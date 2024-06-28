2023 POSCO HOLDINGS SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

About This Report

POSCO Holdings proudly presents our 2023 sustainability report describing our commitment, strategy, and performance in advancing sustainability and ESG management.

This year is deeply meaningful as POSCO celebrates the 20th anniversary of its sustainability reporting. In this report, we offer a systemic view of POSCO Group's mid/long-term strategies, goals, business operations, and ESG performance in accordance with global ESG disclosure standards.

Moving forward, POSCO Holdings will transparently disclose POSCO Group's mid/long-term strategies and achievements by embracing the perspectives and meeting the expectations of our stakeholders through sustainability reporting.

[Report Distribution and Feedback]

This report can be downloaded on our website (www.posco-inc.com). Please contact us with feedback or inquiries about this report.

[Department: Corporate Compliance and Ethics Team]

E-mail:esg@posco-inc.com

Website: www.posco-inc.com

Address: 440, Teheran-ro(Daechi-dong),Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Reporting Principles

This report was prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards: Core option. As a member of the UN Global Compact, POSCO Group outlined its progress in compliance with the 10 principles defined for human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption as well as our efforts to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The financial data contained herein conforms to the K-IFRS. ESG disclosures comply with the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) industry classification system as well as the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) recommendations.

Reporting Scope

As a holding company, multiple affiliated companies are operated by POSCO Holdings. This report compiles qualitative performance and quantitative data pertaining to the domestic operations of 10 key operating companies, along with five major steel production subsidiaries operating overseas.

It should be noted that there are discrepancies in disclosure items for environmental and social data between domestic and overseas operations; moreover, separate disclosure was made for overseas steelmaking operations based on consolidated accounting.

*Key operating companies (10 companies): POSCO Holdings, POSCO, POSCO INTERNATIONAL, POSCO E&C, POSCO FUTURE M, POSCO DX, POSCO FLOW, POSCO STEELEON,

POSCO Mobility Solution, POSCO M-TECH

- Overseas steel production subsidiaries (5 companies): PT.Krakatau POSCO (Indonesia), Zhangjiagang Pohang Stainless Steel (China), POSCO Yamato Vina Steel (Vietnam), POSCO Maharashtra Steel (India), POSCO Thainox (Thailand)

Reporting Period

This report generally covers the period between January 1 and December 31 of 2023. Some information regarding the performances of POSCO and POSCO Group's key operating companies and overseas operations may extend into the first half of 2024.

Reporting Cycle

Annual (previous reporting: July 2023)

Assurance

To ensure credibility of the reporting process and the information contained herein, this report was assured in accordance with ISAE 3000 by Samsil PricewaterhouseCoopers, an independent assurance provider.

Disclaimer

This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect POSCO Holdings' current outlook and strategy as well as predictions for our future sustainability and ESG performance. Such statements are best interpreted by taking into account a wide range of variables and uncertainties that may occur in the future. Hence, discrepancies may be observed between these statements and actual outcomes. POSCO Holdings is not obligated in any way to update or correct such forward-looking statements.

PART 1

CORPORATE

OVERVIEW

CEO Message

05

POSCO Group's Business Areas

06

Risk Management

18

Innovative stories for Better Future

20

History of Sustainability Reporting

23

CEO Message

Let me begin by thanking our stakeholders for the unwavering support provided in every step of the way. I feel honored to deliver this message as the 10th Chairman of POSCO Group.

At POSCO Group, we champion the legacy of our predecessors as we take steps towards the new vision of 'Materials for Tomorrow, Innovation for Excellence'. This vision drives us to restore our native competencies across all of our operations and to gain the trust of our stakeholders so that we can stand on a strong foundation for continuous growth.

Established as a steelmaker, POSCO Group has long served to advance national and societal development. Today, we have ventured into the rechargeable battery materials business, which holds the key to shaping a greener future, further enhancing our corporate value and sustainability.

In the steel business, we will expedite the launch of low-carbon products and the development of decarbonized steelmaking and other breakthrough technologies to establish a low-carbon supply system. Moreover, the green transformation will be seized as an opportunity to hone the competitive advantage of our value-added premium products, thereby moving the needle on the global race to carbon net-zero.

