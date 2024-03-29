BUSINESS REPORT
(From January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
THIS IS AN ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF THE BUSINESS REPORT ORIGINALLY PREPARED IN THE KOREAN LANGUAGE (IN SUCH FORM AS REQUIRED BY THE KOREAN FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION). THIS ENGLISH TRANSLATION IS NOT OFFICIAL AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY.
UNLESS EXPRESSLY STATED OTHERWISE, ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PRESENTED ON BOTH CONSOLIDATED AND NON-CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE KOREAN-INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (K-IFRS) WHICH DIFFER IN CERTAIN RESPECTS FROM GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES IN CERTAIN OTHER COUNTRIES, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES. WE HAVE MADE NO ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY OR QUANTIFY THE IMPACT OF THESE DIFFERENCES.
BUSINESS REPORT
(From January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
|To:
Korean Financial Services Commission and Korea Exchange
|/s/ Jeong, Ki-Seop
Jeong, Ki-Seop
President and Representative Director
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
6261 Donghaean-ro,Pohang-si,Nam-gu,Gyungsangbuk-do, Korea
Telephone: +82-54-220-0114
|/s/ Han, Young-Ah
Han, Young-Ah
Head of IR team, Senior Vice President
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
6261 Donghaean-ro,Pohang-si,Nam-gu,Gyungsangbuk-do, Korea
Telephone: +82-054-220-0114
2
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. Overview
|4
II. Business
|12
III. Financial Statements
|45
IV. Corporate Governance
|49
|ø
Independent auditors' reports on both Consolidated and Separate financial statements were filed to the SEC respectively on March 18, 2024.
|•
Report for consolidated financial statements :
File/Film Number 0001193125-24-070160
|•
Report for separate financial statements :
File/Film Number 0001193125-24-070188
3
I. OVERVIEW
1. Scope of Business
A. POSCO HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company", Former POSCO)1)
1) Change of the company name : POSCO (the "Company") approved the vertical Spin-off plan at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as proposed on January 28, 2022 and therefore, the name of the company has changed from 'POSCO' to 'POSCO HODLINGS INC.' as of March 2, 2022.
The Company's business scope is as follows :
Before the vertical Spin-off
(Beginning of 2022)
After the vertical Spin-off
(As of the date of submission)
(1) To manufacture, market, promote, sell and distribute iron, steel and rolled products;
|(1) To engage in holding business of controlling the business of, and guiding, organizing and improving the management of, subsidiaries by acquiring and owning the shares or ownership interests in subsidiaries (including sub-subsidiaries and companies controlled by such sub-subsidiaries; collectively "subsidiaries");
(2) To engage in harbor loading and unloading, transportation and warehousing businesses;
|(3) To engage in the management of professional athletic organizations;
|(4) To engage in the supply of gas and power generation as well as in the distribution business thereof and in the resources development business;
|(2) To engage in the management and licensing of intellectual property rights including brands and trademarks;
|(5) To engage in leasing of real estate and distribution businesses;
|(3) To engage in the investment related to start-up assistance and new technology;
|(6) To engage in the supply of district heating business;
|(4) To engage in market research, management advisory and consulting services;
|(7) To engage in marine transportation, processing and sales of minerals within or outside of Korea;
|(5) To engage in technology research and commissioned services;
|(8) To engage in educational service and other services related to business;
|(6) To engage in matters entrusted by subsidiaries to assist the subsidiaries' businesses;
|(9) To engage in manufacture, process and sale of non-ferrous metal;
|(7) To engage in the supply of gas such as hydrogen and resources development business;
|(10) To engage in technology license sales and engineering business; and
|(8) To engage in leasing of real estate and distribution businesses; and
|(11) To engage in all other conducts, activities or businesses which are related, directly or indirectly, to the attainment and continuation of the foregoing purposes
|(9) To engage in all other conducts, activities or businesses which are related, directly or indirectly, to the attainment and continuation of the foregoing purposes.
4
2. Business Organization
A. Highlights of the Company's Business Organization
(1) Location of the Headquarters
Before the vertical Spin-off
(Beginning of 2022)
After the vertical Spin-off
(As of the date of submission)
Name
POSCO
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
|Location of the Headquarters
6261 Donghaean-ro (Goedong-dong),
Nam-gu,Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk
-do, Korea
6261 Donghaean-ro (Goedong-dong),
Nam-gu,Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk
-do, Korea
(2) Summary of consolidated subsidiaries
(Number of companies)
|Number of consolidated subsidiaries
|
Number of
major subsidiaries
|Jan 1, 2023
|Increase
|Decrease
|Dec 31, 2023
|Listed
|6
|-
|-
|6
|6
|Unlisted
|174
|17
|6
|185
|84
|Total
|180
|17
|6
|191
|90
|*
The number of consolidated companies above does not include POSCO HOLDINGS
|*
Among listed corporations, there is one overseas corporation
(5 domestic corporations and 1 overseas corporation).
|*
Newly included : QSONE Co.,Ltd., POSCO PS Tech, POSCO PR Tech, POSCO PH Solution, POSCO GYS Tech, POSCO GYR Tech, POSCO GY Solution, PT AGPA REFINERY COMPLEX, Port Hedland Green Steel Pty Ltd, POSCO MOBILITY SOLUTION POLAND Sp. z o.o., PCC Facilities Component Fund, PT POSCO INTERNATIONAL ENP INDONESIA, POSCO INTERNATIONAL E&P USA Inc., POSCO FLOW CANADA INC., POSCO FLOW (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd, POSCO HOLDINGS CVC 2nd Fund, International Energy Expansion for Technology Innovation Fund
|*
Excluded subsidiaries : POSCO Energy, POS-CD PTY LTD, POSCO ICT BRASIL, PGSF, L.P., Future Creation POSCO Startup Fund, Songdo Posco family Housing
5
(3) Major Changes in the Board of Directors
Date of Change
Type of
General
Appointment
Expiration of Term
New
Re-appointment
|March 15, 2019
|Ordinary
|-
Representative Director Chang, In-Hwa
|-
|-
Inside Director
Chon, Jung-Son
|-
Inside Director
Kim, Hag-Dong
|-
|-
Inside Director
Jeong, Tak
|-
|-
|-
|-
Representative Director
|-
|-
Inside Director
Yu, Seong
Outside Director
Pahk, Heui-Jae
|-
|-
|-
Outside Director
Kim, Shin-Bae
|-
|-
Outside Director
Chung, Moon-Ki
|-
|-
|-
|
Outside Director Lee,
Myoung-Woo
|March 27, 2020
|Ordinary
|-
|Representative Director Chang, In-Hwa
|-
|-
Inside Director
Chon, Jung-Son
|-
|-
Inside Director
Kim, Hag-Dong
|-
|-
Inside Director
Jeong, Tak
|-
|-
Outside Director
Chang, Seung-Wha
|-
|March 12, 2021
|Ordinary
|-
|Representative Director Choi, Jeong- Woo
|-
|-
|
Representative Director
Kim, Hag-Dong
|-
|-
|
Representative Director
Chon, Jung-Son
|-
|-
Inside Director
Jeong, Tak
|-
|
Inside Director Chung,
Chang-Hwa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Inside Director Chang,
In-Hwa
|-
Outside Director
Kim, Sung-Jin *
|-
Outside Director
Yoo, Young-Sook
|-
|-
Outside Director
Kwon, Tae-Kyun
|-
|-
|-
|-
Outside Director
Kim, Joo-Hyun
6
Date of Change
Type of
General
Appointment
Expiration of Term
New
Re-appointment
|-
|-
Outside Director
Bahk, Byong-Won
|March 18, 2022
|Ordinary
|-
|Representative Director Chon, Jung-Son
|-
|-
Inside Director
Chung, Chang-Hwa
|-
Inside Director
Yoo, Byeong-Og
|-
|-
|-
|-
Representative Director
Kim, Hag-Dong
|-
|-
Inside Director
Jeong, Tak
Non-standing Director
Kim, Hag-Dong
|-
|-
|-
Outside Director
Pahk, Heui-Jae
Outside Director
Yoo, Jin-Nyong**
|-
Outside Director
Sohn, Sung-Kyu**
|-
|-
Outside Director
Kim, Shin-Bae
|-
Outside Director
Chung, Moon-Ki
|March 17, 2023
|Ordinary
Representative Director
Jeong, Ki-Seop
Representative Director
Chon, Jung-Son
Inside Director
Yoo, Byeong-Og
Inside Director
Kim, Ji-Yong
Inside Director
Chung, Chang-Hwa
Non-standing Director
Kim, Hag-Dong
Outside Director
Kim, Joon-Gi
Outside Director
Chang, Seung-Wha
|*
The re-appointed Outside Director Kim, Sung-Jin was elected as an Outside Director to become an Audit Committee Member
|**
The Outside Director Yoo, Jin-Nyong and Sohn, Sung-Kyu were appointed as Audit Committee Member at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 18, 2022.
7
(4) Changes of the Major Shareholders of POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Since January 30, 2007, National Pension Service holds the largest number of common shares of POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
|(a)
From SK Telecom to National Pension Service
|(b)
Date of Change: January 30, 2007
For further reference, please refer to the public disclosures of changes in common shares of the largest shareholder on Financial Supervisory Service website (http://dart.fss.or.kr)
B. POSCO HOLDINGS' Merger, Acquisition and Handover of Businesses
|(1)
January 2019 : Small scale merger of POSCO Processing & Service Co., Ltd into POSCO
|(2)
September 2019 : Handover of business right of LNG terminal to POSCO ENERGY
|(3)
September 2019 : Small scale merger of By-Product Gas Generation Business from
POSCO ENERGY into POSCO after spin-off
|(4)
January 2022 : Handover of logistic related business to POSCO Terminal
|(5)
March 2022 : Completion of Vertical Spin-off
Classification
Company Name
Business Unit
|Surviving Company
|POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
|Development of future business portfolios and management of group's businesses
|New Company
|POSCO
|Production and sale of steel
8
3. Changes in Share Capital
There has been no changes in share capital in the last 5 years.
|(Unit : Share, KRW/Share, In millions of KRW)
Type
|Details
|
As of December 31,
2023
|
As of December 31,
2022
|
As of December 31,
2021
Common Stock
|
Total number of
issued shares
|84,571,230
|84,571,230
|87,186,835
|Par value
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|Share capital
|482,403
|482,403
|482,403
Preferred Stock
|
Total number of
issued shares
|-
|-
|-
|Par value
|-
|-
|-
|Share capital
|-
|-
|-
Others
|
Total number of
issued shares
|-
|-
|-
|Par value
|-
|-
|-
|Share capital
|-
|-
|-
Sum
|Share capital
|482,403
|482,403
|482,403
|ø
Due to the decision to cancel treasury shares by the resolution of the board of directors on August 12, 2022, the total number of shares issued by the company will decrease from 87,186,835 to 84,571,230, and there will be no change in capital.
4. Other Information Regarding Shares
A. Total Number of Shares
|(As of December 31, 2023)
Authorized Shares
|Issued Shares
200,000,000
|84,571,230
|ø
Currency of the Republic of Korea is Korean Won ("KRW").
|ø
Par Value: KRW 5,000 per share
|ø
Due to the decision to cancel treasury shares by the resolution of the board of directors on August 12, 2022, the total number of shares issued by the company will decrease from 87,186,835 to 84,571,230
B. Treasury Stock Acquisition and Disposal
|(As of December 31, 2023)
Method of Purchase
|Type
|
Beginning
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Cancelled
|
Ending
Balance
|remark
Direct
|
Common
Stock
|5,406,179
|-
|27,030
|-
|5,379,149
|1
|),
Trust Contract
|3,315,874
|-
|-
|-
|3,315,874
Total
|8,722,053
|-
|27,030
|-
|8,695,023
|2
|)
9
|*
The number of treasury stock has decreased from 8,722,053 to 8,695,023 due to provision of stock grant to the executive officers of POSCO Holdings and subsidiaries
|*
Aforementioned number of treasury stocks includes 3,211,795 treasury stocks which are subject to the exchange of exchangeable bonds issued by the company on September 1, 2021. The treasury stock subject to this exchange is finalized at the time the exchange right is exercised and is currently deposited with the Korea Securities Depository.
