2022
POSCO HOLDINGS
Sustainability Report
POSCO Argentina Hombre Muerto Salt Lake
About This Report
About This Report
POSCO HOLDINGS, in pursuing the fulfillment of the "Corporate Citizenship" management philosophy, published the 2022 Sustainability Report to illustrate its commitment, strategy, and performance in advancing sustainable management and ESG management. This report was prepared in reflection of global ESG disclosure standards to present systematically POSCO Group's mid- to long-term strategies, goals, operations, and ESG performance. POSCO Group's key ESG indicators are listed in the ESG Factbook, and the ESG policies applied across POSCO Group are contained in the Policy Book.
POSCO HOLDINGS will transparently share POSCO Group's mid- to long-term strategies and achievements from the vantage of its stakeholders, reaching out and becoming even closer to them through its Sustainability Reports.
Cover Story
Reporting Principles
This report was prepared in accordance with the sustainability reporting framework of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option. As a member of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), POSCO HOLDINGS reports on the progress made in endorsing the Ten Principles of the UNGC in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The financial data contained herein conforms to the K-IFRS, and the ESG data of this report considers the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) industry-specific standards and reflects the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.
Reporting Period
This report primarily focuses on the performance of POSCO and major affiliates of POSCO Group spanning the period January 1 - December 31, 2022. A portion of the data is from the first half of 2023.
Assurance
This report was assured by Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers, an independent assurance provider, to ensure the reliability of its reporting process in accordance with ISAE 3000.
Report Distribution and Feedback
This report is available for download on POSCO HOLDINGS' website.
Kindly refer any comments or inquiries regarding this report to:
ESG Team
esg@posco-inc.com
Website
www.posco-inc.com
Address
440 Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea
Reporting Scope
POSCO HOLDINGS, as a holding company, operates a wide array of affiliates. This report contains the quantitative data and qualitative performance of POSCO HOLDINGS, POSCO Group's seven major affiliates and their domestic locations, and three crude steel manufacturing subsidiaries.
- Reporting Scope: 11 Companies ((Domestic) POSCO HOLDINGS, POSCO, POSCO INTERNATIONAL,
POSCO E&C, POSCO FUTURE M, POSCO DX, POSCO STEELEON, POSCO M-TECH (Overseas) PT.Krakatau
POSCO (Indonesia), Zhangjiagang Pohang Stainless Steel (China), PY-VINA (Vietnam))
Affiliates' Reports
POSCO
POSCO INTERNATIONAL
POSCO E&C
POSCO FUTURE M
POSCO DX
POSCO STEELEON
POSCOM-TECH
2
POSCO Charter of Corporate Citizenship
POSCO Charter of Corporate Citizenship
Companies achieve lasting growth and sustainability by pursuing harmony within the society where businesses operate.
As a member of the social community, companies who have benefitted from resources provided by the society should look beyond profit,
engage in addressing social issues and contribute to the prosperity of mankind and to making the world a better place.
We believe that this is the right way to move forward.
POSCO, under its management philosophy of 'Corporate Citizenship: Building a Better Future Together', will engage and communicate with all stakeholders including customers, employees and shareholders,
and continually seek changes and innovation in pursuit of sustainability by ultimately creating greater value for the company. Accordingly, POSCO that embraces Corporate Citizenship complies with the following principles when conducting business.
3
ONE
We nurture a robust business ecosystem with business partners.
- We practice the values of fairness, transparency and ethics across all business activities
- We pursue collaboration and mutual growth with partners and suppliers based on a culture of consideration and respect
- We support customer success by providing the finest products and services
TWO
We are at the forefront in addressing social issues and making society better.
- We take a leading role in confronting social challenges at the corporate level with a sense of empathy
- We carry out activities for the common good for the development of local communities and environmental protection
- We actively participate in philanthropy as part of our commitment to sharing with our neighbors and the society
July 25, 2019 POSCO
THREE
We foster a happy and fulfilling workplace by creating a corporate culture based on trust and creativity.
- We create a safe and pleasant working environment to promote the health and well-being of our employees
- We pioneer a corporate culture of trust and harmony through fair HR management practices and stable labor relations
- We create a great workplace where diversity is respected and a healthy work-life balance can be realized
[POSCO Argentina Hombre Muerto Salt Lake]
Contents
4
Contents
PART 1 Our Business
PART 2 Corporate Citizenship
About This Report
2
Corporate Citizenship Management Philosophy
20
POSCO Charter of Corporate Citizenship
3
Five Corporate Citizenship Brands
21
CEO Message
6
Corporate Citizenship Advisory Council
24
Seven Core Businesses
8
PART 3 ESG Performance
POSCO Group's ESG Strategic Framework
26
Double Materiality Assessment
27
Environmental
Social
Governance
Response to Climate Change
33
Creating a Safe Workplace
80
Ethics Implementation
109
Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
56
Supply Chain ESG Management
88
Compliance Implementation
112
Developing Eco-friendly Products and Services
62
Human Rights
96
Independence, Expertise, and Diversity of the Board
115
Preservation of Biodiversity
68
Promotion of Diversity and Inclusion
100
Risk Management
123
Minimizing Environmental Impact
71
Career Development and Fair Assessment
102
Protecting Shareholder Rights
126
Co-prosperity with the Local Community
106
Information Security
128
Transparent Tax Payment
131
Policy Support
132
Issuance of ESG Bonds
133
PART 4 ESG Issue Paper
PART 5 ESG Factbook
Labor Rights at POSCO Assan TST in Turkey
135
ESG Data
142
Human Rights and Environmental Issues
138
Reporting Index
167
in Palm Plantation, Indonesia
ESG Policy Book
170
Written Verification Opinion
197
Part 1
5
Part 1
Our Business
CEO MESSAGE
GROWTH VISION AND OBJECTIVES
SEVEN CORE BUSINESSES
06
07
08
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 09:50:02 UTC.