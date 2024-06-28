CEO Message

Let me begin by thanking our stakeholders for the unwavering support provided in every step of the way. I feel honored to deliver this message as the 10th Chairman of POSCO Group.

At POSCO Group, we champion the legacy of our predecessors as we take steps towards the new vision of 'Materials for Tomorrow, Innovation for Excellence'. This vision drives us to restore our native competencies across all of our operations and to gain the trust of our stakeholders so that we can stand on a strong foundation for continuous growth.

Established as a steelmaker, POSCO Group has long served to advance national and societal development. Today, we have ventured into the rechargeable battery materials business, which holds the key to shaping a greener future, further enhancing our corporate value and sustainability.

In the steel business, we will expedite the launch of low-carbon products and the development of decarbonized steelmaking and other breakthrough technologies to establish a low-carbon supply system. Moreover, the green transformation will be seized as an opportunity to hone the competitive advantage of our value-added premium products, thereby moving the needle on the global race to carbon net-zero.

For our rechargeable battery materials business, we will pursue operational efficiency across the value chain and continue to make investments to generate powerful business performance once the market recovers.

The energy business will assist the Group-widelow-carbon energy transition; our trading and logistics businesses will help render the steel and rechargeable battery materials supply chains more formidable, deriving maximum synergy throughout the Group's affiliated sectors.