For our rechargeable battery materials business, we will pursue operational efficiency across the value chain and continue to make investments to generate powerful business performance once the market recovers.

The energy business will assist the Group-widelow-carbon energy transition; our trading and logistics businesses will help render the steel and rechargeable battery materials supply chains more formidable, deriving maximum synergy throughout the Group's affiliated sectors.

We have demonstrated relentless commitment to meet the highest ethical standards as well as advanced governance principles on par with global norms. To answer the call of our stakeholders who expect no less than to model ethical management, we launched the POSCO Clean Committee and declared the New Ethical Management initiative, as a means to steer our management toward practices that resonate with all stakeholders.

We continue to add rigor to how we meet societal requirements on occupational incidents and GHG emissions; simultaneously, we will strengthen our safety culture by enforcing compliance with workplace rules and procedures. Furthermore, development of smart technologies will fundamentally eliminate risk in hazard-prone work processes and blind spots, enhancing safety on the shop floor.

Bars have been raised on corporate engagement and communication. To remain proactive to escalating social demands and to pursue win-win partnership, we will practice integrity in our communications and seek trust- based collaboration with local communities.

POSCO Group enjoys undisputed leadership today because of our patriotic devotion to advance nation-building through steelmaking, our diehard spirit of entrepreneurship and the endurance and dedication of our employees. The founding spirit of nationalistic goals are evolving into 'Materials for Tomorrow', and the pioneering challenge into 'Innovation for Excellence'.

We would like to count on your abiding encouragement and support in our journey towards sustainable growth.

Thank you.

CHANG In Hwa

Representative Director & Chairman, POSCO Group

05

What We Do

Vision

"Materials for Tomorrow, Innovation for Excellence"

Rechargeable

New

Core Business

Steel

Businesses in

Battery

Future

Materials

Materials

Operating Group

Businesses

Energy

Hydrogen

Construction/

DX

Logistics

Infrastructure

06

POSCO Group began as a steelmaking enterprise; today, we have expanded into rechargeable battery materials, an industry sector essential to building an eco- friendly future. This is how we continue to enhance the identity and value of POSCO Group on the global stage.

Steel business will continue to serve as the backbone of the growth of domestic industries and our business group. Our goal is to deliver innovative products that our customers desire, optimize processes to elevate operational efficiency, and strengthen our undisputed competitive advantage.

Rechargeable battery materials will power the engine of our future growth. By replicating the operational knowhow gained from our steelmaking experience, we will speed up project ramp-up. At the same time, we will strengthen native competencies that align with market demands.

As our vision to guide us to these goals, the founding ideal of 'nation-building through steelmaking' will evolve into making 'Materials for Tomorrow'; the entrepreneurial spirit of our founding generation will be refined into a vision to 'Innovate for Excellence.'

Core Business Sectors - 1. Steel

Steel is an essential element of modern life. Backed by industry-leading competitiveness, POSCO Group steers the transition to low-emission steelmaking.

07

Domestic Operations

By shifting to decarbonized processes and reinforcing the sustainable product portfolio, we are positioned for future market leadership.

Install electric arc furnaces (EAF) and develop bridge technologies to reduce carbon emissions in existing facilities Promote sales growth for sustainable products and make forward-looking investments

Integrate digital and innovative process to enhance operational efficiency

Overseas Operations

Across the world, we oversee multiple operations including steel mills, processing centers, and raw materials sourcing subsidiaries. Investments in Indonesia, India, and the Americas, the three fast-growing steel markets, are considered to scale our global business.

Invest in growth markets via diverse avenues, e.g., JV, local manufacturing capacity building and eco-friendly process application Seek partnerships with raw materials and energy suppliers, e.g. Australia

Crude Steel Output (2023)

Domestic

35,682

Kt

39,942

(89.3% of consolidated crude

steel production)

Pohang Steelworks

Kt

89.3%

Gwangyang Steelworks

Crude Steel Output (2023)

39,942Kt 10.7%

Overseas

4,260

Kt

(10.7% of consolidated crude

PT.Krakatau POSCO (Indonesia)

steel production)

Zhangjiagang Pohang Stainless Steel (China)

