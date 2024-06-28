2023 POSCO HOLDINGS SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
About This Report
POSCO Holdings proudly presents our 2023 sustainability report describing our commitment, strategy, and performance in advancing sustainability and ESG management.
This year is deeply meaningful as POSCO celebrates the 20th anniversary of its sustainability reporting. In this report, we offer a systemic view of POSCO Group's mid/long-term strategies, goals, business operations, and ESG performance in accordance with global ESG disclosure standards.
Moving forward, POSCO Holdings will transparently disclose POSCO Group's mid/long-term strategies and achievements by embracing the perspectives and meeting the expectations of our stakeholders through sustainability reporting.
[Report Distribution and Feedback]
This report can be downloaded on our website (www.posco-inc.com). Please contact us with feedback or inquiries about this report.
[Department: Corporate Compliance and Ethics Team]
E-mail:esg@posco-inc.com
Website: www.posco-inc.com
Address: 440, Teheran-ro(Daechi-dong),Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea
Reporting Principles
This report was prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards: Core option. As a member of the UN Global Compact, POSCO Group outlined its progress in compliance with the 10 principles defined for human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption as well as our efforts to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The financial data contained herein conforms to the K-IFRS. ESG disclosures comply with the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) industry classification system as well as the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) recommendations.
Reporting Scope
As a holding company, multiple affiliated companies are operated by POSCO Holdings. This report compiles qualitative performance and quantitative data pertaining to the domestic operations of 10 key operating companies, along with five major steel production subsidiaries operating overseas.
It should be noted that there are discrepancies in disclosure items for environmental and social data between domestic and overseas operations; moreover, separate disclosure was made for overseas steelmaking operations based on consolidated accounting.
*Key operating companies (10 companies): POSCO Holdings, POSCO, POSCO INTERNATIONAL, POSCO E&C, POSCO FUTURE M, POSCO DX, POSCO FLOW, POSCO STEELEON,
POSCO Mobility Solution, POSCO M-TECH
- Overseas steel production subsidiaries (5 companies): PT.Krakatau POSCO (Indonesia), Zhangjiagang Pohang Stainless Steel (China), POSCO Yamato Vina Steel (Vietnam), POSCO Maharashtra Steel (India), POSCO Thainox (Thailand)
Reporting Period
This report generally covers the period between January 1 and December 31 of 2023. Some information regarding the performances of POSCO and POSCO Group's key operating companies and overseas operations may extend into the first half of 2024.
Reporting Cycle
Annual (previous reporting: July 2023)
Assurance
To ensure credibility of the reporting process and the information contained herein, this report was assured in accordance with ISAE 3000 by Samsil PricewaterhouseCoopers, an independent assurance provider.
Disclaimer
This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect POSCO Holdings' current outlook and strategy as well as predictions for our future sustainability and ESG performance. Such statements are best interpreted by taking into account a wide range of variables and uncertainties that may occur in the future. Hence, discrepancies may be observed between these statements and actual outcomes. POSCO Holdings is not obligated in any way to update or correct such forward-looking statements.
Reference Links for Further Information
POSCO Holdings ESG
POSCO INTERNATIONAL's Sustainability Report
POSCO Holdings Business Report
POSCO E&C's Sustainability Report
POSCO Holdings Auditor's Report
POSCO FUTURE M's Sustainability Report
POSCO Holdings Governance Report
POSCO DX's Sustainability Report
POSCO Holdings Form 20-F
POSCO FLOW's Sustainability Report
POSCO Holdings IR Achieves
POSCO STEELEON's Sustainability Report
POSCO Newsroom
POSCO M-TECH's Sustainability Report
CEO Message
Let me begin by thanking our stakeholders for the unwavering support provided in every step of the way. I feel honored to deliver this message as the 10th Chairman of POSCO Group.
At POSCO Group, we champion the legacy of our predecessors as we take steps towards the new vision of 'Materials for Tomorrow, Innovation for Excellence'. This vision drives us to restore our native competencies across all of our operations and to gain the trust of our stakeholders so that we can stand on a strong foundation for continuous growth.
Established as a steelmaker, POSCO Group has long served to advance national and societal development. Today, we have ventured into the rechargeable battery materials business, which holds the key to shaping a greener future, further enhancing our corporate value and sustainability.