5. Voting Rights
|(As of December 31, 2023)
Classification
|Number of Common Shares
|Remarks
(1) Number of Issued Shares
|84,571,230
|-
(2) Shares without Voting Rights
|8,695,023
|Treasury stock
(3) Shares with Voting Rights
|75,876,207
|-
6. Earnings and Dividends
|(In millions of KRW)
|2023
|2022
|2021
(Consolidated) Profit*
|1,698,092
|3,144,087
|6,617,239
(Separate) Profit
|799,578
|-467,852
|5,181,227
Earnings per Share
(Consolidated, KRW)
|22,382
|41,456
|87,330
Cash Dividend Paid
|758,762
|910,190
|1,285,635
Pay-out Ratio
(Consolidated,%)
|44.7
|28.9
|19.4
Dividend per Share (KRW)
|10,000
|12,000
|17,000
Dividend Yield (%)
|2.4
|4.1
|6.0
|*
(Consolidated) Profit : Profit attributable to owners of the controlling company
|**
Earnings per Share is based on consolidated financial statement prepared in K-IFRS
10
7. Stock Prices and Trading Volumes
The stock prices and trading volumes of POSCO HOLDINGS INC. for the last 6 months are as follows.
A. The Korean Stock Market
|(KRW/share, In thousands of shares)
|
July
2023
|
August
2023
|
September
2023
|
October
2023
|
November
2023
|
December
2023
Common
share
|Highest Price
|658,000
|621,000
|603,000
|518,000
|522,000
|499,500
|Lowest Price
|394,000
|546,000
|529,000
|411,500
|402,500
|447,000
|Average Price
|494,667
|577,273
|568,579
|477,237
|464,750
|474,868
Trading
volume
|Daily highest
|11,632
|3,092
|1,832
|2,323
|3,341
|1,346
|Daily lowest
|705
|749
|636
|624
|295
|384
|Monthly
|66,389
|30,875
|20,082
|21,570
|17,403
|12,872
B. New York Stock Exchange
|(USD/ADS*, In thousands of ADS*)
|
July
2023
|
August
2023
|
September
2023
|
October
2023
|
November
2023
|
December
2023
American
Depositary
Share
(ADS)
|Highest Price
|131.86
|118.89
|113.66
|100.51
|97.00
|95.56
|Lowest Price
|74.61
|102.44
|99.40
|76.51
|76.47
|85.50
|Average Price
|97.15
|109.12
|106.23
|90.00
|89.21
|91.71
Trading
volume
|Daily highest
|2,880
|566
|452
|417
|817
|267
|Daily lowest
|74
|116
|75
|86
|27
|49
|Monthly
|13,237
|5,888
|3,753
|5,186
|4,009
|2,733
|*
ADS : One American Depositary Share representing one-fourth of one of Common Share
11
II. BUSINESS
1. Overview
A. Classification of Business
We classify our business into six segments:
Steel segment, Green Infrastructure (Trading segment), Green Infrastructure (Construction segment), Green Infrastructure (Logistics and etc. segment), Green Materials and Energy, and Others.
B. Summary of Financial Status of Segment
|(In millions of KRW)
Business
Segment
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Sales
|
Operating
Income (Loss)
|Sales
|
Operating
Income (Loss)
|Sales
|
Operating
Income (Loss)
Steel
|63,538,698
|2,556,779
|70,649,647
|3,236,220
|63,548,935
|8,365,445
Green Infrastructure
(Trading)
|42,943,752
|1,133,512
|49,589,760
|872,279
|45,290,449
|619,675
Green Infrastructure
(Construction)
|10,267,503
|197,352
|8,885,491
|293,344
|7,412,514
|428,669
Green Infrastructure
(Logistics and etc.)
|3,945,953
|202,010
|7,425,508
|377,919
|2,914,400
|195,474
Green Materials and Energy
|4,821,886
|-161,334
|3,388,760
|143,452
|2,089,162
|112,641
Others
|1,562,214
|1,106,332
|1,169,536
|843,682
|1,784,321
|59,252
Total
|127,080,006
|5,034,651
|141,108,702
|5,766,896
|123,039,781
|9,781,156
|*
It is based on aggregated basis including internal transactions among affiliates.
|*
Since POSCO Energy has been merged into POSCO International as of January 2023, the performance of POSCO Energy prior to the merger has been included into Green Infrastructure (Logistics and etc.).
12
2. Business Status of Segments
A. Steel
There are 83 consolidated companies in the steel segment, including POSCO and POSCO Steeleon, and overseas companies including PT.Krakatau POSCO in Indonesia, POSCO (Zhangjiagang) Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. in China and overseas processing centers.
∎ POSCO
(1) Summary of Business
POSCO produces steel materials such as hot rolled, cold rolled and stainless steel at Pohang Steelworks and Gwangyang Steelworks which is the largest steel mill in the world.
The steel industry is a key industry that has taken pivotal roles in the national economic development. Steel is used as a basic material in various manufacturing fields such as automobiles, shipbuilding, home appliances, and construction, and has a close connection with the front industry due to its characteristics.
In 2023, the cumulative global crude steel production increased year-on-year due to robust demand from emerging economies such as India, despite sluggish industrial economies of developed countries and a slump in the Chinese real estate market.
Global Crude Steel Production
|(Millions of Tons, %)
Crude Steel Production
|2021
|2022
|2023
Global
|1,951
|1,832
|1,850
Korea
|71
|66
|67
(Ratio)
|(3.6
|%)
|(3.6
|%)
|(3.6
|%)
|ø
Source: World Steel Association (www.worldsteel.org)
The steel industry is affected by the business cycle and the ups and downs of the demand industry.
Therefore, steel demand is not only related to trend of market economy, but also to situation of demand industries like shipbuilding, automobiles, home appliances, constructions and etc.
The steel industry is a capital and technology-intensive industry that requires enormous initial investments. Steel companies are focusing on reducing production costs and securing price competitiveness.
POSCO aims to maintain its competitive edge in the domestic market by strengthening long-term partnerships with key and leading customers and responding to global protectionism based on comprehensive response systems such as marketing, R&D, technology services, and production. In addition, we are expanding steel processing centers to meet the needs of global front industries such as automobiles, shipbuilding, home appliances, and construction, while strengthening our global sales network by operating steel production bases Indonesia(upstream) and India(cold-rolling mills). We are continuously considering expanding overseas production capacity, including the joint venture of Hebei Steel and Steel in China in 2023.
13
The company plans to upgrade its customer and market structure by expanding its high value-added World Top Premium products, while responding to customers' diverse needs by launching an eco-friendly product line Greenate and developing hydrogen-reduced steel HyREX technology in line with the global low-carbon trend.In the steel industry, automobiles, shipbuilding, and construction are the main demand industries, and steel products are used as raw materials for these demand industries. In terms of sales, the proportion of domestic sale is 55% of total sales and export sales are around 45%, and by export region, the proportion of Southeast Asia, Japan, Europe and China is high. POSCO maintains order based production and sales system, and to secure stable sales, the proportion of direct sales to customers in domestic sales is maintained at about 60%. POSCO continues to strive to strengthen its competitiveness in the midst of rapidly changing business environments such as the transition to a low-carboneco-friendly era, accelerating technological innovation, and strengthening ESG management. The company's competitive advantages include followings:
First, POSCO is promoting great transformation from current steelmaking process to a low-carbon,eco-friendly process.
Second, POSCO will upgrade 'eco-friendly future product' portfolio.
We will proactively respond to the growing demand for eco-friendly products and lead the high value-added market with the best innovative products. In order to contribute to the decarbonization of customers and society, we are expanding our low-carbon product lineup based on Greenate, a carbon-neutral master brand, and from 2026, we plan to produce high value-added products that reduce carbon emissions using a newly established electric furnace.
Third, POSCO implement 'Meta-POSCO' through digital transformation. Since 2017, the company has been gradually implementing Smart Factories that optimize, automate, and intelligentize facilities by using innovative digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI and Digital Twin models. Through deep learning that extracts optimal results by converting major variables that determine the state of the furnace into big data, Pohang Steelworks' furnace #2 has been turned into an AI furnace.
Lastly, POSCO will realize a safe workplace without accidents and continue to strengthen ESG management. Safety is the highest value and corporate culture pursued by the company, and we are upgrading our safety system so that the company's safety culture can leap to the highest level in the world. We are promoting the development of smart safety solutions using AI and IoT, and discovering potential risks in the field, strengthening safety activities that comply with standards.
POSCO, As an unlisted company, has no obligation to establish special committee under the board of directors, but it has not only established an ESG committee to strengthen its external communication with interested parties but also established an audit committee to support ESG governance.
(2) Market Share
|(Millions of Tons, %)
Category
|2023
|2022
|Production
|Market share
|Production
|Market share
Crude Steel Production
|67
|100
|%
|66
|100
|%
POSCO
|36
|53
|%
|34
|52
|%
Others
|31
|47
|%
|32
|48
|%
|ø
Source: World Steel Association (www.worldsteel.org)
14
∎ POSCO STEELEON
POSCO Steeleon provides differentiated value through technology development and new market development with design/solution provision in both domestic and overseas surface treatment steel market.
The surface-treated steel market is divided into a general-purpose material and a high-end material market, and the general-purpose material market is highly competitive due to technological leveling and the influx of low-priced goods from China. On the other hand, we believe that the high-end material market can not only create high added value but also grow in terms of market size.
Though there are oversupply of domestic and foreign steel products and sluggish demand industries, POSCO Steeleon is striving to secure a stable profit base and expand market share by improving the competitiveness of high valued-added products such as aluminum coated sheets, high corrosion resistance galvanized steel sheets, Print/Lami color steel sheets and etc.
POSCO Steeleon is striving to strengthen its competitiveness in the high-end construction/exterior materials through research and development based on customers. In addition, POSCO Steeleon is preparing to expand its overseas business by securing a bridgehead in Southeast Asia, where rapid growth is expected through the operation of color steel sheet production line (50,000 tons) and coated steel sheet production line(20,000 ton) in Yangon, Myanmar.
∎ POSCO M-TECH
(1) Summary of Business
POSCO M-TECH is a specialized supplier of steel products packaging and steel supplementary materials such as aluminum deoxidizers which is needed to remove oversaturated oxygen in steelmaking process. In case of steel products packaging, POSCO M-TECH continuously develops packaging machines and materials. The cost competitiveness of its steel packaging business has strengthened by reducing packaging materials and developing technology to improve packaging quality. The steel packaging business has enhanced cost competitiveness by reducing packaging materials and improving packaging quality, while the packaging equipment business has focused on developing automation equipment for packaging.
(2) Business Areas
Business Areas
Major Goods and Services
Major Customer
|Steel raw material business
Aluminum deoxidizer pellets, mini pellets, ingots and etc.
|POSCO
|Steel product packaging business
Steel packaging service, maintenance of packaging facilities and etc.
|Engineering business
Steel Packaging Engineering, Mechanical Equipment and etc.
|Consignment operation business
|Ferromanangan factory and etc.
15
(3) Market Share
|(Tons)
|2023
|2022
|2021
Category
|Sales Volume
|Market share
|Sales Volume
|Market share
|Sales Volume
|Market share
POSCO M-TECH
|31,984
|44.7
|%
|31,245
|44.0
|%
|34,846
|49.0
|%
PJ Metal
|39,600
|55.3
|%
|39,700
|56.0
|%
|36,257
|51.0
|%
Total
|71,584
|100.0
|%
|70,945
|100.0
|%
|71,103
|100.0
|%
|ø
It is difficult to calculate exact market share of Aluminum deoxidizers as total production and sales volume of the domestic market are not counted.
B. Green Infrastructure [Trading segment]
There are 39 subsidiaries in trading segment including POSCO International, 26 subsidiaries in construction segment including POSCO E&C and 14 subsidiaries of logistics and etc. segment including POSCO Flow and POSCO DX.
∎ POSCO INTERNATIONAL
(1) Market Share
|(Millions of US Dollars)
Category
|2023
|2022
|Growth Rate
All Trading Companies in Korea
|632,384
|683,585
|-7.49
|%
POSCO International Corp.
|9,270
|10,018
|-7.47
|%
|ø
Source: Korea International Trade Association (www.kita.net)
(2) Summary of Businesses
While focusing on trading which is its main business, POSCO International is engaged in resource development, production processing, and infrastructure development and operation.
POSCO International and its consolidated subsidiaries engage in three major businesses: trading, energy and investment(food resources, motor core for EV, mineral resource development and etc). In addition, POSCO International maintains a global network of over 80 subsidiaries and branches in major overseas regions.
