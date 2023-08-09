About This Report

About This Report POSCO HOLDINGS, in pursuing the fulfillment of the "Corporate Citizenship" management philosophy, published the 2022 Sustainability Report to illustrate its commitment, strategy, and performance in advancing sustainable management and ESG management. This report was prepared in reflection of global ESG disclosure standards to present systematically POSCO Group's mid- to long-term strategies, goals, operations, and ESG performance. POSCO Group's key ESG indicators are listed in the ESG Factbook, and the ESG policies applied across POSCO Group are contained in the Policy Book. POSCO HOLDINGS will transparently share POSCO Group's mid- to long-term strategies and achievements from the vantage of its stakeholders, reaching out and becoming even closer to them through its Sustainability Reports.

Reporting Principles This report was prepared in accordance with the sustainability reporting framework of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option. As a member of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), POSCO HOLDINGS reports on the progress made in endorsing the Ten Principles of the UNGC in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The financial data contained herein conforms to the K-IFRS, and the ESG data of this report considers the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) industry-specific standards and reflects the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. Reporting Period This report primarily focuses on the performance of POSCO and major affiliates of POSCO Group spanning the period January 1 - December 31, 2022. A portion of the data is from the first half of 2023.