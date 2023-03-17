POSCO : Adjustment of Conversion Price, Exercise Price of Preemptive Rights, and Exchange Price - Form 6-K

- "Total par value (electronic registration) of non-exercised securities (KRW)" of "4. Changes in Securities" above was converted into KRW by applying the standard exchange rate (standard exchange rate of 1,360.32 EUR/KRW announced by Seoul Foreign Exchange Brokerage Co., Ltd. on August 13, 2021).

- 'Current market price' of "6.2 Method adjustment" above means the amount obtained by taking an arithmetic average of the closing prices of 20 trading days until the immediately preceding trading day, including the immediately preceding trading day of the date started, with the trading day immediately preceding the date of disclosure of the initial dividend being the date started.

- Above "7. Effective Date of Adjusted Price" will take effect retroactively on January 1, 2023 which is immediately after the record date for the 4th quarter 2022 (December 31, 2022).