In the steel business, we will expedite the launch of low-carbon products and the development of decarbonized steelmaking and other breakthrough technologies to establish a low-carbon supply system. Moreover, the green transformation will be seized as an opportunity to hone the competitive advantage of our value-added premium products, thereby moving the needle on the global race to carbon net-zero.
For our rechargeable battery materials business, we will pursue operational efficiency across the value chain and continue to make investments to generate powerful business performance once the market recovers.
The energy business will assist the Group-widelow-carbon energy transition; our trading and logistics businesses will help render the steel and rechargeable battery materials supply chains more formidable, deriving maximum synergy throughout the Group's affiliated sectors.
We have demonstrated relentless commitment to meet the highest ethical standards as well as advanced governance principles on par with global norms. To answer the call of our stakeholders who expect no less than to model ethical management, we launched the POSCO Clean Committee and declared the New Ethical Management initiative, as a means to steer our management toward practices that resonate with all stakeholders.
We continue to add rigor to how we meet societal requirements on occupational incidents and GHG emissions; simultaneously, we will strengthen our safety culture by enforcing compliance with workplace rules and procedures. Furthermore, development of smart technologies will fundamentally eliminate risk in hazard-prone work processes and blind spots, enhancing safety on the shop floor.
Bars have been raised on corporate engagement and communication. To remain proactive to escalating social demands and to pursue win-win partnership, we will practice integrity in our communications and seek trust- based collaboration with local communities.
POSCO Group enjoys undisputed leadership today because of our patriotic devotion to advance nation-building through steelmaking, our diehard spirit of entrepreneurship and the endurance and dedication of our employees. The founding spirit of nationalistic goals are evolving into 'Materials for Tomorrow', and the pioneering challenge into 'Innovation for Excellence'.
We would like to count on your abiding encouragement and support in our journey towards sustainable growth.
Thank you.
CHANG In Hwa
Representative Director & Chairman, POSCO Group
05
What We Do
Vision
"Materials for Tomorrow, Innovation for Excellence"
Rechargeable
New
Core Business
Steel
Businesses in
Battery
Future
Materials
Materials
Operating Group
Businesses
Energy
Hydrogen
Construction/
DX
Logistics
Infrastructure
06
POSCO Group began as a steelmaking enterprise; today, we have expanded into rechargeable battery materials, an industry sector essential to building an eco- friendly future. This is how we continue to enhance the identity and value of POSCO Group on the global stage.
Steel business will continue to serve as the backbone of the growth of domestic industries and our business group. Our goal is to deliver innovative products that our customers desire, optimize processes to elevate operational efficiency, and strengthen our undisputed competitive advantage.
Rechargeable battery materials will power the engine of our future growth. By replicating the operational knowhow gained from our steelmaking experience, we will speed up project ramp-up. At the same time, we will strengthen native competencies that align with market demands.
As our vision to guide us to these goals, the founding ideal of 'nation-building through steelmaking' will evolve into making 'Materials for Tomorrow'; the entrepreneurial spirit of our founding generation will be refined into a vision to 'Innovate for Excellence.'
Core Business Sectors - 1. Steel
Steel is an essential element of modern life. Backed by industry-leading competitiveness, POSCO Group steers the transition to low-emission steelmaking.
07
Domestic Operations
By shifting to decarbonized processes and reinforcing the sustainable product portfolio, we are positioned for future market leadership.
・Install electric arc furnaces (EAF) and develop bridge technologies to reduce carbon emissions in existing facilities ・Promote sales growth for sustainable products and make forward-looking investments
・Integrate digital and innovative process to enhance operational efficiency
Overseas Operations
Across the world, we oversee multiple operations including steel mills, processing centers, and raw materials sourcing subsidiaries. Investments in Indonesia, India, and the Americas, the three fast-growing steel markets, are considered to scale our global business.