16
[Global Business Sector]
|•
Trading business : POSCO International has not only been securing stable supply line in steel business but also been actively developing and expanding new businesses such as secondary battery business, agro-commodities, and industrial materials based on the know-how accumulated over a long period of time in the traditional trading business and through its vast overseas networks. POSCO International is also carrying out agro-commodities trading and food resource development projects in order to secure sustainable future food resources. As a result, the company has diversified its sales outlets in Korea, China, Southeast Asia, and MENA, while expanding food import volume.
|•
Motor core business: Together with POSCO Mobility Solution which is a subsidiary of POSCO International, POSCO International started engaging into motor core business for EV. It is expected to expand motor core production to 7 million by 2030.
|•
Palm farm in Indonesia: POSCO International is developing a palm plantation in Indonesia and gradually expanding sales by establishing a local palm oil production system. In December 2022, another CPO (Crude Palm Oil) mill, enabling the production of approximately 250,000 tons of CPO annually is newly established, and the company is pursuing environmentally friendly palm farming through RSPO certification.
|•
Grain Terminal in Ukraine : In 2019, POSCO International acquired a 75% stake in a Ukrainian grain export terminal capable of shipping 2.5 million tons annually, making us the first Korean company to enter the Ukrainian grain terminal business. Although operations have been suspended due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, POSCO International is gradually resuming operations as the situation gets better.
|•
Textile Business in Uzbekistan
POSCO International Textile in Uzbekistan has 4 manufacturing factories located in the city of Fergana, the villages of Tashlak, Kumtepa and a branch in the city of Bukhara. In order to secure raw cotton procurement and enhance the competitiveness of the cotton business, the raw cotton cluster project is planned to continue to be expanded.
|•
Ambatovy Nickel Mine Project : POSCO International has been participating in the Ambatovy Nickel Mine Project, the world's third-largest nickel mine in the mineral resource development project with a 6.1% stake. In addition, POSCO International is searching for new opportunities in EV battery material business.
|•
Australian Narrabri bituminous coal mining project
POSCO International has 5% stake in the Australian Narabri Coal Production Project, which began commercial production in October 2012, producing about 6 million tonnes of bituminous coal per year.
|•
Myanmar hotel business : POSCO INTERNATIONAL AMARA Co., Ltd., located in Yangon, Myanmar, owns the Lotte Hotel Yangon in Myanmar. The Lotte Hotel Yangon currently consists of 343 hotel rooms and 315 residences for long-term stay guests. Since its opening in September 2017, the hotel has been in operation under a 10-year hotel management contract with Hotel Lotte.
17
[Energy Sector]
The company has classified its business units into the energy sector, including the Gas Business Unit, Energy Project Development Unit, Energy Infrastructure Unit, and domestic and overseas investment corporations related to power generation such as SENEX Energy.
|•
Myanmar Gas Field business : Since its production of the first gas in July 2013, gas fields supplies an average of approximately 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. In addition, through the second phase of development undertaken to maintain stable gas production, the addition of seven gas production wells was successfully completed in August 2022. In addition, from February 2021, as part of the third phase of the development project, the construction of the gas boosting platform EPCIC for the production of low-pressure gas in the reservoir was completed in December 2023, and the platform will be operated after completing the test drive in the first half of 2024.
|•
LNG Business : The company began LNG trading in 2017 based on Its expertise in developing international energy sources, specialty in trading, and the LNG demand of POSCO Group. In 2023, POSCO international merged with POSCO Energy and obtained an additional value chain across all aspects of the LNG business, from LNG import terminals to generation.
|•
Onshore gas business in Australia : To execute the group's carbon neutrality and hydrogen business strategies in a timely manner and expand its existing energy business centered in Myanmar, the company has acquired Senex Energy Limited in Australia. Senex Energy Limited is an energy company located in Brisbane on the east coast of Australia, producing gas from onshore oil and gas fields in eastern Australia for domestic and overseas customers. Recognizing the rising gas demand and high gas prices in the east coast of Australia, the company has launched additional development projects with a targeted three-fold increase in gas production by 2025.
[New business investment]
In addition, POSCO International is searching for new opportunities in four new growth businesses areas which include smart farm, green materials, green mobility and hydrogen.
B. Green Infrastructure [Construction segment]
∎ POSCO E&C
POSCO E&C engages in primarily 3 businesses: plant, civil engineering(infrastructure) and construction.
Plant business is the construction of integrated steel mills, EPC projects and industrial plants.
The plant market is expected to continue to grow in the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the CIS region, and domestic companies are actively entering overseas markets.
Plant business used to focus on small investment of existing facilities but there will be more new investments in Electric furnace and hydrogen reduction process followed by global green trend. As nuclear power generation is getting attention again, the development of small nuclear power plants is expected to become active.
The civil engineering business is about constructing expressways, railroads and bridges. According to the government's policy to strengthen regional competitiveness, the construction of regional hubs such as Gadeokdo New Airport, Daegu Gyeongbuk New Airport, and Jeju 2nd Airport will begin, and the road network expansion project such as the Seoul Metropolitan Railway (GTX) will continue to connect major metropolitan areas. It is expected that more favorable overseas construction market would be created for the domestic construction companies as demand of infrastructure development is increasing in Asia, Middle East, Americas as well as in Europe.
18
Housing demand is shrinking after a sharp rate hike, and number of unsold households are increasing around areas where supply has been concentrated. Recently, concerns have been growing that new orders will shrink as funding has been suspended due to the financial market crunch. Housing market conditions rapidly deteriorated due to sudden interest rate increases, rising construction costs, and a slump in the construction PF market. In terms of overseas market, domestic construction companies have entered Southeast Asia, where urbanization is actively underway, but for now, construction companies' risk management is expected to be the top priority due to growing economic uncertainties around the world.
POSCO E&C has the top class construction capabilities, product development capabilities, and commercialization capabilities in the field of high-rise buildings and large-scale new city development. Representatively, POSCO E&C is leading the Songdo International Business City Development Project and have successfully completed high-rise/supersize landmark projects such as POSCO Tower Songdo, Busan Haeundae LCT, and Yeouido Park One.
In Overseas, POSCO E&C continues to seek new business opportunities based on the experience in developing and constructing various buildings such as hotels, offices, and residences in Southeast Asia such as Vietnam, China, Myanmar, and the Philippines.
B. Green Infrastructure [Logistics and etc. segment]
∎ POSCO DX
POSCO DX has both IT and OT technologies and has secured competitiveness in its manufacturing-based business on the convergence of IT and OT technologies. When domestic ICT market size is estimated to be KRW 39 trillion, POSCO DX is expected to take about 3.0% of domestic ICT market share (ICT market for local corporates only). POSCO DX will continue to adopt POSCO Group's capabilities in digital transformation, logistics automation, and industrial robot system engineering businesses to create new success stories for sustainable growth even in business environments lots of uncertainties. Based on POSCO Group's One IT strategy, POSCO DX is expecting to add value by developing IT infrastructure and strengthening the competitiveness of Smart Factory business.
The experiences operating POSCO's Smart Factory based on big data, IoT and AI-based platform, led the company to have a strength in the area of continuous and automation process. With its experiences in POSCO's smart factory construction, POSCO DX is planning to support the mass production system of EV battery materials. In addition, POSCO DX will expand the logistics automation business market with the successful completion of the logistics business in progress. While diversifying logistic business sectors POSCO DX will actively participate new airport BHS project and contribute to the groups' advancement of the group's logistic system.
C. Green Materials and Energy
Green Materials and Energy segment include the business related to EV battery materials, such as lithium, nickel, cathode material, anode material, and recycling, and there are a total of 16 subsidiaries, including POSCO Future M and POSCO Argentina.
19
∎ POSCO Future M
POSCO Future Moperates mainly 2 businesses: basic material business and energy material business.
[Basic industrial materials business]
|•
Refractory production : Refractories maintain their chemical properties and strength even at high temperatures making them indispensable materials for industrial facilities including the furnaces in steelworks and petrochemical plants. In the refractory business, POSCO Future M produces and maintains refractories. In order to keep price competitiveness in the domestic market, the company has expanded its business to China.
|•
Lime business : In the quicklime & chemical business, POSCO Future M is currently doing consignment operation of cokes plants where purify coke oven gas (COG) in Pohang and Gwangyang. With the chemical products generated in during the purification process, POSCO Future M operates cokes business.
[Energy material business]
In the energy material business, POSCO Future M provides cathode and anode materials which are the main components for secondary cell: cathode, anode, electrolyte and separation membrane. It is planned to expand its production of natural graphite anode materials from 74 thousand ton/year in 2023 to 182 thousand ton/year in 2030. In addition, artificial graphite production is expected to have a production capacity of 153 thousands ton/year in total by 2030. Furthermore, cathode material production is expected to increase from 155 thousands ton/year to 1,000 thousands ton/year by 2030. Most of the precursors that are put into the production of anode materials are currently sourced from China, but POSCO Future M plans to achieve a high level of internalization by securing 460 thousand tons/year production capacity by 2030. Due to environment-friendly policy with less carbon emission worldwide, demands for Energy Storage System and Electric Vehicle are expected to grow continuously.
According to SNE Research, the global secondary battery market (lithium-ion secondary battery market) grew 38.6% annually to 705.5 GWh in 2023. It is also expected to grow by approximately 5.2 times to 3,675 GWh in 2030. Along with this growth, in April 2023, POSCO Future M also signed a long-term contract worth approximately KRW 30 trillion for cathode materials. Furthermore, POSCO Future M has recently diversified the sales sources including Samsung SDI and plan to supply approximately 40 trillion won worth of cathode materials (NCA) over the next 10 years.
The secondary battery market for electric vehicles is expected to grow due to China's strong electric vehicle industry development policy, European CO2 emission regulations, and global OEMs' proportion of electric vehicle.
POSCO Group has established full battery material value chain from raw materials business to battery materials and recycling business. As the only domestic producer of graphite-based anode materials, which are considered to have the highest degree of difficulty in achieving independence from Chinese imports, POSCO Future M is expected to expand its sales revenues in working with global automakers and battery producers. In specific, POSCO Future M established a joint venture (Ulium CAM) with GM in August 2022 to begin construction of high nickel cathode plant in Canada with a production capacity of a 30 thousand ton per year.
20
It is planned to be completed in the second half of 2024 and to start production in the first half of 2025. For lithium, which is a raw material for anode materials, POSCO HOLDINGS (the largest shareholder of POSCO Future M) plans to establish a 71 thousand tons production system in 2024 through investment in Argentine salt lakes and Australian mines and expand its production capacity to 423 thousand tons by 2030.
Considering POSCO Future M's cathode material production capacity and lithium input amount, lithium self-sufficiency rate is expected to exceed 100% by 2030. In addition, POSCO HOLDINGS plans to establish a 240 thousand ton nickel production system by 2030 by expanding its investment in securing nickel through mining, smelting and recycling.
Global Cathode and Anode Material Market Outlook
(Ten thousand Tons)
(SNE Research)
D. Others
In Others segment, there are 12 subsidiaries in total, including POSCO HOLDINGS. POSCO HOLDINGS is focusing on investment in new growth businesses and opportunities.
21
3. Key Products
A. Sales of Key Products (2023)
|(In hundred millions of KRW, %)
Business
Segment
Item /
Business Sector
Specific Use
|Total Sales
|Ratio
|Steel
|Hot-rolled Product (HR)
|Steel pipe, Shipbuilding, etc.
|134,709
|21.20
|%
|Cold-rolled Product (CR)
|Automobile , Home appliances, etc.
|194,914
|30.70
|%
|Stainless Steel Products
|Tableware, pipes, etc.
|106,834
|16.80
|%
|Others
|Plates, Wire rods, etc.
|198,930
|31.30
|%
|Gross Sum
|635,387
|100.00
|%
|Deduction of Internal Trade
|-231,454
|Sub Total
|403,933
|Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|Steel, Metal
|315,317
|55.20
|%
|Chemical, Strategic Item, Energy
|29,716
|5.20
|%
|Others
|81,849
|14.30
|%
|Construction
|Architecture (Domestic)
|41,251
|7.20
|%
|Plant (Domestic)
|23,371
|4.10
|%
|Civil Engineering (Domestic)
|11,658
|2.00
|%
|Others (Domestic)
|2,096
|0.40
|%
|Overseas Construction
|14,975
|2.60
|%
|Owned Construction
|5,805
|1.00
|%
|Others
|3,520
|0.60
|%
|Logistics and etc.
|Others
|42,014
|7.40
|%
|Gross Sum
|571,572
|100.00
|%
|Deduction of Internal Trade
|-243,520
|Sub Total
|328,052
|Green Materials and Energy
|Gross Sum
|48,219
|100.00
|%
|Deduction of Internal Trade
|-10,059
|Sub Total
|38,160
|Others
|Gross Sum
|15,622
|100.00
|%
|Deduction of Internal Trade
|-14,495
|Sub Total
|1,127
Total Sum
|771,272
|*
The steel segment above includes POSCO's performance before the spin-off (January to February).
