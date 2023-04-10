Advanced search
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
398500.00 KRW   +7.85%
05:52pADRs End Mostly Lower, Posco Rises
DJ
05:10aPosco Holdings Rallies Amid Bets on Steel-Demand Recovery
DJ
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the Week
DJ
ADRs End Mostly Lower, Posco Rises

04/10/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.2% to 152.54. The European index declined 0.1% to 150.16, the Asian index fell 0.6% to 172.74, the Latin American index climbed 1.4% to 185.81 and the emerging markets index fell 0.4% to 289.55.

ADRs of the South Korean steelmaker Posco Holdings Inc. gained 9.4% to $74.28 amid growing expectations for a recovery in demand and solid future growth in its battery-materials business.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1751ET

Financials
Sales 2023 84 308 B 63,8 B 63,8 B
Net income 2023 3 292 B 2,49 B 2,49 B
Net Debt 2023 5 828 B 4,41 B 4,41 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,78x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 30 212 B 22 857 M 22 857 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 398 500,00 KRW
Average target price 395 095,24 KRW
Spread / Average Target -0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.44.12%21 303
NUCOR CORPORATION10.41%36 665
ARCELORMITTAL4.70%22 604
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION28.23%20 496
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.5.88%17 644
TATA STEEL LIMITED-6.84%15 593
