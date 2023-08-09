2022

POSCO HOLDINGS

Sustainability Report

POSCO Argentina Hombre Muerto Salt Lake

About This Report

POSCO HOLDINGS, in pursuing the fulfillment of the "Corporate Citizenship" management philosophy, published the 2022 Sustainability Report to illustrate its commitment, strategy, and performance in advancing sustainable management and ESG management. This report was prepared in reflection of global ESG disclosure standards to present systematically POSCO Group's mid- to long-term strategies, goals, operations, and ESG performance. POSCO Group's key ESG indicators are listed in the ESG Factbook, and the ESG policies applied across POSCO Group are contained in the Policy Book.

POSCO HOLDINGS will transparently share POSCO Group's mid- to long-term strategies and achievements from the vantage of its stakeholders, reaching out and becoming even closer to them through its Sustainability Reports.

Reporting Principles

This report was prepared in accordance with the sustainability reporting framework of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option. As a member of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), POSCO HOLDINGS reports on the progress made in endorsing the Ten Principles of the UNGC in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The financial data contained herein conforms to the K-IFRS, and the ESG data of this report considers the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) industry-specific standards and reflects the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

Reporting Period

This report primarily focuses on the performance of POSCO and major affiliates of POSCO Group spanning the period January 1 - December 31, 2022. A portion of the data is from the first half of 2023.

Assurance

This report was assured by Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers, an independent assurance provider, to ensure the reliability of its reporting process in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Report Distribution and Feedback

This report is available for download on POSCO HOLDINGS' website.

Kindly refer any comments or inquiries regarding this report to:

ESG Team

E-mail

esg@posco-inc.com

Website

www.posco-inc.com

Address

440 Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

The slogan embodies POSCO Group's aspiration and growth potential to lead the eco-friendly future material industry.

Reporting Scope

POSCO HOLDINGS, as a holding company, operates a wide array of affiliates. This report contains the quantitative data and qualitative performance of POSCO HOLDINGS, POSCO Group's seven major affiliates and their domestic locations, and three crude steel manufacturing subsidiaries.

  • Reporting Scope: 11 Companies ((Domestic) POSCO HOLDINGS, POSCO, POSCO INTERNATIONAL,
    POSCO E&C, POSCO FUTURE M, POSCO DX, POSCO STEELEON, POSCO M-TECH (Overseas) PT.Krakatau
    POSCO (Indonesia), Zhangjiagang Pohang Stainless Steel (China), PY-VINA (Vietnam))

POSCO Charter of Corporate Citizenship

Companies achieve lasting growth and sustainability by pursuing harmony within the society where businesses operate.

As a member of the social community, companies who have benefitted from resources provided by the society should look beyond profit,

engage in addressing social issues and contribute to the prosperity of mankind and to making the world a better place.

We believe that this is the right way to move forward.

POSCO, under its management philosophy of 'Corporate Citizenship: Building a Better Future Together', will engage and communicate with all stakeholders including customers, employees and shareholders,

and continually seek changes and innovation in pursuit of sustainability by ultimately creating greater value for the company. Accordingly, POSCO that embraces Corporate Citizenship complies with the following principles when conducting business.

ONE

We nurture a robust business ecosystem with business partners.

  • We practice the values of fairness, transparency and ethics across all business activities
  • We pursue collaboration and mutual growth with partners and suppliers based on a culture of consideration and respect
  • We support customer success by providing the finest products and services

TWO

We are at the forefront in addressing social issues and making society better.

  • We take a leading role in confronting social challenges at the corporate level with a sense of empathy
  • We carry out activities for the common good for the development of local communities and environmental protection
  • We actively participate in philanthropy as part of our commitment to sharing with our neighbors and the society

July 25, 2019 POSCO

THREE

We foster a happy and fulfilling workplace by creating a corporate culture based on trust and creativity.

  • We create a safe and pleasant working environment to promote the health and well-being of our employees
  • We pioneer a corporate culture of trust and harmony through fair HR management practices and stable labor relations
  • We create a great workplace where diversity is respected and a healthy work-life balance can be realized

[POSCO Argentina Hombre Muerto Salt Lake]

Contents

PART 1 Our Business

PART 2 Corporate Citizenship

About This Report

Corporate Citizenship Management Philosophy

20

POSCO Charter of Corporate Citizenship

3

Five Corporate Citizenship Brands

21

CEO Message

6

Corporate Citizenship Advisory Council

24

Seven Core Businesses

8

PART 3 ESG Performance

POSCO Group's ESG Strategic Framework

26

Double Materiality Assessment

27

Environmental

Social

Governance

Response to Climate Change

33

Creating a Safe Workplace

80

Ethics Implementation

109

Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

56

Supply Chain ESG Management

88

Compliance Implementation

112

Developing Eco-friendly Products and Services

62

Human Rights

96

Independence, Expertise, and Diversity of the Board

115

Preservation of Biodiversity

68

Promotion of Diversity and Inclusion

100

Risk Management

123

Minimizing Environmental Impact

71

Career Development and Fair Assessment

102

Protecting Shareholder Rights

126

Co-prosperity with the Local Community

106

Information Security

128

Transparent Tax Payment

131

Policy Support

132

Issuance of ESG Bonds

133

PART 4 ESG Issue Paper

PART 5 ESG Factbook

Labor Rights at POSCO Assan TST in Turkey

135

ESG Data

142

Human Rights and Environmental Issues

138

Reporting Index

167

in Palm Plantation, Indonesia

ESG Policy Book

170

Written Verification Opinion

197

Part 1

Part 1

Our Business

CEO MESSAGE

GROWTH VISION AND OBJECTIVES

SEVEN CORE BUSINESSES

06

07

08