22
B. Price Movement Trends of Key Products
(In thousands of KRW/ Tons, KRW/kWh)
Business Segment
Products
|2023
|2022
|2021
Steel
|Hot-rolled Product (HR)
|967
|1,105
|970
|Cold-rolled Product (CR)
|1,157
|1,293
|1,035
Green Infrastructure
|Electric Power
|205
|224
|98
Green Materials and Energy
|Refractory
|991
|1,022
|913
|Lime
|147
|117
|104
|ø
Above price movement trend of steel segment in 2022 is based on the price between March 1 to December 31, 2022 (HR and CR price in 3Q 2022 is 1,163 and 1,300 thousand won)
|ø
Construction and Logistics and etc. segments of Green Infrastructure are omitted due to its difficulties of measuring raw materials fluctuations. In the case of the secondary battery material business, detailed descriptions are not included due to risk of information leakage
[Steel]
(1) Criteria for Calculation
(a) Subjects for Calculation: Unit sales prices of the standard hot-rolled product and cold-rolled product
(b) Calculation Method and Unit: The average price of each product based on its total sales including the freight costs during the given period.
(2) Factors of Price Changes
Sales prices of major products fell in 2023 compared to 2022 due to the following reasons. In the first half of the year, a combination of economic recovery expectations due to China's domestic demand stimulus policy and temporary supply constraints in the U.S. and Europe served as a factor for price recovery. However, the global steel market turned downward in the second half due to increased uncertainties such as geopolitical risks including the Hamas war in Israel and continued high-interest rates.
[Green Infrastructure]
(1) Criteria for Calculation
(a) Subjects for Calculation: Price of electric power
(b) Calculation Method and Unit: Unit price per electric power ÷ Net power volume generated
(2) Factors of Price Changes
Power : Korea Gas Corporation cost, etc.
|*
The cost consists of introduction cost, supply cost, etc., and is affected by crude oil and exchange rates
[Green materials and Energy]
(1) Criteria for Calculation
(a) Subjects for Calculation: Unit price of refractory and quicklime
(b) Calculation Method and Unit: The average price of each product based on its total sales including the freight costs during the given period.
23
(2) Factors of Price Changes
|•
Price of refractories is affected by business condition of front industry and raw material cost.
|•
Quicklime price is mainly influenced by utility unit price and raw materials cost. The price fluctuation of quicklime is small.
|•
Raw materials for energy materials are subject to price fluctuations depending on the international supply of mineral resources.
24
4. Major Raw Materials
A. Current Status of Major Raw Materials
|(In hundred millions of KRW)
Business Segment
Type of
Item
Specific Use
|Purchase
Amount
(Portion, %)
|Portion (%)
Remarks
Steel
|Raw Materials
Materials for
Iron-making
Iron Ore for Blast
Furnaces
|177,628
|61.90
|%
|Iron Ore, Coal
|Sub-materials
Sub-materials for
Iron-making,
Steelmaking
|57,984
|20.20
|%
Iron Material,
Alloy Iron,
Non-ferrous Metal,
Limestone, etc.
|Stainless Steel Materials
Key Materials for
STS Production
|51,299
|17.90
|%
Nickel, Ferrochrome,
STS Scrap Iron, etc.
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|Raw Materials
|LNG
|Material for Power Generation
|20,785
|100.00
|%
|-
|Ready-mixed Concrete
|Construction of Structure
|3,599
|21.60
|%
|-
Steel
Reinforcement
|Strengthening Concrete
|3,463
|20.80
|%
|-
|Construction
|Raw Materials
|Cable
|Electricity Transfer
|202
|1.20
|%
|-
|Steel Pile
|Foundation of Structure
|102
|0.60
|%
|-
|Others
|Construction of Pipe and Structure etc.
|9,293
|55.80
|%
|-
|
Logistics
and etc.
|Raw Materials
|Others
|For other use
|9,376
|100.00
|%
|-
|NCM and etc.
|Production of cathode materials
|37,670
|90.60
|%
|-
|Graphite and etc.
Production of
anode materials
|1,128
|2.70
|%
|-
Green Materials and Energy
|Raw Materials
|Limestone and etc.
|Production of Lime
|1,143
|2.70
|%
|-
|Others
|Production of refractory
|1,622
|3.90
|%
|-
|*
Amount: CIF + customs duties + stevedoring fees + other incidental expenses
25
B. Price Movement Trends of Major Raw Materials
|(In thousands of KRW)
Business Segment
Category
|2023
|2022
|2021
Steel
|Iron Ore(per ton)
|145
|143
|169
|Coal(per ton)
|387
|472
|257
|Scrap Iron(per ton)
|526
|605
|563
|Nickel(per ton)
|28,043
|33,147
|21,130
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
LNG
(per ton)
|1,428
|1,594
|702
Ready-mixed Concrete
(per m3)
|85
|77
|68
Steel Pile
(per m)
|165
|180
|272
|Construction
Steel Reinforcement
(per kg)
|0.9
|1.0
|1.0
Cable
(per m)
|0.9
|0.9
|1.2
Green Materials and Energy
Refractory
(per ton)
|334
|479
|320
Limestone
(per ton)
|24
|22
|19
|ø
Green Infrastructure (Logistics and etc. segment) and Others segment are omitted due to its difficulties of measuring raw materials fluctuations. In the case of the EV battery material business, detailed descriptions are not included due to risk of information leakage
26
[Steel]
|ø
Price Movement Trend of Major Raw Materials
(1) Iron Ore : Iron ore prices rose 10% quarter-on-quarter to U$117/ton in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to the expectations of an economic recovery following government stimulus measures, including financial support to recover China's real estate market and increased investment in manufacturing and infrastructure.
(In US Dollars Tons)
'23.4Q
'23.3Q
'23.2Q
'23.1Q
'22.4Q
'22.3Q
'22.2Q
'22.1Q
'21.4Q
'21.3Q
'21.2Q
'21.1Q
117
|106
|102
|118
|90
|94
|126
|132
|96
|148
|188
|158
(2) Coal : The coal prices rose 7% quarter-on-quarter to U$334/ton in the fourth quarter of 2023 as production issues and tight supply due to regular maintenance at a number of major Australian mining companies.
|(In US Dollars/Tons)
'23.4Q
'23.3Q
'23.2Q
'23.1Q
'22.4Q
'22.3Q
'22.2Q
'22.1Q
'21.4Q
'21.3Q
'21.2Q
'21.1Q
334
|264
|243
|344
|278
|250
|446
|488
|369
|264
|137
|127
(3) Scrap : Iron scrap prices in the fourth quarter of 2023 remained the same as previous quarter's U$385/ton due to weak demand and supply in East Asia and downturn in the forward industry.
|(In US Dollars/Tons)
'23.4Q
'23.3Q
'23.2Q
'23.1Q
'22.4Q
'22.3Q
'22.2Q
'22.1Q
'21.4Q
'21.3Q
'21.2Q
'21.1Q
385
|385
|403
|438
|387
|394
|531
|562
|527
|500
|497
|443
27
(4) Nickel : Nickel prices fell 15% quarter-on-quarter to U$17,247/ton in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to oversupply from Indonesia and weak demand of secondary batteries.
|(In US Dollars/lb, US Dollars/Tons)
'23.4Q
'23.3Q
'23.2Q
'23.1Q
'22.4Q
'22.3Q
'22.2Q
'22.1Q
'21.4Q
'21.3Q
'21.2Q
'21.1Q
7.83
|9.23
|10.12
|11.79
|11.48
|10.01
|13.13
|11.98
|8.99
|8.68
|7.87
|7.97
17,247
|20,344
|22,308
|25,983
|25,292
|22,063
|28,940
|26,395
|19,821
|19,125
|17,359
|17,570
|ø
LME : London Metal Exchange
28
[Green Infrastructure]
(1) Criteria for Calculation
Business Sector
Products
Criteria for Calculation
Factors of Price Changes
|Trading
|LNG
|Average purchase price and LNG direct purchase price of Korea Gas Corporation
|Cost of Korea Gas Corporation (cost consists of introduction cost, supply cost, etc. and is affected by crude oil, exchange rate, etc.)
|Construction
Ready-mixed Concrete
|Standard 25-210-15
No change in price
|Steel Pile
SPIRAL,609.6,12T,STP275,KS F 4602,STEEL PILE
|No change in price
|Steel Reinforcement
|SD400 10mm
Decrease the price of raw materials (scrap)
|Cable
|TFR-3, 0.6/1KV, 2.5SQ, 2C
|The LME market is on a slight decline and there are fluctuations in raw material prices due to an increase in the exchange rate, but it is not at a level that has a significant impact on price fluctuations
[Green Materials and Energy]
|(1)
Criteria for Calculation
|•
Refractory and lime: Purchase prices including freight costs
|(2)
Factors of Price Changes
|•
Refractory raw materials : Price fluctuations and compositional costs of raw materials in China
|•
Limestone : Raw material price fluctuation is not extreme and it varies slightly depending on the freight cost
|•
Energy materials : Price trends are not disclosed considering concerns about information leakage
29
5. Production and Facilities
A. Production Capacity
[Steel]
∎ POSCO
|(Thousands of Tons)
Business Area
|Products
|2023
|2022
|2021
Steel
|Crude Steel
|40,680
|40,680
|40,680
|*
The steel production above includes POSCO's performance before the spin-off (January to February).
∎ POSCO STEELEON
|(Thousands of Tons)
Business Area
|Products
|Plant
|2023
|2022
|2021
Steel
|
Galvanized / Color-coated
Steel
|Pohang
|960
|960
|960
|Myanmar
|70
|70
|70
Total
|1,030
|1,030
|1,030
∎ POSCO M-TECH
|(Tons)
Business Area
|Products
|2023
|2022
|2021
Raw materials for steel production
|Ingot and etc.
|39,294
|39,058
|38,080
[Green Infrastructure]
∎ POSCO INTERNATIONAL
(Electric Power: MW/year)
Business Area
|Products
|2023
|2022
|2021
Power Generation
|Electric Power
|Incheon
|3,412
|3,412
|3,412
[Green Materials and Energy]
30
∎ POSCO FUTURE M
|(Thousands of Tons)
Business Area
|Products
|Place of Business
|2023
|2022
|2021
Refractory
|Brick and etc.
|Pohang
|116,560
|116,560
|113,000
LIME
|Quicklime
|Pohang
|1,095,000
|1,095,000
|1,095,000
|Gwangyang
|1,095,000
|1,095,000
|1,095,000
Total
|2,306,560
|2,306,560
|2,303,000
|*
In the case of the energy materials sector, detailed notation was omitted in consideration of technology and information leakage concerns.
B. Production Result and Capacity Utilization Rate
[Steel]
|(1)
Production
|(Thousands of Tons)
Products
|2023
|2022
|2021
Crude Steel
|39,941
|37,928
|42,964
Products
|Hot-Rolled Steel
|10,660
|9,268
|9,243
|Plate
|6,602
|5,857
|6,832
|Wire Rod
|2,325
|1,988
|2,688
|Pickled-Oiled Steel
|2,780
|2,847
|2,880
|Cold-Rolled Products
|7,133
|7,623
|7,898
|Coated Steel
|7,299
|6,708
|7,446
|Electrical Steel
|828
|1,005
|1,032
|Stainless Steel
|3,104
|3,400
|4,099
|Others
|1,795
|3,261
|3,106
|Total
|42,528
|41,957
|45,224
|ø
The amount of products is the aggregate amount of POSCO's production and production of POSCO's subsidiaries, which may include interested parties' transactions.
|ø
POSCO's production result includes production of POSCO HOLDINGS before the spin-off date (March 1, 2022), and production of POSCO after the spin-off date.
|(2)
Capacity Utilization Rate
|(Thousands of Tons, %)
Company
|Capacity
|Production
|Utilization Rate
|POSCO
|40,680
|35,682
|87.70
|%
|PT.KRAKATAU POSCO
|2,990
|3,005
|100.50
|%
Crude Steel
Production
|POSCO (Zhangjiagang) Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.
|1,100
|839
|76.30
|%
|POSCO YAMATO VINA STEEL JOINT STOCK COMPANY
|550
|415
|75.50
|%
|Total
|45,320
|39,941
|88.10
|%
|ø
POSCO's production result includes production of POSCO HOLDINGS before the spin-off date (March 1, 2022), and production of POSCO after the spin-off date.