POSCO YAMATO-VINA (Vietnam)

Global Recognition

World's most competitive steelmaker

Industry Champion in Sustainability

for 14 straight years (2010~2023)

Named Sustainability Champion for 2 consecutive years

as ranked by the World Steel Dynamics, a world-renowned steel industry consultancy

(2022, 2023) by the World Steel Association

Operating Company

POSCO

POSCO STEELEON

POSCO M-TECH

Core Business Sectors - 2. Rechargeable Battery Materials

08

POSCO Group has built a complete rechargeable battery materials value chain. We are uniquely equipped to supply the world with raw inputs as well as final active materials, i.e., cathode and anode active materials (CAM, AAM). Furthermore, we will continue to expand the scope of our activities by harnessing the synergies generated across our Group businesses.

Value Chain

Our competititve advantage is that we own the raw and intermediate sources required to manufacture cathode-active and anode-active materials, essential components for rechargeable batteries.

Vertical Integration of Battery Materials Business

With POSCO Holdings at the helm, we have integrated mineral extraction, material production and processing vertically, with the goal to maximize synergy across POSCO Group companies.

Mineral

Resources

Lithium brine

Lithium mine

Nickel mine

Graphite mine

Raw

Materials

Lithium

Nickel

Flake graphite

Coal tar

Recycling

Intermediary

Final

Materials

Materials

CAM

Precursor

Spherical graphite

Natural graphite

AAM

Needle coke

Artificial graphite

AAM

Silicon AAM

Next-generation

e.g. Li-

battery materials

metal AAMs, solid electrolytes

Battery

71%

POSCO

INTERNATIONAL

Copper foil

100% POSCO Mobility Solution

Motor core

100%

49%

100%

60%

40%

POSCO

SNNC

PLSC

POSCO

POSCO JK

ARGENTINA

(Poland Legnica

FUTURE M

SOLID

Sourcing Center)

SOLUTION

100%

49%

51%

CAM & AAM,

Next-generation

POSCO

Nickel refining

POSCO-GS

Precursor

battery materials

LITHIUM

JV in Indonesia

ECO

100%

SOLUTION

MATERIALS

POSCO

82%

60%

65%

SILICON

POSCO HY

SOLUTION

POSCO-Pilbara

POSCO CNGR

CLEAN METAL

AAM

LITHIUM

NICKEL

Recycling

SOLUTION

SOLUTION

Lithium

Nickel

60%

40%

60%

51%

85%

20%

ZHEJIANG

ZHEJIANG

POSCO

P&O

ULTIUM

C&P Advanced

POSCO-HUAYOUHUAYOU-POSCO

MC MATERIALS

CHEMICAL

CAM

Material

ESL

ESM

Technology

(ZPHE)

(ZHPE)

Needle coke

Pitch

CAM

Precursor

CAM

Precursor

Core Business Sectors - 2. Rechargeable Battery Materials _ Lithium/Nickel

09

To ensure reliable supply of essential battery components, e.g., lithium, nickel, we are investing in prominent assets, such as salt lakes and mining rights.

Lithium

Acquisition of a salt lake in Argentina and hard rock lithium in Australia have paved the way to produce lithium hydroxide in Korea from 2024.

Salt Lake in Argentina

Operator (shares)

POSCO Argentina

(100%, POSCO Holdings)

Location

Hombre Muerto salt lake Salta & Catamarca, Argentina Reserves

13,517K tons (LCE)

Brine

Brine Lithium Plant

Operator (shares)

Phase 1 upstream & downstream: POSCO Argentina (100%, POSCO Holdings)

Phase 2 upstream: POSCO Argentina (100%, POSCO Holdings)

Phase 2 downstream: POSCO Lithium Solution (100%, POSCO Holdings)

Location

Phase 1 upstream & downstream: Salta & Catamarca, Argentina

Phase 2 upstream: Salta & Catamarca, Argentina

Phase 2 downstream: Yulchon Industrial Complex, Gwangyang Yield

LH, 50Ktpa (25K tpa each from Phases 1 and 2)

Mine in Australia

Operator (shares)

Pilbara Minerals, Australia

(2.73%, POSCO Holdings)

Location

Pilgan Mine, Pilgangoora, Western Australia

Reserve

269M tpa

(offtake agreements signed for 315Ktpa)

Hard rock

Lithium Ore Processing Plant

Operator (shares)

POSCO Pilbara Lithium Solution

(82%, POSCO Holdings; 18%, Pilbara)

Location

Yulchon Industrial Complex, Gwangyang

Yield

LH, 43Ktpa

Nickel

Both wet and dry metallurgical approaches are used to produce nickel sustainably; come 2024, we will be production-ready in Gwangyang for battery-grade nickel sulfate.

