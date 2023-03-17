Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
323000.00 KRW   -1.07%
10:33aPosco : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock - Form 6-K
PU
10:33aPosco : Adjustment of Conversion Price, Exercise Price of Preemptive Rights, and Exchange Price - Form 6-K
PU
10:23aPosco : Relocation of Headquarters - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Adjustment of Conversion Price, Exercise Price of Preemptive Rights, and Exchange Price - Form 6-K

03/17/2023 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adjustment of Conversion Price, Exercise Price of Preemptive Rights,

and Exchange Price

1.  Type

Adjustment of exchange price

2.  Class of Bonds

Foreign currency denominated exchangeable bonds

(Issued September 1, 2021)

-   Listing of Warrants

Not applicable

3.  Details of Adjustment

Series No. Pre-adjustment price (KRW) Post-adjustment price (KRW)
- 463,438 456,470

4.  Changes in Securities

Series No. Total par value (electronic registration) of non-exercised securities (KRW) Number of shares available for conversion, exercise, and exchange before adjustment (shares) Number of shares available for conversion, exercise, and exchange after adjustment (shares)
- 1,449,965,088,000 3,128,714 3,176,474

5.  Reasons for Adjustment

Adjustment of exchange price following cash dividend of POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

6.  Basis and Method for Adjustment

1)  Grounds for adjustment: Adjustment of the exchange price following cash dividends

-   In the event of any reasons for adjustment of the exchange price, such as capital increase without consideration, stock split, reverse stock split, change of stock class, issuance of options or warrants to shareholders, stock dividends, cash dividends, issuance of new shares below market price, etc., the exchange price will be adjusted according to the relevant bond conditions.

2)  Method of adjustment

Post adjustment adjusted price = Pre adjustment adjusted price X[(*Current market price - Cash dividends equivalent to 1 share)/*Current market price]

7.  Effective Date of Adjusted Price

January 1, 2023

8.  Date of Board Resolution (Decision Date)

Present (No.)

-

-   Attendance of Outside Directors

Absent (No.)

-

-   Attendance of Auditors
(members of Audit Committee)

-

9.  Other references useful for making investment decisions

-   "Total par value (electronic registration) of non-exercised securities (KRW)" of "4. Changes in Securities" above was converted into KRW by applying the standard exchange rate (standard exchange rate of 1,360.32 EUR/KRW announced by Seoul Foreign Exchange Brokerage Co., Ltd. on August 13, 2021).

-   'Current market price' of "6.2 Method adjustment" above means the amount obtained by taking an arithmetic average of the closing prices of 20 trading days until the immediately preceding trading day, including the immediately preceding trading day of the date started, with the trading day immediately preceding the date of disclosure of the initial dividend being the date started.

-   Above "7. Effective Date of Adjusted Price" will take effect retroactively on January 1, 2023 which is immediately after the record date for the 4th quarter 2022 (December 31, 2022).

Attachments

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
10:33aPosco : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock - Form 6-K
PU
10:33aPosco : Adjustment of Conversion Price, Exercise Price of Preemptive Rights, and Exchange ..
PU
10:23aPosco : Relocation of Headquarters - Form 6-K
PU
03:11aPosco to Relocate Headquarters to Pohang
MT
03/15Posco : Notice of the Record Date for Quarterly Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
03/15South Korea Japan Yoon
AQ
03/10Vale, Dongkuk, Posco Sell Stakes in Pecem Steelmaking Plant
DJ
03/09ArcelorMittal S.A. (ENXTAM:MT) completed the acquisition of C..
CI
03/07Posco : promotes the preemptive acquisition of low-carbon steel raw materials in Australia
PU
03/07Posco Mulls Contribution to South Korea's Reparation Plan for Forced Labor Victims
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 83 991 B 64,4 B 64,4 B
Net income 2023 3 420 B 2,62 B 2,62 B
Net Debt 2023 5 283 B 4,05 B 4,05 B
P/E ratio 2023 7,81x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 24 337 B 18 655 M 18 655 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 323 000,00 KRW
Average target price 384 142,86 KRW
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.16.82%18 771
NUCOR CORPORATION10.33%36 636
ARCELORMITTAL3.54%21 754
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.98%20 772
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.8.77%18 234
TATA STEEL LIMITED-6.75%15 541