31
[Green Infrastructure]
|ø
Since it is difficult to measure production result and operating rates of Green Infrastructure (Construction), and Green Infrastructure (Logistics and etc.) segments considering the nature of the business, they are omitted in this part.
∎ POSCO INTERNATIONAL
|(1)
Production Result
|(Gwh)
Business Area
|Products
|2023
|2022
|2021
Power Generation
|
Electric Power
(Incheon Power Plant)
|11,213
|11,189
|13,493
|(2)
Capacity Utilization Rate
|(Hour, %)
Business Area
|Production Base
|
2023
Capacity
|
2023
Production
|Utilization Rate
Power Generation
|Incheon Power Plant
|8,760
|5,177
|59.1
|%
[Green Materials and Energy]
∎ POSCO FUTURE M
|(1)
Production Result
|(Tons)
Business Area
|Products
|
Place of
Business
|2023
|2022
|2021
Refractory
|Brick and etc.
|Pohang
|77,437
|81,094
|83,884
LIME
|Quicklime
|Pohang
|1,110,594
|1,043,109
|1,151,419
|Gwangyang
|1,243,040
|1,176,611
|1,295,720
Total
|2,431,071
|2,300,814
|2,531,023
|ø
Coke oven gas (COG) facility is a simple consignment operation for POSCO facilities, so production performance is omitted
|ø
In the case of the EV battery material business, detailed descriptions are not included due to risk of information leakage
32
|(2)
Capacity Utilization Rate (2023)
|(Tons,%)
Business Area
|Capacity
|Production
|Utilization Rate
Refractory Factory
|116,560
|77,437
|68
Quicklime Factory (Pohang)
|1,095,000
|1,110,594
|101
Quicklime Factory (Gwangyang)
|1,095,000
|1,243,040
|114
Total
|2,306,560
|2,431,071
|-
|ø
Coke oven gas (COG) facility is a simple consignment operation for POSCO facilities, so production performance is omitted
|ø
In the case of the EV battery material business, detailed descriptions are not included due to risk of information leakage
C. Production Facilities
(1) The current status of production facilities
|[Land]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|1,814,272
|67,531
|-1,607
|-
|1,880,196
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|185,495
|313,842
|-
|-3,766
|495,571
|Construction
|382,586
|2,155
|-5,892
|-
|378,849
|
Logistics
and etc.
|399,389
|-
|-288,331
|-
|111,058
Green Materials and Energy
|200,438
|75,133
|-41,156
|-
|234,415
Others
|120,985
|70,875
|-
|-1,705
|190,155
|[Buildings]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|3,081,547
|306,400
|-105,158
|-303,894
|2,978,895
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|486,865
|398,775
|-294,021
|-21,849
|569,770
|Construction
|75,728
|29,770
|-10,313
|-3,344
|91,841
|
Logistics and
etc.
|187,725
|2,899
|-76,403
|-6,700
|107,521
Green Materials and Energy
|231,104
|369,839
|-28,950
|-17,178
|554,815
Others
|111,925
|18,500
|-3,706
|-1,929
|124,790
33
|[Structures]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|2,515,379
|203,702
|-84,810
|-250,643
|2,383,628
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|62,033
|1,168,908
|-734,243
|-24,586
|472,112
|Construction
|26,888
|32,005
|-3,643
|-3,395
|51,855
|Logistics and etc.
|531,573
|452
|-420,639
|-8,858
|102,528
Green Materials and Energy
|20,865
|37,708
|-199
|-2,737
|55,637
Others
|6,189
|11,542
|-1,733
|-234
|15,764
|[Machinery and Equipments]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|14,230,273
|3,081,047
|-1,203,889
|-2,279,292
|13,828,139
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|392,562
|2,949,767
|-1,990,768
|-139,235
|1,212,326
|Construction
|7,321
|3,545
|-1,637
|-1,739
|7,490
|Logistics and etc.
|1,150,735
|8,301
|-846,060
|-37,732
|275,244
Green Materials and Energy
|629,658
|772,263
|-59,289
|-145,244
|1,197,388
Others
|12,281
|18,637
|-10,723
|-1,590
|18,605
|[Vehicles]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|33,443
|49,095
|-12,827
|-18,833
|50,878
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|8,592
|7,875
|-1,816
|-2,525
|12,126
|Construction
|4,599
|4,989
|-1,967
|-1,509
|6,112
|Logistics and etc.
|863
|764
|-342
|-231
|1,054
Green Materials and Energy
|4,620
|8,734
|-778
|-3,215
|9,361
Others
|14
|62
|-3
|-9
|64
|[Tools and Fixtures]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|55,774
|86,873
|-46,850
|-27,245
|68,552
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|25,494
|19,987
|-8,059
|-13,609
|23,813
|Construction
|1,148
|1,069
|-218
|-584
|1,415
|Logistics and etc.
|2,026
|5,397
|-1,945
|-1,040
|4,438
Green Materials and Energy
|6,488
|34,960
|-790
|-10,043
|30,615
Others
|31
|1
|-
|-
|32
34
|[Equipment]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|101,743
|111,944
|-61,350
|-40,251
|112,086
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|27,791
|27,604
|-17,019
|-10,515
|27,861
|Construction
|8,329
|7,902
|-3,122
|-3,234
|9,875
|Logistics and etc.
|13,197
|9,382
|-7,334
|-2,684
|12,561
Green Materials and Energy
|8,872
|8,637
|-233
|-3,998
|13,278
Others
|13,413
|2,695
|-554
|-1,328
|14,226
|[Financial Lease Assets]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|508,323
|187,879
|-403,568
|-45,477
|247,157
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|250,884
|280,652
|-93,571
|-53,869
|384,096
|Construction
|50,171
|107,209
|-80,586
|-39,779
|37,015
|Logistics and etc.
|34,406
|187,373
|-3,299
|-7,372
|211,108
Green Materials and Energy
|54,708
|85,346
|-20,784
|-21,311
|97,959
Others
|22,706
|2,187
|-1,345
|-2,578
|20,970
|[Biological Assets]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|141,720
|5,190
|-
|-9,579
|137,331
|Construction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Logistics and etc.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Green Materials and Energy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Others
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|[Assets under Construction]
|(In millions of KRW)
Business Segment
|Beginning Book
Balance
|Increased
|Decreased
|Depreciation
|
Ending Book
Balance
Steel
|1,780,285
|3,436,421
|-2,421,281
|-
|2,795,425
Green Infrastructure
|Trading
|129,279
|280,626
|-86,961
|-
|322,944
|Construction
|21,292
|71,301
|-81,632
|-
|10,961
|Logistics and etc.
|88,692
|95,628
|-58,005
|-
|126,315
Green Materials and Energy
|1,487,942
|2,813,750
|-1,293,071
|-
|3,008,621
Others
|30,535
|69,693
|-22,401
|-8,420
|69,407
35
(2) New Facility Establishment, Purchase, Etc.
(a) Investments under Construction
|[Steel]
|(In hundred millions of KRW)
Company
Date
Project
|Total
Investment
|
Invested
Amount
|
Amount
to Be
Invested
|POSCO
Expansion/ Establish
ment
November 2021
~ December 2025
G) Increased production capacity of electrical steel for eco-friendly vehicles in Gwangyang
|9,088
|7,112
|1,976
February 2023
~December 2025
G) Establishment of Electric arc furnace
|6,420
|212
|6,208
July 2019
~ August 2025
P) Establishment of #6 Coke plant
|15,377
|13,620
|1,757
Maintenance/
Improvement
October 2020
~ August 2027
G,P) Thefirst phase of the sealing of raw material yards for both Pohang and Gwangyang Works
|33,902
|9,021
|24,881
August 2021
~ September 2029
P) Improvement of #2 Hot strip mill furnace
|3,084
|146
|2,938
|ø
P stands for Pohang Steel Works.
|ø
G stands for Gwangyang Steel Works.
[Green Infrastructure (Trading / Logistics and etc.)]
|(In hundred millions of KRW)
Company
Date
Project
|Total
Investment
|
Invested
Amount
|
Amount
to Be
Invested
|POSCO International
Expansion/ Establish
ment
January 2021-
~June 2024
|Gwangyang LNG #6 Tank
|1,437
|1,031
|406
|NEH
Expansion/ Establish
ment
May 2022
~July 2026
|Gwangyang LNG terminal
|8,668
|1,140
|7,528
36
[Green Materials and Energy]
|(In hundred millions of KRW)
Company
|Date
|Project
|
Total
Investment
|
Invested
Amount
|
Amount to Be
Invested
|POSCO Future M
Expansion/ Establish
ment
|
March 2023
~January
|
The 2-1 stage of
cathode material
factory in Pohang
|3,920
|673
|3,247
|
March 2020
~June 2025
|
Establishment of
new Artificial
Graphite Anode
material line in
Pohang
|3,458
|1,774
|1,684
|
July 2022
~February
|
#2 precursor
factory in
Gwangyang
|3,262
|1,585
|1,677
|
December
2021
~May 2024
|
#1 cathode
material factory in
Pohang
|3,215
|2,882
|333
|
August 2020
~September
|
The 3rd stage of
cathode material
factory in
Gwangyang
|2,895
|2,734
|161
|
November
2020
~August
|
The 4th stage of
cathode material
factory in
Gwangyang
|2,758
|2,696
|62
|
November
2019
~June 2023
|
The 2-2 stage of
Natural Graphite
anode material
factory in Sejong
|2,876
|2,699
|177
|
July 2023
~January
|
The 5th stage of
cathode material
factory in
Gwangyang
|6,834
|6
|6,828
|
April 2023
~August
|
The 2nd stage of
production line up
expansion in #2
cathode material
factory
|6,148
|673
|5,475
ZHEJIANG POSCO
ESM CO., LTD
Expansion/ Establish
ment
|
August
2021~June
2025
|
The 2nd stage of
cathode material
factory
|1,769
|1,081
|688
POSCO FUTURE
MATERIALS CANADA INC.
Expansion/ Establish
ment
|
May
2022~March
2025
|
The 1st stage of
cathode material
factory in Canada
|9,187
|4,866
|4,321
POSCO FUTURE
MATERIALS CANADA INC.
Expansion/ Establish
ment
|
June
2023~May
2027
|
The 2nd stage of
cathode material
factory in Canada
|10,005
|682
|9,323
|
POSCO-Pilbara
LITHIUM SOLUTION
Expansion/ Establish
ment
|
April
2021~June
2025
|
Construction of
hard rock lithium
commercialization
plant
|10,977
|8,490
|2,487
POSCO
ARGENTINA
Expansion/ Establish
ment
|
January
2022~June
2025
|
Brine lithium
commercialization
plant stage 1 and
stage 2
|26,273
|20,136
|6,137
|
POSCO LITHIUM
SOLUTION
Expansion/ Establish
ment
|
December
2022~June
2025
|
Brine lithium
commercialization
plant stage 2
(downstream)
|5,751
|943
|4,808
|ø
Ongoing investments over KRW 100 billion as of June 30, 2023 are listed on the table.
|ø
Investments in China and Canada are based on the payment of POSCO Future M's capital.