・Invest in growth markets via diverse avenues, e.g., JV, local manufacturing capacity building and eco-friendly process application ・Seek partnerships with raw materials and energy suppliers, e.g. Australia
Crude Steel Output (2023)
Domestic
35,682
Kt
39,942
(89.3% of consolidated crude
steel production)
Pohang Steelworks
Kt
89.3%
Gwangyang Steelworks
Crude Steel Output (2023)
39,942Kt 10.7%
Overseas
4,260
Kt
(10.7% of consolidated crude
PT.Krakatau POSCO (Indonesia)
steel production)
Zhangjiagang Pohang Stainless Steel (China)
POSCO YAMATO-VINA (Vietnam)
Global Recognition
World's most competitive steelmaker
Industry Champion in Sustainability
for 14 straight years (2010~2023)
Named Sustainability Champion for 2 consecutive years
as ranked by the World Steel Dynamics, a world-renowned steel industry consultancy
(2022, 2023) by the World Steel Association
Operating Company
POSCO
POSCO STEELEON
POSCO M-TECH
Core Business Sectors - 2. Rechargeable Battery Materials
08
POSCO Group has built a complete rechargeable battery materials value chain. We are uniquely equipped to supply the world with raw inputs as well as final active materials, i.e., cathode and anode active materials (CAM, AAM). Furthermore, we will continue to expand the scope of our activities by harnessing the synergies generated across our Group businesses.
Value Chain
Our competititve advantage is that we own the raw and intermediate sources required to manufacture cathode-active and anode-active materials, essential components for rechargeable batteries.
Vertical Integration of Battery Materials Business
With POSCO Holdings at the helm, we have integrated mineral extraction, material production and processing vertically, with the goal to maximize synergy across POSCO Group companies.
Mineral
Resources
Lithium brine
Lithium mine
Nickel mine
Graphite mine
Raw
Materials
Lithium
Nickel
Flake graphite
Coal tar
Recycling
Intermediary
Final
Materials
Materials
CAM
Precursor
Spherical graphite
Natural graphite
AAM
Needle coke
Artificial graphite
AAM
Silicon AAM
Next-generation
e.g. Li-
battery materials
metal AAMs, solid electrolytes
Battery
71%
POSCO
INTERNATIONAL
Copper foil
100% POSCO Mobility Solution
Motor core
100%
49%
100%
60%
40%
POSCO
SNNC
PLSC
POSCO
POSCO JK
ARGENTINA
(Poland Legnica
FUTURE M
SOLID
Sourcing Center)
SOLUTION
100%
49%
51%
CAM & AAM,
Next-generation
POSCO
Nickel refining
POSCO-GS
Precursor
battery materials
LITHIUM
JV in Indonesia
ECO
100%
SOLUTION
MATERIALS
POSCO
82%
60%
65%
SILICON
POSCO HY
SOLUTION
POSCO-Pilbara
POSCO CNGR
CLEAN METAL
AAM
LITHIUM
NICKEL
Recycling
SOLUTION
SOLUTION
Lithium
Nickel
60%
40%
60%
51%
85%
20%
ZHEJIANG
ZHEJIANG
POSCO
P&O
ULTIUM
C&P Advanced
POSCO-HUAYOUHUAYOU-POSCO
MC MATERIALS
CHEMICAL
CAM
Material
ESL
ESM
Technology
(ZPHE)
(ZHPE)
Needle coke
Pitch
CAM
Precursor
CAM
Precursor
Core Business Sectors - 2. Rechargeable Battery Materials _ Lithium/Nickel
09
To ensure reliable supply of essential battery components, e.g., lithium, nickel, we are investing in prominent assets, such as salt lakes and mining rights.
Lithium
Acquisition of a salt lake in Argentina and hard rock lithium in Australia have paved the way to produce lithium hydroxide in Korea from 2024.
Salt Lake in Argentina
Operator (shares)
POSCO Argentina
(100%, POSCO Holdings)
Location
Hombre Muerto salt lake Salta & Catamarca, Argentina Reserves
13,517K tons (LCE)
Brine
Brine Lithium Plant
Operator (shares)
Phase 1 upstream & downstream: POSCO Argentina (100%, POSCO Holdings)
Phase 2 upstream: POSCO Argentina (100%, POSCO Holdings)
Phase 2 downstream: POSCO Lithium Solution (100%, POSCO Holdings)
Location
Phase 1 upstream & downstream: Salta & Catamarca, Argentina
Phase 2 upstream: Salta & Catamarca, Argentina
Phase 2 downstream: Yulchon Industrial Complex, Gwangyang Yield
LH, 50Ktpa (25K tpa each from Phases 1 and 2)
Mine in Australia
Operator (shares)
Pilbara Minerals, Australia
(2.73%, POSCO Holdings)
Location
Pilgan Mine, Pilgangoora, Western Australia
Reserve
269M tpa
(offtake agreements signed for 315Ktpa)
Hard rock
Lithium Ore Processing Plant
Operator (shares)
POSCO Pilbara Lithium Solution
(82%, POSCO Holdings; 18%, Pilbara)
Location
Yulchon Industrial Complex, Gwangyang
Yield
LH, 43Ktpa
Nickel
Both wet and dry metallurgical approaches are used to produce nickel sustainably; come 2024, we will be production-ready in Gwangyang for battery-grade nickel sulfate.
