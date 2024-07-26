POSCO Group and GM held a joint promotion for Lyriq on the 26th at the POSCO Center in Seoul.

The first electric vehicle to fully utilize both anode and cathode materials from POSCO Future M, maximizing driving range and fast-charging capabilities.

Incorporating POSCO's Giga Steel, ultra-high-strength, and electrical steel ensures top safety ratings and superior driving performance.

To mark the domestic launch of the Cadillac luxury electric vehicle 'Lyriq,' which extensively utilizes POSCO Group's secondary battery materials and steel products, POSCO Group and GM hosted a joint promotional event.

On the 26th, both companies displayed the 'Lyriq' at the POSCO Center in Gangnam, Seoul, offering test drives and purchase consultations to POSCO Group employees and nearby professionals.

The event was attended by Yoo Byeong-og, President of POSCO Future M; Seo Yu-ran, Head of POSCO's Automotive Materials Marketing Division; Hector Villarreal, President of GM Korea; and Tommy Hosea, Vice President of GM's Global Operations Purchasing and Supply Chain. It commemorated the launch of this electric vehicle, a product of the collaboration between POSCO Group and GM.

The Lyriq, the first model based on GM's next-generation modular electric vehicle platform 'Ultium,' is also the first electric vehicle to fully integrate both anode and cathode materials from POSCO Future M. It features a battery pack comprising 12 modules, each containing battery cells made from POSCO Future M's anode and cathode materials.

The Lyriq's battery uses high-nickel NCMA* cathode materials, known for high energy density, enabling a driving range of up to 465 km on a full charge. POSCO Future M successfully mass-produced NCMA single-crystal cathode materials domestically for the first time in March last year. The anode material employs low-expansion natural graphite anodes, which improve high-speed charging performance, stability, and lifespan compared to conventional products. The Lyriq supports DC fast charging with up to 190 kW output, allowing approximately 120 km of range with a 10-minute charge.

*High-nickel NCMA cathode: A cathode material comprising nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum, with an increased nickel ratio to enhance battery energy density, thermal stability, and output.

*Low-expansion natural graphite anode: An anode material that shifts from a plate-like to an isotropic structure, accelerating lithium-ion movement and reducing expansion, thereby improving charging speed, stability, and lifespan.

The Lyriq also incorporates POSCO's ultra-high-strength steel and electrical steel products. Its body and chassis use Giga Steel (tensile strength over 980 MPa) and ultra-high-strength steel, earning the highest safety rating of 5 stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S., enhancing strength, workability, and environmental friendliness.

The drive motor features high-efficiency, non-oriented electrical steel* 'Hyper NO,' reducing energy loss and delivering top-tier driving performance among its peers. POSCO is the sole domestic producer of high-efficiency, non-oriented electrical steel, a material requiring advanced technology, with only a few global steelmakers, including POSCO, capable of providing stable quality.

*Non-oriented electrical steel: Used in motors to enable rotational motion via electrical current. Thinner materials minimize energy loss during motor operation. The Lyriq's main motor employs 0.25mm thick Hyper NO, achieving 500 horsepower and 62.2 kgm of torque.

The Lyriq, optimized for performance and efficiency with POSCO Group's top-tier battery materials and steel products, showcases a harmonious blend of stable, agile driving performance, a new design language, and next-generation technology under the Cadillac brand, standing out in the global market. In the first quarter of this year, the Lyriq ranked first in sales among single models in the U.S. luxury electric vehicle market.

Yoo Byeong-og, President of POSCO Future M, expressed, "We hope that the Lyriq, a product of the collaboration between POSCO Group and GM, will continue its success in Korea following its achievements in the U.S. POSCO Future M will continue to develop and reliably supply high-performance battery materials, leveraging our advanced technology, to support GM in leading the electric vehicle market."

Additionally, POSCO Future M and GM continue strengthening their cooperation to establish a stable battery material supply chain in North America. In May 2022, they established 'Ultium CAM,' the first joint venture between a battery material company and an automaker. They plan to complete a 30,000-ton capacity cathode material production plant in Quebec, Canada, in the second half of this year. To strategically respond to regional supply chain enhancement policies such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), they also plan to expand a cathode material plant and establish a precursor plant, a critical intermediate material for cathodes, in North America by 2026.

▲In celebration of the domestic launch of the Cadillac luxury electric vehicle 'Lyriq,' extensively incorporating POSCO Group's secondary battery materials and steel products, POSCO Group and GM held a joint promotion at the POSCO Center in Seoul. Pictured are Yoo Byeong-og, President of POSCO Future M (right), and Hector Villarreal, President of GM Korea, sitting inside the Cadillac luxury electric vehicle Lyriq.

▲POSCO Group and GM organized a joint promotion at the POSCO Center in Seoul to commemorate the domestic launch of the Cadillac luxury electric vehicle 'Lyriq,' featuring extensive use of POSCO Group's secondary battery materials and steel products. From left: Yoo Byeong-og, President of POSCO Future M (left), Tommy Hosea, Vice President of GM's Global Operations Purchasing and Supply Chain, and Hector Villarreal, President of GM Korea (right), celebrating the launch of Lyriq.