37
6. Product Sales
[Steel]
|(In hundred millions of KRW)
Items
|2023
|2022
|2021
Domestic
Hot-Rolled
Products
|58,730
|68,784
|70,117
Cold-Rolled
Products
|52,754
|55,997
|54,864
|Stainless Steel
|30,313
|42,481
|35,722
|Others
|106,558
|110,202
|94,737
Overseas
Hot-Rolled
Products
|75,979
|66,871
|55,180
Cold-Rolled
Products
|142,160
|162,588
|144,421
|Stainless Steel
|76,521
|92,279
|86,712
|Others
|92,373
|107,294
|93,736
Total
|Gross Sum
|635,387
|706,496
|635,489
|Internal Transaction
|-231,454
|-261,026
|-224,555
|Total
|403,933
|445,470
|410,934
[Green Infrastructure]
|(In hundred millions of KRW)
Business
Area
|Items
|2023
|2022
|2021
Trading
|
Domestic
Trading
|Merchandise
|54,327
|65,401
|63,137
|Product
|39,121
|9,825
|8,757
|Others
|1,366
|647
|1,174
|
Overseas
Trading
|Merchandise
|121,136
|137,635
|137,741
|Product
|3,375
|1,058
|1,223
|Others
|48
|10
|207
|Trades among the 3 countries
|210,065
|281,321
|240,665
Construction
|
Domestic
Construction
|Building
|41,251
|35,061
|35,633
|Plant
|23,371
|15,706
|13,272
|
Civil
Engineering
|11,658
|9,321
|6,771
|Others
|2,096
|1,823
|1,763
|Overseas
|14,975
|15,938
|8,097
|Own Construction
|9,325
|11,006
|8,589
Logistics and etc.
|Others
|42,014
|74,256
|29,145
Total
|Gross Sum
|571,572
|659,008
|556,174
|Deduction of Internal Transaction
|-243,520
|-282,787
|-220,938
|Total
|328,052
|376,221
|335,236
38
[Green Materials and Energy]
|(In hundred millions of KRW)
Items
|2023
|2022
|2021
Gross Sum
|48,219
|33,888
|20,892
Deduction of Internal Transaction
|-10,059
|-9,370
|-8,472
Total
|38,160
|24,518
|12,420
[Others]
|(In hundred millions of KRW)
Items
|2023
|2022
|2021
Gross Sum
|15,622
|11,695
|17,842
Deduction of Internal Transaction
|-14,495
|-10,402
|-13,109
Total
|1,127
|1,293
|4,733
|ø
Domestic and overseas categorized by the sales area.
|ø
Sales of POSCO International's foreign branches are included in 'trade among the 3 countries' under Green Infrastructure part
|ø
As of January 2023, POSCO Energy was merged into POSCO International. As a result, the performance of POSCO Energy before the merger was included in Green Infrastructure (Logistics and etc. segment).
39
7. Derivatives
POSCO HOLDINGS use forward exchange contracts and currency swap contracts to hedge against the exchange rate risk for foreign currency loans. However those derivative contracts were transferred to POSCO followed by vertical spin-off on March, 2022.
POSCO use currency swap contracts in order to hedge against the exchange rate risk for long-term and short-term foreign currency loans. The currency swap valuation gains reflected in our financial statements at the end of December 2023 amounted to KRW 113,212 million, while the valuation losses amounted to KRW 10,651 million, and transaction gains amounted KRW20,754 million while transaction losses amounted to KRW 11,034 million.
POSCO also has been hedging against exchange rate risks for expected sales revenue and foreign currency borrowings by trading in currency forward products. The derivative valuation gains reflected in our financial statements at the end of December 2023 amounted to KRW 18,872 million. The transaction losses for the existing maturity date currency forward derivatives that we've subscribed to were KRW 8,851 million.
40
8. Significant Contracts
[Major management contracts]
○ Transfer contract of steel business related shares or investment certificates of POSCO HOLDINGS (2023)
(1) Contract Counterparty: POSCO
(2) Transaction amount: KRW 1.1320 trillion
(3) Purpose: In order to improve the management efficiency of the steel business as a following step of the vertical spin-off on March 2022.
(4) Contract period: August 18, 2023 ~ September 25, 2023
(5) Payment method: Cash payment
(6) Company subject to transfer: PT.KP, P-Mexico,P-IJPC,P-MVWPC (4 overseas companies)
|*
The above contract amount is the amount applied to the exchange rate based on July 31, 2023, and overseas assets are traded by applying the exchange rate on the day of the transaction.
○ Transfer contract of steel business related shares or investment certificates of POSCO HOLDINGS (2022)
(1) Contract Counterparty: POSCO
(2) Transaction amount: KRW 1.1377 trillion
(3) Purpose: In order to improve the management efficiency of the steel business as a following step of the vertical spin-off on March 2022.
(4) Contract period: November 18, 2022 ~ March 31, 2023
(5) Payment method: Cash payment
(6) Company subject to transfer: POSCO YAMATO VINA STEEL JOINT STOCK COMPANY, POSCO Thainox Public Company Limited, POSCO COATED STEEL (THAILAND) CO., and etc. (32 domestic companies, 25 overseas companies)
|*
The above contract amount is the amount applied to the exchange rate based on November 3, 2022, and overseas assets are traded by applying the exchange rate on the day of the transaction.
○ Sales contract of CSP shares
(1) Contract Counterparty: ArcelorMittal Brazil
(2) Purpose: Improving asset efficiency through the sales of non-core assets with no management right
(3) Contract period: July 28, 2022 (transaction completed on March 10, 2023)
(4) Transaction amount: and payment method
ArcelorMittal Brazil acquired shares in shareholder companies free of charge on the condition that ArcelorMittal Brazil succeed CSP's debts. In addition, the shareholder companies will additionally pay US$102 million.
|*
POSCO HOLDNGS paid US$20.4 million equivalent to a 20 percent stake
41
[Green Infrastructure (Trading)]
∎ POSCO INTERNATIONAL
Contract
Date
Remarks
Investment on the
3rd stage development of
A-1 / A-3 block
in Myanmar gas field
September
2020
1) Investment amount: KRW 365,786,302,000
2) Development period: September 1, 2019 ~ December 31, 2024
3) Schedule : Installation Completion of low-pressure gas compression platform and commenced operation in 2024
4) Other Information
• Location: North-west offshore, Myanmar
• This investment is the 3rd stage of development, which consists of 3 stages in Myanmar gas field development. The purpose of investment is to maintain current gas production level stably by installing low-pressure gas compression platform.
• In the first quarter of 2021, the design and production of the equipment for this work was started, and it is planned to start operation in 2024. The " (2) Development period" above is the period including the basic design progress period, September 2019 to September 2020.
• Participation rate of each company in gas production and offshore pipeline transportation business
• POSCO International Corporation : 51.0%
• ONGC VIDESH(Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Videsh Limited) : 17.0%
• MOGE(Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise): 15.0%
• GAIL (India) Limited : 8.5%
• KOGAS(Korea Gas Corporation): 8.5%
• Investment size of USD 315,170 thousand, applying the exchange rate of 1USD=1,160.60 KRW, which is the date of the BOD resolution.
• Detailed information and future timeline on this resource development investment is subject to change.
ø POSCO International disclosure date : September 22, 2020
(Decision on natural resources investment)
|
Decision to acquire
shares of Senex
Energy (Australia)
|December 2021
1) Purpose : Production and Development of land gas field in eastern Australia
2) Method : Cash acquisition
3) Resolution date of Board of Directors : December 10, 2021
4) Acquisition amount : KRW 371,077,996,186
5) Number of shares acquired : 96,178,946Shares
6) Date of acquisition : April 1, 2022
7) equity structure (after acquisition of shares) :
• POSCO International : 50.1%
• Hancock Energy (Australia) : 49.9%
ø POSCO International disclosure date :
March 31, 2022 (Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporations)
42
Decision on
Merger of
POSCO Energy
August
2022
1) Purpose : The purpose of the merger is to consolidate the energy business within the group and complete the value chain of the LNG business, thereby strengthening competitiveness, improving management efficiency and laying the foundation for sustainable growth.
2) Method of Merger : POSCO Energy Co., Ltd. ("POSCO Energy") will be merged with and into POSCO International Co., Ltd. ("POSCO International").
3) Date of board resolution (decision Date) : August 12, 2022
4) Date of General Shareholders Meeting for merger approval : November 4, 2022
4) Merger ratio : POSCO International : POSCO Energy = 1 : 1.1626920
5) Record date of merger : January 1, 2023
6) Scheduled date of merger registration : January 2, 2023
ø POSCO International disclosure date : January 2, 2023
[Green Infrastructure (Logistics and etc.)]
∎ POSCO FLOW
Contract
Date
Remarks
|Transfer of all logistics tasks such as arranging logistics and performing related services
|December 2021
1) Contract counterpart : POSCO (POSCO HOLDINGS INC.)
2) Signed date : December 22, 2021
3) Date of Transfer : January 1, 2022
4) Transfer amount : KRW 2,945 million
5) Information : Transfer of all logistics tasks such as arranging logistics and performing related services
43
9. Research and Development
A. Research and Development ("R&D") Organization
Business
Segment
Company
Organization
|Steel
|POSCO
|Steel Production & Technology Strategy Office
|Technical Research Laboratories
|Steel Product R&D Center
|Process R&D Center
|Automotive Steel R&D Center
Low-Carbon Process R&D Center
|Steel Solution R&D Center
POSCO (Zhangjiagang) Stainless Steel
Co., Ltd.
|R&D Center
|POSCO STEELEON
Production and Sales Strategy Office
|POSCO M-TECH
|Automation R&D Center
|Pohang Steel Business Office
|Green Infrastructure
|POSCO MOBILITY SOLUTION
|STS Business Office R&D Group
|Core Business Office Product Process Development Group
|Core Business Office Mold Research Group
|POSCO Eco & Challenge
|R&D Center
|POSCO A&C
|Smart Housing Business Department
|POSCO DX
|R&D Center
|Green Materials and Energy
|POSCO Future M
|R&D Center
|Energy Material R&D Center
|Others
|POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
|New Experience of Technology Hub
AI R&D Laboratories,
New Experience of Technology Hub
LiB Materials R&D Laboratories
New Experience of Technology Hub
|Hydrogen and Low-Carbon Energy R&D Laboratories, New Experience of Technology Hub
43
|B. R&D Expenses in 2023
|(In millions of KRW)
Category
|Business Segment
|1. Steel
|
2. Green
Infrastructure
|
3. Green
Materials
and Energy
|4. Others
|Total
|Trading
|Construction
|
Logistics
and etc.
Selling and Administrative Cost
|26,566
|3,965
|3,204
|15,647
|40,794
|85,693
|175,869
Manufacturing Cost
|339,344
|520
|3,303
|-
|77
|-
|343,244
R&D Cost (Intangible Assets)
|73,880
|-
|-
|4,908
|11,934
|2,169
|92,891
Total*
|439,790
|4,485
|6,507
|20,555
|52,805
|87,862
|612,004
Government Subsidy
|-
|702
|-
|-
|-
|702
R&D/Sales Ratio (%)
|1.09
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.08
|%
|4.37
|%
|1.38
|%
|78.01
|%
|0.79
|%
|*
Total includes government subsidy.
44
III. Financial Statements
1. Consolidated Financial Statements
A. Summary
|(In millions of KRW)
Account
|2023
|2022
|2021
|As of December 31, 2023
|As of December 31, 2022
|As of December 31, 2021
[Total current assets]
|46,212,299
|47,649,466
|46,621,631
Cash and cash equivalents
|6,670,879
|8,053,108
|4,775,166
Other receivables, net
|1,947,529
|2,112,697
|2,104,609
Other short-term financial assets
|11,403,166
|10,909,920
|13,447,717
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
|11,015,303
|9,769,553
|10,061,982
Inventories
|13,825,514
|15,472,417
|15,215,098
Other current assets
|1,349,908
|1,331,771
|1,017,059
[Total non-current assets]
|54,733,095
|50,757,315
|44,849,983
Other receivables, net
|1,452,445
|1,520,331
|1,415,143
Other long-term financial assets
|2,708,325
|2,332,538
|2,119,674
Investments in associates and joint ventures
|5,020,264
|4,996,551
|4,514,647
Property, plant and equipment, net
|35,206,248
|31,781,196
|29,596,698
Intangible assets, net
|4,714,784
|4,838,451
|4,166,309
Other non-current assets
|5,631,029
|5,288,248
|3,037,512
Total assets
|100,945,394
|98,406,781
|91,471,614
[Total current liabilities]
|21,861,518
|23,188,190
|21,083,623
[Total non-current liabilities]
|19,419,979
|16,961,190
|15,583,048
Total liabilities
|41,281,497
|40,149,380
|36,666,671
[Equity attributable to owners of the controlling company]
|54,180,849
|52,512,116
|50,427,355
Share capital
|482,403
|482,403
|482,403
Capital surplus
|1,663,334
|1,400,832
|1,387,960
Hybrid bonds
|-
|-
|199,384
Retained earnings
|53,857,514
|52,965,180
|51,532,888
Other equity attributable to owners of the controlling company
|-1,822,402
|-2,336,299
|-3,175,280
[Non-controlling Interests]
|5,483,048
|5,745,285
|4,377,588
Total equity
|59,663,897
|58,257,401
|54,804,943
45
|
From January 1, 2023
to December 31, 2023
|
From January 1, 2022
to December 31, 2022
|
From January 1, 2021
to December 31, 2021
Revenue
|77,127,197
|84,750,204
|76,332,345
Operating profit
|3,531,423
|4,850,053
|9,238,089
Profit
|1,845,850
|3,560,484
|7,195,890
[Profit attributable to owners of the controlling company]
|1,698,092
|3,144,087
|6,617,239
[Profit attributable to non-controlling interests]
|147,758
|416,397
|578,651
Total comprehensive Income
|2,330,891
|3,794,358
|8,013,489
[Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the controlling company]
|2,131,737
|3,380,649
|7,384,572
[Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests]
|199,154
|413,709
|628,917
Earnings per share(KRW)
|22,382
|41,456
|87,330
Number of Consolidated Companies
|192
|181
|170
B. The Standards Used for Reporting the Financial Statements
The Company prepared its financial statements in accordance with the Korean-International Financial Reporting Standards (the "K-IFRS") and applied it to each Company's final financial statements.