*High purity nickel with 99.9% and over nickel content

Pyro-metallurgy

Battery-grade nickel sulfate (Gwangyang)

Battery-grade nickel sulfate (Pohang)

Operator

Operator (shares)

Upstream: SNNC

POSCO CNGR Nickel Solution 60%

Downstream: POSCO

(POSCO Holdings 60%; 40% CNGR)

Location

Location

National Industrial Complex, Gwangyang

Yeongilman Industrial Complex No.4, Pohang

Output

Output

Nickel sulfate, 20Ktpa

Nickel sulfate, 50Ktpa

Pyrometallurgy (Indonesia)

Shares

POSCO Holdings 49%, JV partner 51% Location

Halmahera, Indonesia

Output

Nickel matte, 52Ktpa

Hydro-metallurgy

Hydrometallurgy (Australia)

Operator (shares)

Ravensthorpe Nickel Operation

(24.32%, POSCO Holdings; 75.68%, FQM)

Location

Ravensthorpe, Western Australia

Output

MHP, 7.5Ktpa (offtake)

Core Business Sectors - 2. Rechargeable Battery Materials _ CAM/AAM

10

With proactive technological development and capital investments led by POSCO FUTURE M, we are uniquely positioned as the only supplier of both cathode and anode active materials in Korea.

POSCO FUTURE M's CAM production

Quebec, Canada (Ultium CAM)

3

Capacity: 30Ktpa

2

Location: Bécancour, Quebec, Canada

locations

Gumi CAM Plant

locations

in Korea

Capacity: 10Ktpa

abroad

Location: Industrial Complex

No. 4, Gumi

POSCO FUTURE M's AAM production

3

locations in Korea

(only AAM supplier in Korea)

(Natural) Sejong AAM

Plant No.1

Capacity: Natural graphite,

26Ktpa

Location: Jeon-ui Regular Industrial

(Natural) Sejong AAM Plant No. 2 Capacity: Natural graphite, 48Ktpa Location: High-techIndustrial Complex, Sejong

Pohang CAM Plant Capacity: 60Ktpa Location: Yeongilman Industrial Complex, Pohang Gwangyang CAM Plant Capacity: 90Ktpa Location: Yulchon Industrial Complex, Gwangyang

Tongxiang, China (ZPHE/ZHPE)

Capacity: 25Ktpa

Location: Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province, China

Complex, Sejong

(Artificial) Pohang AAM Plant Capacity: Artificial graphite, 18Ktpa

Location: Blue Valley National Industrial Complex, Pohang

2030 CAM targets*

2030 AAM targets

Capacity

Korea

China

North America

Indonesia

Europe

345

60

395

60

215

30

25

25

310

25

260

160

(unit: 1,000 tons)

1,000 150

30

90

35

695

Sales & EBITDA

(unit: KRW trillion)

Sales

36.2

EBITDA

2.7

4.7

7.9

3.3

Capacity

(unit: 1,000 tons)

Natural graphite

370

Artificial graphite

35

Silicon AAM**

153

93

1

93

1

114

2

18

18

38

182

74

74

74

Sales & EBITDA

(unit: KRW trillion)

Sales

5.2

EBITDA

0.3

0.5

0.9

1.4

2024 2025 2026 2030

*The figures are preliminary as of June 2024 and subject to change.

2024

2025

2026

2030

*Consolidated

2024

2025

2026

2030

*The figures are preliminary as of June 2024 and subject to change **POSCO Silicon Solution (SiOx included)

2024

2025

2026

2030

*Consolidated

Operating Company

POSCO FUTURE M

POSCO MC MATERIALS

P&O CHEMICAL

