 288,251,214,999 Contract assets 4,9,29,39 9,680,909,912 11,953,195,995 Inventories 13 916,674,470,483 870,133,665,539 Other assets 12 71,356,583,015 42,187,760,955 Income taxes receivable 23 3,128,320,264 30,295,537 2,411,881,410,829 2,037,518,471,950 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property, plant and equipment 14 3,359,487,997,645 2,097,998,557,447 Right-of-use assets 15 103,847,838,212 99,734,376,124 Intangible assets 16 40,880,147,843 30,937,938,871 Investments in associates and joint ventures 18 262,841,552,913 287,705,105,620 Other financial assets 4,6,10,11,38,39 49,257,106,080 34,375,942,268 Investment property 17 188,070,156 188,070,156 Net Defined benefit assets 22 27,388,587,772 31,155,257,910 Other assets 12 23,338,406,670 1,074,893,841 Deferred tax assets 23 55,482,179,751 16,787,526,002 3,922,711,887,042 2,599,957,668,239 TOTAL ASSETS ₩ 6,334,593,297,871 ₩ 4,637,476,140,189 LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 4,6,39 ₩ 262,251,342,107 ₩ 288,697,331,268 Contract liabilities 20,29,39 1,271,094,700 4,743,604,414 Short-term borrowings 4,6,21 352,139,820,122 202,826,829,068 Current portion of long-term borrowings and debentures 4,6,21 327,651,087,897 262,105,774,279 Other financial liabilities 4,6,19,38,39 424,393,605,558 162,576,173,394 Lease liabilities 4,6,15 16,787,717,635 18,075,727,222 Other provisions 24 5,798,873,151 3,917,731,426 Other liabilities 20 4,828,034,290 3,496,114,947 Income taxes payable 23 1,286,237,565 19,353,536,748 1,396,407,813,025 965,792,822,766 (Continued) - 5 -

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 December 31, December 31, Notes 2023 2022 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: (Korean won) Long-term borrowings and debentures 4,6,21 2,218,104,479,318 926,410,899,757 Net benefit defined liabilities 22 406,999,499 424,740,953 Other financial liabilities 4,6,19,38,39 16,843,484,836 10,709,737,378 Lease liabilities 4,6,15 79,702,557,350 73,711,926,919 Other provisions 24 8,057,979,367 5,839,075,936 Deferred tax liabilities 23 3,603,994,393 3,942,297,639 2,326,719,494,763 1,021,038,678,582 TOTAL LIABILITIES ₩ 3,723,127,307,788 ₩ 1,986,831,501,348 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT: Common stock 25 ₩ 38,731,610,000 ₩ 38,731,610,000 Additional paid-in capital 26 1,457,400,615,954 1,454,531,893,625 Capital adjustment 27 (127,633,910,076) (16,819,535,254) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 28 (16,742,186,987) (8,920,112,154) Retained earnings 28 998,453,747,373 1,003,497,787,834 2,350,209,876,264 2,471,021,644,051 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 261,256,113,819 179,622,994,790 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY ₩ 2,611,465,990,083 ₩ 2,650,644,638,841 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ₩ 6,334,593,297,871 ₩ 4,637,476,140,189 (Concluded) See notes to consolidated financial statements. - 6 -

POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. (FORMERLY, POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 Notes 2023 2022 (Korean won) SALES 5,29,39 ₩ 4,759,871,486,264 ₩ 3,301,915,805,063 COST OF SALES 32,39 4,502,641,709,206 2,967,157,795,371 GROSS PROFIT 257,229,777,058 334,758,009,692 General administrative expense 30,32,39 197,707,172,296 156,949,012,419 Selling and logistics expense 30,33 23,640,418,763 11,937,327,330 OPERATING INCOME 35,882,185,999 165,871,669,943 Other income 31,39 9,937,503,103 4,774,826,974 Other expense 31,39 58,667,161,732 3,441,213,761 Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint (30,920,020,533) 20,749,921,121 ventures 18 Financial income 6,33 203,467,428,777 121,370,869,361 Financial expense 6,33 175,792,031,699 175,381,126,020 INCOME (LOSS) (16,092,096,085) 133,944,947,618 BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE Income tax expense (income) 23 (20,527,316,038) 12,016,380,494 NET INCOME ₩ 4,435,219,953 ₩ 121,928,567,124 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the Parent 28,722,208,549 118,266,658,602 Non-controlling interests (24,286,988,596) 3,661,908,522 (Continued) - 7 -