46
2. Separate Financial Statements
A. Summary
|(In millions of KRW)
Account
|2023
|2022
|2021
As of December 31,
2023
As of December 31,
2022
|As of December 31, 2021
[Total current assets]
|4,657,899
|4,308,290
|25,918,880
Cash and Cash equivalents
|376,914
|1,415,201
|2,042,274
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
|238,332
|128,991
|6,017,508
Other receivables, net
|68,821
|40,288
|545,341
Other short-term financial assets
|3,940,743
|2,515,375
|9,605,522
Inventories
|-
|-
|7,623,202
Other current assets
|33,089
|208,435
|85,033
[Total non-current assets]
|46,988,299
|46,840,829
|38,323,879
Other receivables, net
|6,955
|209,057
|274,253
Other long-term financial assets
|1,131,074
|1,062,530
|1,326,565
Investments in Subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures
|45,321,370
|45,187,628
|16,002,640
Property, plant and equipment, net
|197,787
|145,006
|19,772,299
Intangible assets, net
|19,341
|15,902
|551,410
Other non-current assets
|311,772
|220,706
|396,712
Total assets
|51,646,198
|51,149,119
|64,242,759
47
Account
|2023
|2022
|2021
[Total current liabilities]
|1,819,670
|118,993
|7,868,269
[Total non-current Liabilities]
|2,326,663
|3,858,263
|7,339,065
Total liabilities
|4,146,333
|3,977,256
|15,207,334
[Share capital]
|482,403
|482,403
|482,403
[Capital surplus]
|1,370,557
|1,360,894
|1,339,289
[Hybrid bonds]
|-
|-
|199,384
[Retained earnings]
|47,505,885
|47,409,675
|49,734,492
[Other equity]
|-1,858,980
|-2,081,109
|-2,720,143
Total equity
|47,499,865
|47,171,863
|49,035,425
From January 1, 2023
to December 31, 2023
From January 1, 2022
to December 31, 2022
From January 1, 2021
to December 31, 2021
Revenue
|1,454,079
|8,589,819
|39,920,201
Operating profit
|1,106,629
|1,674,893
|6,649,600
Profit
|799,578
|-467,852
|5,181,227
Earnings per share(KRW)
|10,539
|-6,185
|68,360
B. The Standards Used for Reporting the Financial Statements
The company prepared its financial statements in accordance with the Korean-International Financial Reporting Standards (the "K-IFRS").
48
IV. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
1. Overview of Corporate Governance
A. Board of Directors ("BoD")
(1) Board of Directors
The Board of Directors consists of four inside directors (Choi, Jeong-Woo, Jeong,Ki-Seop,Yoo, Byeong-Og, Kim, Ji-Yong), one non-standing director(Kim, Hag-Dong), and seven outside directors (Pahk, Heui-Jae,Kim, Sung-Jin, Yoo, Young-Sook, Kwon, Tae-Kyun,Yoo, Jin-Nyong, Sohn, Sung-Kyu, Kim, Joon-Gi)
The Board of Directors manages the following five Special Committees:
(a) ESG Committee
(b) Director Candidate Recommendation Committee
(c) Evaluation and Compensation Committee
(d) Finance Committee
(e) Audit Committee
|ø
Composition of the Special Committees under the BoD and their Functions(as of August 14, 2022)
Category
Composition
Directors
Major Functions
|ESG Committee
3 Outside Directors,
1 Inside Director
Kim, Sung-Jin
(Chairman)
Yoo, Young-Sook
Yoo, Jin-Nyong
Yoo, Byeong-Og
[Deliberation Items]
(1) Matters related to Operations of BoD and Special Committees
A. Agenda development and establishment of operating standards of the BoD and Special Committees
B. Prior deliberation on revision or repeal of the Operational Regulations of the Board of Directors
C. Prior deliberation of the composition and operation of the Special Committees under the BoD
(2) ESG-related implementation monitoring and report publication
(3) Deliberation and resolution of donation from over KRW 100 million to KRW 1 billion and Prior deliberation of donation over KRW 1 billion
(4) Internal transactions under Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act (The act of providing or trading funds, securities, or assets with related party as business counterpart or for related party)
A. Review of internal transaction-related issues and improvement measures
B. Prior deliberation on internal transaction (Amount KRW 100 billion or more)
49
C. Deliberation and resolution of internal transactions (Amount from KRW 5 billion to less than KRW 100 billion)
(5) Appointment of Fair Trade Compliance Officer.
[Report Items]
(1) Major ESG issues of affiliates
(2) Matters concerning the execution of internal transactions (transaction amount of KRW 5 billion to less than KRW 10 billion)
|Director Candidate Recommendation Committee
|3 Outside Directors
Yoo, Jin-Nyong
(Chairman)
Pahk, Heui-Jae
Sohn, Sung-Kyu
(1) Qualification review of Outside Director candidates and recommendation to GMoS
(2) Preliminary review and qualification review of Inside Director candidates
(3) Prior deliberation on appointment of members of Special Committees
(4) Prior deliberation of appointment of Representative Directors other than the Representative Director and CEO
(5) Operation of Outside Director Candidate Recommendation Advisory Panel
(6) Other matters necessary for recommending candidates for Outside Directors
Evaluation and
Compensation
Committee
|4 Outside Directors
Yoo, Young-Sook
(Chairman)
Kwon, Tae-kyun
Sohn, Sung-Kyu
Kim, Joon-Gi
(1) Establishment of management succession and management training plan
(2) Establishment of plan for management evaluation and compensation, and execution
(3) Prior deliberation on remuneration and retirement allowance of Directors
|Finance Committee
3 Outside Directors;
1 Inside Director
Kwon, Tae-kyun (Chairman)
Pahk, Heui-Jae
Kim, Joon-Gi
Jeong, Ki-Seop
(1) Developing policies for soundness of company's internal value and finance
(2) Prior deliberation in case of filing in litigation or arbitration, or responding to reconciliation or mediation in the process of trial or taking any equivalent level of legal actions with the amount of KRW 100 billion or more
(3) Regarding investment activities
A. Prior deliberation on new investments (KRW 100 billion or more. Investment and capital increase includes borrowings and liabilities that the company takes)
B. Prior deliberation on existing investments (KRW 200 billion or more. Investment and capital increase includes borrowings and liabilities that the company takes)
C. Approval of new investments (more than KRW 50 billion and less than KRW 100 billion, Investment and capital increase includes borrowings and liabilities that the company takes)
D. Approval of existing investments (more than KRW 100 billion and less than KRW 200 billion, Investment and capital increase includes borrowings and liabilities that the company takes)
E. Preliminary deliberation on the acquisition and disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets and important investment assets (over KRW 200 billion, based on book value per unit of investment assets)
(4) Deliberation and resolution on bond issuance and important borrowings (including refinancing borrowings exceeding KRW 100 billion)
(5) Prior deliberation on bond issuance and important borrowings (new long-term borrowings exceeding KRW 100 billion)
50
(6) Deliberation and resolution on offering non-current assets as collateral
(7) Deliberation and resolution on takeover of debt such as collateral, guarantee, etc. from invested company
|Audit Committee
|3 Outside Directors
Sohn, Sung-Kyu (Chairman)
Kim, Sung-Jin
Yoo, Jin-Nyong
(1) Setting the work scope of the committee
(2) Matters that the BoD or Representative Directors delegated
(3) Request for Extraordinary GMoS
(4) Consulting of external experts
(5) Audit of the legitimacy of management's business execution
(6) Review soundness and validity of the company's financial activities and the appropriateness of financial reporting
(7) Review the validity of important accounting standards or changes in accounting estimates
(8) Evaluation of the operation status of the internal accounting management system
(9) Evaluation of the internal control system
(10) Agreement on appointment or dismissal of internal audit department representative
(11) Contract for appointment, remuneration and non-audit services of independent auditors
(12) Evaluation of independent auditors' audit activities
(13) Report internal audit department's annual audit plan and results
(14) Report on the evaluation results of the company's ethical compliance
(15) An independent auditor reports on important facts of the company's Directors' misconduct or in violation of laws or Articles of Incorporation
(16) Report that independent auditors have violated the company's accounting standards
(17) Other items deemed necessary by each committee member
51
(2) List of Key Activities of the Board of Directors (January 1, 2023 ~ March 13, 2024)
(January 1, 2023 ~ March 16, 2023)
No.
Date
Agenda
Approval
|2023-1
|January 27
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Approval of the 55th financial statements and schedule for the general meeting of shareholders
• Report Agenda
1. Business performance of the fiscal year of 2022
2. Report on internal control over financial reporting
3. Assessment on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting
4. Implementation status of the BoD resolved agendas for the fiscal year of 2022
5. Business status and plan of Robot automation solution
Approved
After Amendment
|2023-2
|February 16
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Recommendation of Inside Directors candidates and Non-Standing Director candidate
• Report Agenda
1. Monitoring results of internal control standard
2. Establishment of electric furnace in Gwangyang
|Approved
February 16
February 20
3. Partial Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation
4. Agendas for the 55th general meeting of shareholders
(continued from previous BoD meeting on Feb 16 and approved on Feb 20)
|Approved
|*
At the 55th General Meeting of Shareholders which was held on March 17, 2023, Outside Director Chang, Seung-Wha, and Inside Director Chon, Jung-Son and Chung, Chang-Hwa retired due to expiration of the terms. Outside Directors Kim, Joon-Gi, Inside Director Jeong, Ki-Seop and Kim, Ji-Yong were newly elected.
52
(March 17, 2023 ~ December 31, 2023)
No.
Date
Agenda
Approval
|2023-3
|March 17
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Appointment of the Chairman of the BoD
2. Appointment of Special Committees members
3. Appointment of Representative Directors and Inside Directors
4. Treasury Stock Disposal in regards to Executive Stock Grant
5. Relocation of Headquarter
• Report Agenda
1. Establishing POSCO maintenance subsidiary
|Approved
|2023-4
|April 7
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Investment in Indonesian Nickel Refinery Business for Battery Production Purposes
• Report Agenda
1. Mid-term Shareholder Return Policy (2023~2025)
|Approved
|2023-5
|May 12
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Resolution on dividend payment for the 1st quarter of 2023
2. Domestic Nickel Sulfate Refining Joint Venture
• Report Agenda
1. Business performance in the 1st quarter of 2023
2. POSCO Group's IP Competitiveness Enhancement Plan
3. ESG Risk management status of FY2022
4. The performance and assessment of BoD for 2022
5. Major business performance of subsidiaries
|Approved
|2023-6
|June 16
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Investment in hydrometallurgy processes for nickel used for battery in Indonesia
|Approved
|2023-7
|August 8
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Resolution on dividend payment for the 2nd quarter of 2023
2. Transfer of steel-related business previously owned by POSCO Holdings and acquisition plan of POSCO's asset
• Report Agenda
1. Major business performance of subsidiaries
|Approved
|2023-8
|November 3
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Resolution on dividend payment for the 3rd quarter of 2023
2. Amendments to the Model House Acquisition Plan
3. 2024 Safety and Health Plan
• Report Agenda
1. Business Performance of the Group in the 3rd quarter of 2023
|Approved
|2023-9
|December 19
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Amendments to the Operating Regulations of Board of Directors to establish POSCO-style Governance
2. Medium to Long-term Management Strategies and 2024 Consolidated Management Plans
3. Liquidation of Financial Investment stocks
4. Acquisition of POSCO-Wide shares from POSCO-E&C
5. FY 2024 Brand Licensing Contract for "POSCO"
• Report Agenda
1. Results of the 2023 Compliance with Compliance Control Standards
2. Operation plan for the year-end dividend record date for 2023
Approved
After Amendment
Approved
|2023-10
|December 21
|1. The Operation Plan of the CEO Candidate Recommendation Committee
53
(January 1, 2024 ~ March 13, 2024)
No.