*High purity nickel with 99.9% and over nickel content
Pyro-metallurgy
Battery-grade nickel sulfate (Gwangyang)
Battery-grade nickel sulfate (Pohang)
Operator
Operator (shares)
Upstream: SNNC
POSCO CNGR Nickel Solution 60%
Downstream: POSCO
(POSCO Holdings 60%; 40% CNGR)
Location
Location
National Industrial Complex, Gwangyang
Yeongilman Industrial Complex No.4, Pohang
Output
Output
Nickel sulfate, 20Ktpa
Nickel sulfate, 50Ktpa
Pyrometallurgy (Indonesia)
Shares
POSCO Holdings 49%, JV partner 51% Location
Halmahera, Indonesia
Output
Nickel matte, 52Ktpa
Hydro-metallurgy
Hydrometallurgy (Australia)
Operator (shares)
Ravensthorpe Nickel Operation
(24.32%, POSCO Holdings; 75.68%, FQM)
Location
Ravensthorpe, Western Australia
Output
MHP, 7.5Ktpa (offtake)
Core Business Sectors - 2. Rechargeable Battery Materials _ CAM/AAM
10
With proactive technological development and capital investments led by POSCO FUTURE M, we are uniquely positioned as the only supplier of both cathode and anode active materials in Korea.
POSCO FUTURE M's CAM production
Quebec, Canada (Ultium CAM)
3
Capacity: 30Ktpa
2
Location: Bécancour, Quebec, Canada
locations
Gumi CAM Plant
locations
in Korea
Capacity: 10Ktpa
abroad
Location: Industrial Complex
No. 4, Gumi
POSCO FUTURE M's AAM production
3
locations in Korea
(only AAM supplier in Korea)
(Natural) Sejong AAM
Plant No.1
Capacity: Natural graphite,
26Ktpa
Location: Jeon-ui Regular Industrial
(Natural) Sejong AAM Plant No. 2 Capacity: Natural graphite, 48Ktpa Location: High-techIndustrial Complex, Sejong
Pohang CAM Plant Capacity: 60Ktpa Location: Yeongilman Industrial Complex, Pohang Gwangyang CAM Plant Capacity: 90Ktpa Location: Yulchon Industrial Complex, Gwangyang
Tongxiang, China (ZPHE/ZHPE)
Capacity: 25Ktpa
Location: Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province, China
Complex, Sejong
(Artificial) Pohang AAM Plant Capacity: Artificial graphite, 18Ktpa
Location: Blue Valley National Industrial Complex, Pohang
2030 CAM targets*
2030 AAM targets
Capacity
Korea
China
North America
Indonesia
Europe
345
60
395
60
215
30
25
25
310
25
260
160
(unit: 1,000 tons)
1,000 150
30
90
35
695
Sales & EBITDA
(unit: KRW trillion)
Sales
36.2
EBITDA
2.7
4.7
7.9
3.3
Capacity
(unit: 1,000 tons)
Natural graphite
370
Artificial graphite
35
Silicon AAM**
153
93
1
93
1
114
2
18
18
38
182
74
74
74
Sales & EBITDA
(unit: KRW trillion)
Sales
5.2
EBITDA
0.3
0.5
0.9
1.4
2024 2025 2026 2030
*The figures are preliminary as of June 2024 and subject to change.
2024
2025
2026
2030
*Consolidated
2024
2025
2026
2030
*The figures are preliminary as of June 2024 and subject to change **POSCO Silicon Solution (SiOx included)
2024
2025
2026
2030
*Consolidated
Operating Company
POSCO FUTURE M
POSCO MC MATERIALS
P&O CHEMICAL