Date
Agenda
Approval
|2024-1
|January 31
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Approval of the 56th financial statements and schedule for the general meeting of shareholders
• Report Agenda
1. Business performance of the fiscal year of 2023 and Group ESG performance review
2. Report on internal control over financial reporting
3. Assessment on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting
|Approved
|2024-2
|February 8
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Recommendation of Inside Directors candidates (Representative Director Candidate)
|Approved
|2024-3
|February 21
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Recommendation of Inside Directors and Non-standing Director candidates
2. Partial Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation and regulations related to BoD
3. Agendas for the 56th general meeting of shareholders
4. Improvement of the company's performance evaluation system
Approved
After Amendment
Approved
Approved
After Amendment
Approved
|ø
Major Activities of Outside Directors on the Board of Directors (January 1, 2023 ~ December 31, 2023)
No.
|Date
|
Participation of the Outside Directors
(the Number of total Outside Directors)
|Remarks
2023-1
|January 27
|7 (7)
|-
2023-2
|16, 20 February
|7 (7)
|-
2023-3
|March 17
|7 (7)
|-
2023-4
|April 7
|7 (7)
|-
2023-5
|May 12
|7 (7)
|-
2023-6
|June 16
|7 (7)
|-
2023-7
|August 8
|7 (7)
|-
2023-8
|November 3
|7 (7)
2023-9
|December 19
|7 (7)
2023-10
|December 21
|7 (7)
|ø
Major Activities of Outside Directors on the Board of Directors (January 1, 2024 ~ March 13, 2024)
No.
|Date
|
Participation of the Outside Directors
(the Number of total Outside Directors)
|Remarks
2024-1
|January 31
|7
|(7)
|-
2024-2
|February 8
|7
|(7)
|-
2024-3
|February 21
|7
|(7)
|-
54
(3) Special Committees under the BoD and Their Activities (From January 1, 2023 to March 13, 2024)
|○
ESG Committee (January 1, 2023 ~ March 16, 2023)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|January 26, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Participation in paid-in capital increase of POSCO Silicon Solution for expansion of Si-anode materials (Internal transactions)
• Report Agenda
1. ESG performance of POSCO GROUP in 2022
2. POSCO 2050 Carbon Neutral Basic Roadmap
|Approved
|March 15, 2023
• Report Agenda
1. Comparison of Technological Development of Hydrogen Reduction Steel
2. Government support on Carbon Neutral and cases of other countries
3. 2023 POSCO Group ESG Management Plan
|○
ESG Committee (March 17, 2023 ~ December 31, 2023)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|May 10, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Appointment of compliance officer
2. POSCO International's 'POSCO' Brand Usage Contract (internal transaction)
3. Plan of publishing Corporate Citizen Report
• Report Agenda
1. Operational status of ESG risk management of FY 2022
2. ESG performance of POSCO GROUP in 1Q, 2023
|Approved
|June 14, 2023
• Report Agenda
1. Global monitoring/supervision policies and implications related to Low Carbon and Eco-friendly issues -
2. Investment in hydrometallurgy processes for nickel used for battery in Indonesia
3. JV investment in STS upstream of POSCO Indonesia
|August 3, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Transfer of steel-related business previously owned by POSCO Holdings and acquisition plan of POSCO's asset
2. Acquisition of shares of POSCO Capital previously owned by POSTECH
• Report Agenda
1. Business performance of 2nd quarter of 2023
2. Resolution on dividend payment for the 2nd quarter of 2023
3. Operation status of the Fair Trade Self-compliance Program in the first half of 2022
Pre-Deliberation
Approved
|September 27, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Change of lease contract for POSCO Center in 2023
|Approved
|October 31, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Investment in venture funds to discover new growth projects
• Report Agenda
1. Amendments to the Model House Acquisition Plan
2. Group ESG performance review
3. Results and countermeasures of physical risks at major worksites
|Approved
55
|December 15, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Divestment of stock of Woori Finance Holdings Co., Ltd.
2. FY 2024 Brand Licensing Contract for "POSCO"
3. Acquisition of POSCO-Wide shares from POSCO-E&C
4. Disposal of POSCO A&C and NEH's equity previously owned by POSCO Holdings
5. 2024 POSCO Center Lease Contract
6. Purchase of RIST-owned research equipment following transfer of RIST research function
• Report Agenda
• Operating status of the Fair Trade Compliance Program (CP) in the second half of 2023
• Status of Securing and Fostering ESG Experts at POSCO Group
• Supply Chain ESG Survey Results and Future Plans
Pre-Deliberation
Pre-Deliberation
Pre-Deliberation
Approved
Approved
Approved
|○
ESG Committee (January 1, 2024 ~ March 13, 2024)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|February 19, 2024
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Partial Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation and regulations related to BoD
• Report Agenda
1. Group ESG Data Portal App Implementation Results and Future Plans
2. Adjustment result of physical risk analysis value at major worksites
|Approved
|○
Director Candidate Recommendation and Management Committee (January 1, 2023~March 16, 2023)
|January 11, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Qualification review and recommendation of the Outside Directors candidates
|Approved
|February 16, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Qualification review and recommendation of the Outside Directors candidates
2. Qualification review of the Inside Directors and Non-standing Director candidates
3. Preliminary review on appointment of members of Special Committee members
Approved
Preliminary deliberation
Preliminary deliberation
|○
Director Candidate Recommendation and Management Committee (March 17, 2023 ~ December 31, 2023)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|November 2, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Resolution to operate an Outside Director Candidate Recommendation Advisory Panel
• Report Agenda
1. Improvement of Outside Director appointment process 2024
|Approved
|○
Director Candidate Recommendation and Management Committee (January 1, 2024 ~ March 13, 2024)
56
Date
Agenda
Approval
|January 3, 2024
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Evaluation of the business performance for the fiscal year of 2022
|Approved
|February 21, 2024
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Recommendation of the Outside Directors candidates
2. Qualification review of the Inside Directors candidates and Non-Standing Director candidate
3. Preliminary review of members of special committee under BoD
Approved
Preliminary deliberation
Preliminary deliberation
|February 23, 2024
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Preliminary review of members of special committee under BoD
|Approved
|○
Evaluation and Compensation Committee (January 1, 2024 ~ March 16, 2023)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|January 27, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Evaluation of the business performance for the fiscal year of 2022
|Approved
|○
Evaluation and Compensation Committee (March 17, 2023 ~ December 31, 2023)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|November 17, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Establishment of operational guidelines following mandatory introduction of Clawback Policy for listed companies on the New York Stock Exchange
|Approved
|○
Evaluation and Compensation Committee (January 1, 2024 ~ March 13, 2024)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|February 6. 2024
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Evaluation of the business performance for the fiscal year of 2023
|Approved
|February 19, 2024
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Improvement of the company's performance evaluation system
|Preliminary deliberation
|○
Finance Committee (January 1, 2023~March 16, 2023)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|-
|Not Applicable
|-
57
|○
Finance Committee (March 17, 2023 ~ December 31, 2023)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|April 4, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Investment in Indonesian Nickel Refinery Business for Battery Production Purposes
|Preliminary deliberation
|May 9, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Domestic Nickel Sulfate Refining Joint Venture
|Preliminary deliberation
|June 14, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Investment in hydrometallurgy processes for nickel used for battery in Indonesia
• Report Agenda
1. JV investment in STS upstream of POSCO Indonesia
|Preliminary deliberation
|August 2, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Transfer of steel-related business previously owned by POSCO Holdings and acquisition plan of POSCO's asset
• Report Agenda
1. Business performance of 2nd quarter of 2023
2. Resolution on dividend payment for the 2nd quarter of 2023
|Preliminary deliberation
|October 31, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Investment in venture funds to discover new growth projects
• Report Agenda
1. Amendments to the Model House Acquisition Plan
|Approved
|December 14, 2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Liquidation of Financial Investment stocks
2. Acquisition of POSCO-Wide shares from POSCO-E&C
|Preliminary deliberation Preliminary deliberation
December 14,
December 21,
2023
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Establishment of Rare Gas Separation Refining JV
(continued from previous BoD meeting on Dec 14 and approved on Dec 21)
Approved
58
|○
Finance Committee (January 1, 2024~March 13, 2024)
Date
Agenda
Approval
|-
|Not Applicable
|-
B. Audit Committee
|(1)
Composition of the Audit Committee
Name
Qualifications
Remarks
Sohn, Sung-Kyu*
Kim, Sung-Jin
Yoo, Jin-Nyong
|Satisfies the requirements stipulated in the Korean Commercial Act
Chairman
-
-
|*
Sohn, Sung-Kyu is an accounting and financial expert
|(2)
Major Activities of the Audit Committee (January 1, 2023 ~ December 31, 2023)
Session
Date
Agenda
Approval
1
|January 26
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Consent to appoint a person in charge of internal audit department
2. Evaluation of the Operation of the Internal Accounting Management System in FY2022
3. Approval of audit and non-audit services for POSCO Holdings and subsidiaries
4. Audit Committee activities in 2022
• Report Agenda
1. Report of operation of internal control over financial reporting in 2022
Approved
-
2
|February 15
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Internal audit result for the year 2022
2. Internal audit performance of 2022 and plans for 2023
• Report Agenda
1. External audit result for the year 2022
Approved
-
3
|February 20
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Review of the agendas for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Approved after
Amendment
4
|March 17
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Appointment of the chairman of the audit committee
|Approved
5
|April 27
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Results of internal audit on the consolidated financial statements for the 1st quarter of 2023
• Report Agenda
1. The results of the 20-F audit results for 2022 and the results of external reviews on the consolidated financial statements for the 1st quarter of 2023
|Approved
59
6
|August 4
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Internal audit performance for the 1st half of 2023 and plans for the 2nd half of 2023
2. Results of internal audit on the consolidated financial statements for the 2nd quarter of 2023
3. Audit activity evaluation results of the independent auditor for the year 2022
• Report Agenda
1. Results of external audit on consolidated financial statements for the 2nd quarter of 2023
|Approved
7
|October 13
• Report Agenda
1. PCAOB Inspection
8
|November 6
Deliberation Agenda
1. Approval of non-audit services for POSCO Future M
2. Results of internal audit on the consolidated financial statements for the 3rd quarter of 2023
• Report Agenda
1. Results of external audit on consolidated financial statements for the 3rd quarter of 2023
|Approved
9
|December 19
• Deliberation Agenda
1. Approval of audit and non-audit services for POSCO Holdings and subsidiaries
|Approved
|-
At General meeting of shareholders held on March 12, 2021, Audit Committee member, Kim, Sung-Jin was reelected as an Outside Director.
|-
The expiration date of the term is the date of the GMoS
C. Voting Rights of Shareholders
|(1)
The Cumulative Voting System: The cumulative voting system was introduced at the 36th general meeting of shareholders on March 12, 2004.
|(2)
Deleting Article 25 (The agenda Exercise of Voting Right in Writing) of Articles of Incorporation was proposed at 55th general meeting of shareholder on March 17, 2023. Please refer to our previous disclosure submitted at SEC on February 22, 2023 for more information.
|(3)
The Electronic Voting System: The electronic voting system was determined at the Board of Directors meeting on February 20, 2019.
60
D. Compensation of Directors and Officers
(1) The Salary of Directors and Audit Committee Members
|(In millions KRW)
Category
|No. of
people
|
Total
payment
|
Average payment
(Per person)
|
Ceiling amount
approved at
the general
meeting of
shareholders
|Remarks
Inside Director
(Excluding Outside Director, Audit Committee Member)
|5
|8,173
|2,005
|10,000
|-
Outside Director
(Excluding Audit Committee Members)
|4
|465
|114
|-
Audit Committee
Members
|3
|349
|116
|-
|ø
No. of people : The number of Directors and the Audit Committee members who are in office as of December 31, 2023. (Non-standing Director is included in the category of Inside Director).
|ø
Total payment : The total amount of remuneration paid to all Directors, including the Audit Committee members, who served from January 1 to December 31, 2023. (Including directors who retired before December 31, 2023)
|ø
Average payment per person : The sum of average payment per director per month in 2023
61
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 10:26:59 UTC.